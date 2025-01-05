Buy These Ultimate Best Electric Kettles of 2025

Electric kettles are a must in every modern kitchen, combining convenience with speed when boiling water. Be it your morning tea, coffee, or even a quick meal like noodles, the right kettle can make all the difference. In this article, we take a look at five of the best electric kettles, summarizing their features and highlighting one drawback for each.

1. SOLARA Premium Electric Kettle Xtra Large

The SOLARA Premium Electric Kettle is designed for families and heavy-duty use, with an extra-large capacity of 1.8 liters. Its snow-white finish will go with any modern kitchen, and the double-wall design makes it durable and safe.

Key Features:

Capacity & Power: Boils up to 1.8 liters of water with its powerful 1500-watt motor.

Safety: Double-wall construction keeps the outer surface cool, avoiding burns, and is completely BPA-free.

Convenience: It has an auto shut-off and overheating protection for peace of mind.

Durability: The 100% stainless steel interior ensures longevity and retains the natural flavors of water.

The large size may be over for individuals or small families who don't need high volumes of water frequently.

2. INALSA Premium Electric Kettle (Callisto)

The INALSA Premium Electric Kettle is an all-time perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality. Its analog temperature display, in a vintage style, has been one of the greatest features that attracted numerous users wanting some retro charm within a modern device.

Key Features:

Unique Design: Retro-style temperature display gives character while allowing for precise water temperature monitoring.

Safe & Non-Toxic: Has a stainless steel inner body, ensuring no harmful chemicals eject into your water.

Detachable Mesh Filter: Simplifies cleaning and helps to prevent the buildup of residue.

Warranty: It comes with a two-year warranty for added assurance.

Analogue temperature display is hard to read from a distance for some users.

3. Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus

Havells are trusted appliances, and that goes without saying about the Aqua Plus kettle. Made for compact spaces, its sleek black finish and user-friendly features balance functionality and style.

Key Features:

Efficient Heating: Equipped with a 1250-watt motor for the rapid boiling of water without wasting energy.

Stainless Steel Interior: Constructed with rust-resistant 304 stainless steel for added durability.

Cool-Touch Body: Double-layered exterior provides safe handling.

Convenient Design: Offers a wider mouth for easy cleaning and filling.

Warranty: Comes with a two-year manufacturer warranty.

Its 1.2-liter capacity may not be enough for big families.

4. Prestige Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)

Prestige's PKOSS 1.5 electric kettle strikes a perfect balance between usefulness and affordability, hence a must-have for the budget buyer.

Key Features:

Moderate Capacity: With a 1.5-liter capacity, it's perfect for medium-sized families.

Powerful Performance: Operates at 1350 watts for quick boiling.

User-Friendly Features: Includes automatic cut-off, power indicators, and single-touch lid locking.

Design: Stainless steel body with a rotatable base for easy handling.

The lid becomes slightly hot after continuous use, so it should be handled carefully.

5. AGARO Sonnet Electric Kettle

The AGARO Sonnet Electric Kettle is your number one choice for versatility. Made for more than just boiling water, it caters to all sorts of culinary needs, from preparing instant noodles to brewing tea and coffee.

Key Features:

Fast Boiling: A 1500-watt motor guarantees to boil water in minutes.

Stylish Design: Its stainless steel body along with its cool-touch handle ensures safety.

Multi-Purpose Use: Perfect for beverages, instant foods, and more.

Safety: This product comes with auto shut-off functionality.

The exterior of this stainless steel can get quite hot, which can be hazardous if you use the kettle in quick succession.

All of these electric kettles have different features that serve various purposes. If you are interested in capacity coupled with solid safety features, then the SOLARA Premium is a good pick. Those who appreciate aesthetics and find value in a precise temperature will love the INALSA Callisto. The compact and energy-efficient performance gives the Havells Aqua Plus the edge. For functionality and budget-friendliness, the Prestige PKOSS 1.5 hits just the right notes. Lastly, the AGARO Sonnet is that versatile kettle that would work as an all-rounder for anyone.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.