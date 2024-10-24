Celebrate Diwali with the Perfect Smartwatch Gifts for Your Loved Ones

It’s the time of the year when everyone prepares to celebrate Diwali and what can be better than gifting your dear ones stylish and technology-enabled luminaries as they mark the festival of lights? For the holiday this year, it is about time that people start gifting smartwatches that can be useful for the sporty types, the tech nerds, and every other person who wants to improve their daily activities. Our list below provides only the best smartwatches with the best features such as advanced health monitoring, connectivity, and design perfect for the Diwali celebration.

1. boAt Wave Sigma 3 w/Turn-by-Turn Navigation

Price: ₹1,099

This Diwali, surprise your loved ones with the ultimate smartwatch—boAt Wave Sigma 3. Equipped with cutting-edge features, it’s more than just a stylish accessory; it's a powerful companion that combines fitness, safety, and entertainment in one sleek package. With its expansive 2.01" HD display, turn-by-turn navigation, and emergency SOS feature, the boat Wave Sigma 3 is designed to elevate daily living and keep users connected. Whether for fitness lovers, tech-savvy individuals, or sports enthusiasts, this smartwatch makes an ideal festive gift!

Key Features:

-Vibrant Display: 2.01" HD display with 550 Nits peak brightness for crystal-clear visuals and effortless navigation.

-Turn-by-Turn Navigation: Navigate seamlessly on the go, ensuring you never lose your way.

-Emergency SOS: A lifesaving feature that allows quick access to help in emergencies.

-700+ Active Modes: Tailor workouts with over 700 fitness modes for every fitness goal.

-Live Sports Scores: Stay updated with live sports scores right on your wrist, wherever you are.

-Built-In Games: Enjoy quick entertainment with built-in games.

-IP67 Rating: Dust, sweat, and splash resistant, perfect for an active lifestyle.

-Bluetooth Calling & Music Control: Stay connected and control your music effortlessly.

2. Hammer Stroke Bluetooth Calling Smartwawithithe the largest 1.96" TFT Display

Price: ₹1,140

This Diwali, elevate your gifting game with the Hammer Stroke Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch—a perfect fusion of style, functionality, and technology. Featuring the largest 1.96" TFT display with crystal-clear resolution and advanced features like Bluetooth calling, voice assistant, health monitoring, and 100+ sports modes, it’s the ultimate companion for anyone leading an active, tech-forward lifestyle. With its metallic body and skin-friendly straps, the Hammer Stroke is designed for comfort and fashion, making it the ideal festive gift for your loved ones.

Key Features:

-Largest 1.96" TFT Display: Enjoy vivid visuals and easy accessibility even in bright sunlight with 500 nits brightness.

-Bluetooth Calling: Stay connected with seamless calling through the built-in speaker and mic, with easy controls like call switching, volume, and mute.

-Health Monitoring: Track heart rate, SpO2, stress levels, menstrual cycles, and more with advanced health features.

-100+ Sports Modes: Customize workouts with over 100 modes to suit any fitness goal.

-Voice Assistant & Smart Controls: Control music, camera, and access notifications with ease, all while using voice commands.

-Metallic Body & Skin-Friendly Strap

3. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 35.3mm (1.39 inch) Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch

Price: ₹1,199

Celebrate this Diwali with the perfect gift—the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch. Equipped with a stunning 1.39" round display and packed with features like Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, and 120+ sports modes, this smartwatch combines functionality with style. Its sleek metal body, built-in speaker, and advanced health tracking make it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts and tech lovers alike.

Key Features:

Bluetooth Calling: Make and receive calls directly from the watch with a built-in speaker and microphone, including a dial pad and phone contacts sync.

-1.39" Round Display: Enjoy clear visuals and easy navigation on the vibrant TFT color touch screen with 240x240 pixel resolution.

-120+ Sports Modes: Track a wide range of activities and monitor your progress, including calories burned, steps taken, and more.

-Health Tracking: Keep tabs on your heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and daily workout data for a comprehensive wellness overview.

-Durable Metal Body: Built with a sleek, anti-corrosive metal body, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro is designed for both durability and style.

-IP67 Water & Dust Resistance: This smartwatch is protected from dust, sweat, and splashes, making it perfect for everyday wear.

-Long Battery Life: Stay powered up throughout your busy days with a reliable battery and fast charging capabilities.

4. Fastrack Styler X2+ 2.01" UltraVU Display Bluetooth Smartwatch with 200+ Watch Faces

Price: ₹1500

This Diwali, gift the Fastrack Styler X2+ Bluetooth Smartwatch, a perfect blend of style and innovation. Featuring a large 2.01" UltraVU Display and over 200 watch faces, it’s designed to make a statement on any wrist. With advanced health tracking, 110+ sports modes, and built-in games, this smartwatch offers a complete lifestyle upgrade, making it a thoughtful and trendy gift.

Key Features:

-2.01" UltraVU Display: Experience vivid visuals and ultra-bright clarity with 950 nits brightness, perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

-SingleSync Bluetooth Calling: Make calls directly from the watch, store favorite contacts (up to 100 for Android and 50 for iOS), and enjoy quick replies for added convenience.

-110+ Sports Modes: Track multiple activities like running, cycling, basketball, and more, ensuring detailed insights into fitness goals.

-Health Monitoring: Keep an eye on your health with 24x7 heart rate monitoring, auto stress tracking, sleep analysis, and women’s health tracking.

-NitroFast Charging: Get up to 1 day of battery life with just a 10-minute charge, perfect for people always on the move.

-AI Voice Assistant: Access useful features quickly with the built-in AI voice assistant, streamlining your daily tasks.

-200+ Watch Faces: Customize your watch to match your style with over 200 unique watch faces.

5. NOISE Evolve 3 1.43" AMOLED Always-On Display with BT Calling & Metallic Design Smartwatch

Price: ₹1899

This Diwali, surprise your loved ones with the NOISE Evolve 3 Smartwatch, a stunning combination of cutting-edge technology and elegant design. Featuring a vibrant 1.43" AMOLED display with an always-on feature, this smartwatch ensures that essential information is just a glance away. With the ability to make and manage calls directly from the wrist, it’s the perfect companion for those who want to stay connected while on the go.

Key Features:

-1.43" AMOLED Always-On Display: Enjoy sharp visuals with a resolution of 466*466 pixels and 500 nits brightness, ensuring clarity even in bright sunlight.

-Bluetooth Calling: Reduce smartphone dependency by making calls directly from your watch. Access recent callers, set favorite contacts, and manage calls effortlessly.

-Sleek & Lightweight Design: The circular design, complemented by a stainless steel ring, offers a stylish look that’s comfortable to wear all day.

-Health Monitoring with Noise Health Suite™: Keep track of your well-being with features like SpO2 monitoring, stress tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and breathing exercises.

-100+ Sports Modes: Track a variety of activities with over 100 sports modes, catering to all fitness enthusiasts.

-Customizable Watch Faces: Choose from 150+ cloud-based and customizable watch faces to match your mood or outfit daily.

-Impressive Battery Life: With up to 7 days of battery life, you can enjoy uninterrupted usage without frequent charging.

-IP68 Water and Dust Resistance: Designed to withstand splashes, dust, and moisture, making it perfect for an active lifestyle.

Conclusion

This Diwali, give your friends and family smartwatches that are both intelligent and fashionable. These gifts are not just useful in improving living standards but also in improving health and fitness hence suitable for any lifestyle. It is time to celebrate Diwali and make it special by selecting a smartwatch that will represent the interests of your loved ones.

Disclaimer:

Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.