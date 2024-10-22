This Diwali, give your loved ones the gifts of health and style, all gift-wrapped in the best smartwatches now available on Myntra's Diwali Sale 2024! Smartwatches are one of the best gift ideas. A refreshing combination of looks and function, they ensure that, while keeping up with your loved ones in real time, you can remain healthy and fit. With vibrant displays, advanced health monitoring, and quite a bit more to meet everyone's needs, here are the best smartwatch exclusive offers from Myntra's Diwali Sale 2024. Moreover, if the bank offers them another discount of 10%, there should not be a better time to go shopping. So, let us find out some of the top picks that perfectly blend technology and elegance-cut out for a gift during this festive season.

1. beatXP Vega Neo One-Tap Super AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Price: ₹1599

This Diwali, embrace the perfect fusion of style and functionality with the BeatXP Vega Neo Smartwatch. Designed to enhance your festive spirit, this smartwatch offers advanced features that help you stay connected while monitoring your health. Whether you're dancing the night away or enjoying festive feasts, the Vega Neo keeps you informed and stylish, making it the ideal companion for your celebrations. With its sleek design and customizable options, this smartwatch adds a touch of elegance to your Diwali attire while ensuring you never miss a beat, whether it's a call or your health metrics.

Features:

-1.43” AMOLED Display: Vibrant visuals with 500 nits brightness and a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate.

-Bluetooth Calling: Crystal-clear hands-free calling with Smart EzyPair technology.

-Health Monitoring: 24/7 tracking of heart rate, SpO2, and sleep patterns.

-Long Battery Life: Days of usage with fast charging support for quick recharges.

-100+ Sports Modes: Track performance and calories burned across various activities.

2. Pebble Vienna Black Women 1.27" Diamond Cut Design, Female Health Smart Watch

Price: ₹2499

Step into the festive season with the Pebble Vienna Smartwatch, a stunning accessory designed specifically for women that beautifully combines style and functionality. With its elegant diamond-cut design and vibrant 1.27" HD display, this smartwatch is not just a timepiece; it's a fashion statement that enhances your Diwali celebrations. Whether you’re attending festive gatherings or enjoying moments of self-care, the Pebble Vienna keeps you connected and empowered with its array of advanced features tailored for the modern woman. Embrace your individuality while tracking your health and staying organized—all in one stylish package.

Features:

-Vibrant 1.27" HD Display: Enjoy clear visuals on the sleek display designed to complement women's wrists perfectly.

-Advanced Bluetooth Calling: Stay connected effortlessly with Bluetooth calling and an AI voice assistant at your fingertips.

-Multiple Watch Faces: Personalize your look with a variety of watch faces to suit any occasion or mood.

-24/7 Health Monitoring: Track your female health, heart rate, and sleep patterns to maintain optimal well-being.

-Smart Features: Stay organized with alarms, notifications, and a smart calendar, along with real-time weather updates to keep you prepared for the day.

3. Fastrack Styler FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Display Bluetooth Smartwatch with IP68 Protection

Price: ₹2999

Elevate your Diwali celebrations with the Fastrack Styler FR2 Pro, a smartwatch that combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design tailored for the modern woman. Featuring a stunning 1.43" AMOLED display, this smartwatch not only enhances your style but also empowers you with a multitude of features to help you stay connected and healthy during the festivities. Whether you're capturing memories with friends or tracking your fitness goals, the Fastrack FR2 Pro is the perfect companion to help you shine brightly this festive season.

Features:

-1.43” AMOLED Display: Experience vibrant visuals with a high resolution of 466x466 pixels for crystal-clear clarity.

-SingleSync Bluetooth Calling: Effortlessly manage calls with single-sync technology and a functional crown for easy navigation.

-100+ Sports Modes: Track over 100 sports activities and personalize your watch with a variety of watch faces to match your style.

-Comprehensive Health Monitoring: Keep tabs on your health with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and a stress monitor.

-IP68 Water Resistance: Enjoy peace of mind with IP68 protection, making it safe from water and dust while you're out celebrating.

4. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 With 1.32" AMOLED AutoBrightness Gesture Control GPS Smartwatch

Price: ₹4499

This Diwali, embrace the spirit of well-being and style with the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2. Designed for those who lead an active lifestyle while staying connected, this smartwatch combines functionality and elegance in a vibrant orange color. The 1.32" AMOLED display ensures that every notification, fitness metric, and personalized watch face is crisp and clear, while advanced health monitoring features keep you on top of your wellness journey. Whether you're celebrating with family or enjoying a festive run, the Watch Pro 2 is the perfect companion to help you balance festivities and fitness.

Features:

-1.32" AMOLED Display: Enjoy stunning visuals with auto-brightness adjustment for optimal clarity, day or night.

-Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction: Stay connected effortlessly while reducing background noise for clear conversations.

-120 Sports Modes: Track various activities with smart recognition, allowing you to switch between exercises seamlessly.

-Smart Health Monitoring: Features include heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and menstrual cycle insights to support your wellness journey.

-IP68 Water & Dust Resistance: Enjoy peace of mind during your adventures, knowing your smartwatch can withstand the elements.

5. Realme S2 RMW2401 Smart Watch

Price: ₹4499

This Diwali, elevate your wellness journey with the Realme S2 Smart Watch. Designed to fit seamlessly into your festive lifestyle, this smartwatch combines advanced health monitoring features with a sleek, vibrant design. With a 1.4" HD touchscreen, navigating your fitness goals and notifications has never been easier. As you celebrate with loved ones, the Realme S2 ensures you stay connected to your health, providing real-time data that empowers you to make informed choices.

Features:

-1.4" HD Touchscreen: Experience a bright and clear display for effortless navigation and a visually stunning interface.

-24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring: Track your heart health continuously, with real-time alerts for any irregularities to keep you informed.

-SpO2 Blood Oxygen Monitoring: Maintain optimal health by monitoring your blood oxygen levels, especially during workouts and festive activities.

-Comprehensive Sleep Tracking: Gain insights into your sleep stages—deep, light, and REM—helping you enhance your sleep quality for a refreshed start to each day.

-14-Day Battery Life: Enjoy extended usage with a long-lasting battery that supports your busy lifestyle, allowing up to 14 days of use on a single charge.

Conclusion

This Diwali, enhance your gift-giving with smartwatches that embody both style and health. Whether you choose the vibrant BeatXP Vega Neo or the elegant Pebble Vienna, each smartwatch offers unique features designed to enrich daily life. Don't forget to take advantage of Myntra's Diwali Sale 2024 and enjoy an extra 10% discount with bank offers. Celebrate this festive season by choosing a gift that keeps giving—health, style, and connectivity—creating lasting memories for you and your loved ones.

