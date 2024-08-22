Find the Best Trimmers for Men and Level Up Your Grooming Routine
Get the best men's grooming tools with our best picks of trimmers. From a versatile one like the Philips OneBlade Hybrid to a comprehensive tool such as the Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro, our variety of trimmers can help give your grooming regime a touch of precision and style. Choose the right trimmer that resonates with your needs and get great results. Bring out the best of your grooming routine with these top trimmers. Find and get the one which is just right for you here. Shop Now; A truly refined grooming experience awaits!
A great trimmer changes men's grooming into a place of precision, comfort, and style. Whether you're aiming for a clean shave, a well-groomed beard, or versatile body grooming, the best trimmers offer top-tier features and performance. All of these top-rated tools come with multiple benefits, ranging from cutting-edge technology and ergonomic designs to function in water and high-strength materials. Check below why these trimmers are a must-have for men who demand a refined grooming experience.
1. Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer
Price: ₹1,299
The Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer features an innovative design that brings versatility to one's grooming experience. Perfect for shaving, the gadget holds an ultra-sleek black finish and is suitable for all hair types. This cordless and rechargeable trimmer weighs 0.15 kg, hence pretty light in weight to be used daily. Its waterproof and water-resistant design, along with a foam blade, comfortably trims without the hassles of additional batteries.
Features
Recommended Uses for Product: Shaving
Colour: Black
Hair Type: All
Item Weight: 0.15 kilograms
Brand: Philips
Power Source: Battery Powered
Special Features: Cordless, Rechargeable, Water Resistant, Waterproof
Item Dimensions (L x W x H): 32 x 100 x 200 millimeters
Blade Material: Foam
Batteries Required: No
2. Bombay Shaving Company Trimmer for Men
Price: ₹1,499
Enrich your grooming regime with the Bombay Shaving Company Trimmer. This silver trimmer, for use with body grooming, merges style with performance. It weighs 160 grams, is powered by an AC/DC power supply, and has a waterproof design, and ergonomic contours that give it easy handling. Interchangeable trimmer heads and stainless steel blades will bring precision results, thus suiting any guy interested in both performance and ease of use. Kindly note that this model needs batteries.
Features
Recommended Uses for Product: Body
Colour: Silver
Item Weight: 160 grams
Brand: Bombay Shaving Company
Power Source: AC/DC
Special Features: Waterproof, Ergonomic Design, Interchangeable Trimmer Heads
Item Dimensions (L x W x H): 38 x 34 x 160 millimeters
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Batteries Required: Yes
Model Name: ATB451
3. Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro 12-in-1 grooming kit for men
Price:₹1,599
The Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro 12-in-1 Grooming Kit is the ultimate grooming tool for men. Equipped with an all-in-one feature and stylish black and chrome color, this is the perfect kit for body grooming purposes. The product weighs 400 gms and is strongly built. The battery-powered apparatus functions admirably. The stainless steel material and rechargeable features make it durable and easy to use. With dimensions of 140 x 60 x 190 centimeters, this kit is an all-rounder grooming solution for all needs.
Features
Recommended Uses for Product: Body
Colour: Black and Chrome
Hair Type: All
Item Weight: 400 grams
Brand: Morphy Richards
Power Source: Battery Powered
Material: Stainless Steel
Special Feature: Rechargeable
Item Dimensions (L x W x H): 140 x 60 x 190 centimeters
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Price:₹2,124
Introduce yourself to precision trimming with the Braun Beard Trimmer 5, made for beard care. Elegant noir color and high-quality plastic give this device a look of elegance and functionality, hence fashionability and practicality in use. The appliance weighs 375 grams and has a waterproof battery, therefore allowing easy use and maintenance.
Features
Recommended Uses for Product: Beard
Colour: Noir
Hair Type: All
Item Weight: 375 grams
Brand: Braun
Power Source: Battery Powered
Material: Plastic
Special Features: Waterproof
Item Dimensions (L x W x H): 13.7 x 5.7 x 28.2 centimeters
Target Audience: Men
Conclusion
Step up your grooming with the following high-end trimmers custom-made for men. Each of these tools brings with it very distinctive features to solve different grooming needs, all while delivering precision, comfort, and ease. Whether you're after a sleek shave, a perfectly groomed beard, or versatile body grooming, these trimmers will be there to deliver great performance and reliability. Put resources into the right trimmer, and you'll have no problem delivering polish with ease.
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.