Elevate Your Fitness Journey: Top Smartwatches Under ₹2500 for Diwali 2024

This Diwali, embrace technology with the latest smartwatches that not only elevate your style but also enhance your daily routine. From monitoring your health to keeping you connected through Bluetooth calling, these devices are essential for anyone looking to lead an active lifestyle. Priced under ₹2500, these smartwatches offer impressive features like vibrant displays, customizable watch faces, and a variety of sports modes, making them the perfect gifts for yourself or your loved ones during this festive season.

1. Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling

Price: ₹1,299

Elevate your daily life this Diwali with the Noise Twist Round Dial Smart Watch featuring Bluetooth calling. Designed for both style and functionality, this smartwatch combines a vibrant 1.38" TFT display with a sleek metallic finish, offering a premium experience right on your wrist. With exciting Diwali offers, now is the perfect time to treat yourself or surprise a loved one with this essential gadget. Whether you're an active individual or someone who values health monitoring, the Noise Twist is equipped with advanced features to help you stay connected and in control.

Key Features:

-1.38" TFT Display: Enjoy a vibrant round display that enhances your smartwatch experience with clear visuals.

-Noise Health Suite™: Monitor your health with tools including a blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, heart rate monitor, and stress measurement.

-Noise Buzz: Manage calls directly from your wrist, access call logs, and save up to 10 favorite contacts for easy communication.

-100 Sports Modes: Stay active with a variety of sports modes designed to accommodate your fitness routine and preferences.

-Up to 7-Day Battery Life: Experience extended usage with up to 7 days of battery life, perfect for all-day wear during the festive season.

2. beatXP Vega Neo One-Tap Super AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Price: ₹1599

Elevate your fitness and lifestyle with the beat XP Vega Neo One-Tap Super AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch. Designed for those who value both style and functionality, this smartwatch combines advanced technology with a sleek, modern design. The vibrant 1.43" Full Touch Super AMOLED display, with its impressive 500 nits peak brightness, ensures that you stay connected and informed in any lighting condition. Whether you're tracking your health or enhancing your productivity, the beatXP Vega Neo is your perfect companion for everyday adventures.

Key Features:

-1.43" Full Touch Super AMOLED Display: Experience stunning visuals with a bright display that features a 60Hz refresh rate and sleek bezels for a refined look.

-Customizable Cloud-Based Watch Faces: Personalize your smartwatch with various cloud-based watch faces to match your mood or outfit every day.

-Comprehensive Health Suite: Monitor your well-being with built-in heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep monitoring for a complete health overview.

-100+ Sports Modes: Choose from a wide range of sports modes to track your workouts and optimize your fitness routine.

-Up to 7-Day Battery Life: Enjoy extended usage with a powerful battery that lasts up to 7 days, perfect for both daily wear and festive celebrations.

3. Pebble Cosmos Quest 1.43 inch Amoled True Bezel-Less Always-on Display Smartwatch

Price: ₹2299

Discover the ultimate blend of style and functionality with the Pebble Cosmos Quest 1.43" AMOLED True Bezel-Less Always-On Display Smartwatch. Designed for adventurers and fitness enthusiasts alike, this smartwatch features an infinite bezel-less display that offers vibrant colors and crisp visuals for an unparalleled viewing experience. With advanced Bluetooth calling capabilities, you can easily manage your calls, messages, and notifications directly from your wrist. The Pebble Cosmos Quest is not just a timepiece; it’s your comprehensive health and fitness companion, making it an essential accessory for anyone seeking to elevate their lifestyle.

Key Features:

-1.43" AMOLED True Bezel-Less Display: Enjoy an infinite always-on display that showcases vibrant colors and enhances visibility for a premium user experience.

-Rugged Build & Sporty Design: The durable and rugged design features a functional rotating crown, making it ideal for outdoor adventures and daily wear.

-Advanced Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls directly from your smartwatch, and receive notifications for calls, messages, and social media updates. Compatible with AI voice assistants like Google and Siri.

-24x7 Health Suite: Equipped with essential health monitoring features, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking, and Zen mode, to help you maintain your wellness throughout the day.

-Fitness and Productivity Suite: Track your fitness with multiple sports modes, and utilize features like calorie counting, a calculator, calendar, alarm, weather updates, and a music player for enhanced productivity.

4. boAt Xtend‌ Sport Smart Watch

Price: ₹2,375-

Introducing the boAt Xtend Sport Smart Watch, your ultimate fitness companion designed to empower your active lifestyle. With over 700 active modes, this smartwatch is perfect for tracking every move you make, ensuring you stay on top of your fitness goals. The boAt Xtend Sport features a sleek 1.69” LCD with a responsive touch interface, allowing you to easily navigate through its features. Whether you're hitting the gym, going for a run, or playing your favorite sport, this smartwatch is built to keep pace with your lifestyle.

Key Features:

-700+ Active Modes: Engage in a variety of workouts and sports with extensive tracking capabilities that allow you to monitor your calories burned and fitness progress effectively.

-Comfortable Design: The sporty yet breathable straps fit comfortably on your wrist, making it feel like a second skin for all-day wear.

-Fast Charging & Long Battery Life: With ASAP Charge technology, a quick 30-minute charge provides up to 7 days of battery life, ensuring you're always ready for action.

-Health Monitoring: Stay informed with reliable heart rate and SpO2 monitoring on the go. The sleep monitor tracks all stages of sleep, providing insights into your sleep cycles and scores.

-Smart Notifications: Receive calls, texts, and social media alerts directly on your wrist, keeping you connected without the hassle of switching screens.

5. Smart Goat's Latest Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch with Alexa

Price: ₹2,499

Meet the Smart Goat Rugged & Sporty Smart Watch, a perfect blend of style and functionality designed for the modern adventurer. This smartwatch not only features a robust build but also integrates advanced technology, including Bluetooth calling and Alexa compatibility, making it an ideal companion for your active lifestyle. With its 1.38" HD display and customizable watch faces, you can express your unique style while staying connected and informed on the go.

Key Features:

-Bluetooth Calling Capability: Effortlessly make and receive calls directly from your smartwatch, keeping you connected without needing to reach for your phone.

-Alexa Smart Home Control: Control your smart home devices and access Alexa's voice services directly from your wrist, enhancing your convenience and connectivity.

-Versatile Sports Modes: Choose from over 100 sports modes to track your activities, ensuring comprehensive fitness tracking for various workouts and sports.

-Comprehensive Health Monitoring: Monitor your SpO2 levels and sleep patterns to stay on top of your health and well-being, with features like sedentary reminders to encourage an active lifestyle.

-Rugged Waterproof Design: Built to withstand the elements, this smartwatch is designed for durability and resilience, making it suitable for outdoor adventures and various environments.

Conclusion

As you celebrate Diwali, investing in a smartwatch is a smart choice that brings both functionality and elegance to your life. With options like the Noise Twist, beatXP Vega Neo, Pebble Cosmos Quest, boAt Xtend Sport, and Smart Goat’s Rugged Smart Watch, you can find the perfect companion to track your health and stay connected. Don’t miss out on the exciting Diwali offers and give yourself or someone special the gift of technology and wellness.

