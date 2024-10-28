Diwali Sale Extravaganza: Best Bluetooth Speakers & Gadgets to Brighten Up Festive Celebrations

Diwali is known for its brilliant lights, festive get-togethers, and wonderful music. With the greatest Bluetooth speakers and other digital devices made to enhance your celebrations, you can make this festival season ideal. These choices are essential for your Diwali celebration, ranging from loud bass speakers to multipurpose gadgets that combine entertainment and convenience. Find our favorite choices for a lively, sound-filled festival.

1. pTron Fusion Beats 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker

Price: ₹1,499

Image source: Amazon.in



Order Now

Celebrate this Diwali in style with the pTron Fusion Beats 40W Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker. Whether it's an indoor get-together or an outdoor celebration, this speaker is your ultimate party companion. With powerful sound, vibrant lights, and karaoke capabilities, it's sure to bring festive energy to any Diwali party.

Key Features:

-40W Stereo Sound: Powerful audio to elevate your Diwali celebrations.

-RGB Party Lights: Colorful lights that sync with the music for a festive feel.

-Multiple Playback Options: Connect via Bluetooth 5.1, USB, TF Card, or pair two speakers.

-Karaoke Fun: Includes a wired mic for singing your favorite tunes.

-Portable & Long Battery: Lightweight design with 6 hours of playtime—perfect for all-night celebrations.

2. FINGERS Swag5 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Price: ₹1,682

Image source: Marvelof

Order Now

Celebrate this Diwali with the FINGERS Swag5 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, designed to elevate your festive mood with stunning RGB lighting and explosive sound. Compact yet powerful, it's perfect for gatherings, ensuring every moment is filled with joy and music.

Key Features:

-RGB Extravaganza: Dynamic lights that sync to your music, creating a lively party atmosphere.

-10W Explosive Sound: This compact speaker delivers powerful sound and is ideal for Indian music lovers.

-Mic Provisional Slot: Connect a wired or wireless mic for hosting and karaoke fun.

-Versatile Entertainment: Bluetooth, FM Radio, USB, MicroSD, and AUX connectivity for endless music options.

-Multi-Point Technology: Connect two devices simultaneously for seamless playback.

3. Intex Beast 501 12W Bluetooth Speaker

Price: ₹1,682

Image source: Marvelof

Order Now

Elevate your Diwali celebrations with the Intex Beast 501 12W Bluetooth Speaker, designed for a portable and powerful audio experience. Whether hosting a Diwali party or enjoying festive tunes, this compact speaker provides crystal-clear sound with multiple connectivity options, ensuring non-stop entertainment wherever you go.

Key Features:

-Multiple Connectivity: Connect via Bluetooth, AUX, TF slot, or USB for versatile music playback.

-Wireless Calling Function: Make and receive calls effortlessly with built-in controls.

-Stereo Sound: 12W RMS output delivers powerful, room-filling audio in a compact design.

-Portable & Rechargeable: Up to 3 hours of playtime with a 2000 mAh battery, perfect for any occasion.

-Integrated Analog Controls: Easily manage your music and calls with simple button controls.

4. boAt Stone 352 Pro Bluetooth Speaker w/ 14W Signature Sound

Price: ₹1,899

Image source: Amazon.in



Order Now

Light up your festivities this Diwali with the boAt Stone 352 Pro Bluetooth Speaker, delivering 14W of immersive boAt Signature Sound. Perfect for home parties or festive gatherings, this speaker combines powerful audio with stunning RGB lights for an all-around entertainment experience.

Key Features:

-14W Signature Sound: Powerful stereo sound for all your favorite Diwali tunes.

-RGB Lights: Vibrant LED lights that enhance the party atmosphere.

-12-Hour Playtime: Non-stop music with up to 12 hours of battery life.

-TWS Mode: Pair two speakers for an amplified sound experience.

-IPX5 Resistance: Splash-proof design—perfect for indoor and outdoor use.

5. SWISS MILITARY Bluetooth Earbuds With Power Bank & Speaker

Price: ₹2372

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Get ready to elevate your Diwali celebrations with the SWISS MILITARY Earbuds With Power Bank & Speaker, a versatile 3-in-1 gadget that functions as earbuds, a power bank, and a speaker. This compact device is perfect for those who want to enjoy great sound while staying connected, making it an ideal choice for festive gatherings.

Key Features:

-3-in-1 Functionality: Combines Bluetooth earbuds, a power bank, and a speaker for all-in-one convenience.

-Excellent Sound Quality: Delivers clear and powerful audio, perfect for music and calls.

-Instant Connectivity: Automatically connects to your device after the first pairing, with a Bluetooth range of 10 meters.

-Bluetooth Call Feature: Built-in mic for hands-free calling, keeping you connected during busy Diwali celebrations.

-Portable & Durable: Compact design with a 6-month brand warranty, ensuring reliable use throughout the festive season.

Conclusion

Do not let this Diwali go without making every celebration unforgettable using the perfect blend of music, light, and tech. Emerge with Bluetooth speakers and versatile gadgets to welcome the festive spirit. Let your wait end by grabbing these deals before they are gone and let the festival begin with sound and style.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.