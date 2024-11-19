Electric Kettle For Everyday Use

A handy kitchen tool for rapidly heating water is an electric kettle. Usually, when the kettle is plugged in and turned on, a heating element inside the base heats the water. Electric kettles, which frequently have automatic shut-off features after the water reaches a boil, are preferred for their speed, effectiveness, and user-friendliness. Additionally, some models have temperature settings that can be adjusted to suit different kinds of tea or coffee. They are available in varying sizes to meet different demands and are constructed from materials including plastic, glass, or stainless steel. Here are a few electric kettles selected just for you-

1. Havells Altro Black 1250 W Cool-Touch Body Double Wall SS Tank Electric Kettle-1.5L

A strong and effective device for rapidly boiling water. Its 1.5-liter volume makes it ideal for both homes and workplaces. Excellent heat retention is guaranteed by the double-wall stainless steel construction, and it is safe to use thanks to the cool-touch handle and body. Additionally, it has an automated shut-off option for convenience and safety. The broad opening makes cleaning and filling simple, and the cordless design offers versatility.

Key Features

- Warranty:2 year

- Comes with a glass lid

- Capacity: 1.5L

- Made of stainless steel

2. Milton Euroline GO Electro Multipurpose Cooker With Glass Lid & Handle 600 Watt 1.2L Egg Tray

A multipurpose cooking tool with a 1.2-liter capacity and 600-watt output. It has a cool-touch handle for safety and a glass lid with a steam vent for convenient viewing. The cooker can be used for a variety of cooking jobs, including boiling eggs, steaming vegetables, and creating instant noodles because it comes with an egg tray and a steaming bowl. Its detachable base makes pouring simple without the inconvenience of a cable, and its automatic cut-off mechanism guarantees both safety and convenience.

Key Features

- It has an auto cut-off

- Cordless pot

- Dimension: 22.1cm x 17cm x 19.6cm (Length x Width x Height)

- Capacity: 1.2 L

3. Bajaj Black & Silver-Toned Stainless Steel Electric Kettle 1.2 L

This 1.2-liter appliance is both fashionable and effective. Its double-walled stainless steel body improves durability and heat retention. For safety, the kettle features an automated shut-off feature and a hidden heating source. Pouring and cleaning are made simple by its cordless design, and the neon indication lets you know when it's ready. An easy addition to any kitchen, the ergonomic handle offers a pleasant grip.

Key Features

- Material: Stainless Steel

- Power Source: Electrical

- Capacity: 1.2l

- Warranty: 2 years

4. Kent Transparent & Black Glass Electric Kettle 1.8L

A 1.8-liter appliance is elegant and effective. It is constructed from sturdy borosilicate glass and has a sleek, clear, black design. The kettle has a long cord for convenience, a 360-degree rotating base for effortless pouring, and an automated shut-off feature for safety. The LED display indicates when the water is boiling, and its cool-touch handle guarantees safe handling. For swiftly boiling water for tea, coffee, or other hot beverages, this kettle is ideal.

Key Features

- Built-in cord storage

- Warranty: 1 Year

- Made of Borosilicate Glass

- It has a 360-degree base

Conclusion: With these electric kettle options, you can ensure comfort, durability, and convenience in your kitchen while cooking and it will save you a lot of time.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.



