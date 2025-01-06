Buy These Best Inverter Batteries for Your Home, Office, and Shops

Inverter batteries are very important in providing a continuous supply of power, mainly in areas that experience frequent power cuts. The right inverter battery can make a lot of difference in how well your appliances run during power cuts. Here are five top-rated inverter batteries, their key features, benefits, and a minor drawback for each. By the end, you will be able to understand which battery will suit your needs.

1. Luminous Red Charge Battery

The Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST is a 150Ah, 12V short tubular inverter battery designed for homes, offices, and small shops. Known for easy installation and strength, this battery promises consistent and reliable performance under all conditions.

Key Features:

Capacity: 150Ah/12V; reliable power backup.

Design: Short tubular in design so that it's compact and easily installable.

Longevity: A 36-month warranty means peace of mind.

Low Maintenance: Minimal maintenance required, for hassle-free usage.

Warranty Period: The 36-month warranty period is on the lower side compared to some of its competitors.

2. Livguard IT 1548TT Tall Tubular Battery

The Livguard IT 1548TT inverter battery has heavy-duty construction and gives the best backup when needed. Its heavy-duty usage is recommended for homes, offices, and shops because of its 150Ah capacity and tall tubular structure.

Key Features:

Warranty: Extensive 48-month coverage.

Design: Tall tubular design for more efficiency and longer life.

Compatibility: Compatible with a wide variety of inverters.

Performance: Provides deep backup for essential appliances for an extended period.

Tall tubular batteries may need more space during installation when compared to short tubular ones.

3. OKAYA PowerON Battery

The PowerON OPSJT17048 from OKAYA is their super jumbo tubular battery. Its compact design with XBD technology provides superior power backup and can ideally be suited for residences and small commercial spaces.

Key Features:

Technology: XBD technology for extra backup.

Design: Compact yet robust, it can easily fit into smaller spaces.

Capacity: 140Ah, good for moderate to high power requirements.

Warranty: Generous 48-month total warranty.

The capacity of this battery (140Ah) is a little lower than some other premium batteries in this list.

4. TATA Green Switch-On Battery

TATA Green's Switch-On INT1800 battery provides the user with premium performance for long-lasting power backup. This tall tubular battery has a 150Ah capacity and an unbeatable 60-month warranty to ensure reliability.

Key Features:

Capacity: 150Ah for a consistent flow of power.

Warranty: Unmatched 60 months for hassle-free use.

Design: Tall tubular for better performance and efficiency.

Durability: Made with superior-grade materials that last longer.

Pricier compared to some other options in the market.

5. Genus Hallabol GTT200 Tall Tubular Battery

The Genus Hallabol GTT200 is designed to power larger homes, offices, and shops. Packing an enormous 165Ah with a 72-month warranty makes it a backup powerhouse.

Key Features:

Capacity: Huge 165Ah to satisfy wider power requirements.

Eco-Friendly: 100% recyclable material.

Warranty: Unmatched 72 months for long-lasting performance.

Efficiency: High, even under full load conditions.

Its larger size may not be ideal for all compact spaces.

The correct inverter battery is crucial to ensure the continuous supply of power and that your appliances run smoothly. Each of the batteries reviewed above caters to different needs; hence, it could be the best in terms of capacity, warranty, compactness, or durability. The Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST is a dependable choice with a compact design, while the Livguard IT 1548TT promises great longevity at the cost of more space. The OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 has combined high-tech with a compact design, and the TATA Green Switch-On INTT1800 is perfect for those desiring a long warranty and powerful performance. Lastly, what makes the Genus Hallabol GTT200 so unique is its great capacity and unmatched warranty, truly placing it as the best option for larger setups.

