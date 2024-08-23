Find the Perfect 5 Liter Geyser for Your Home This Monsoon

Geysers are adaptable equipment that can be used for several household purposes, such as kitchen sinks, bathroom showers, dishwashers and bathtubs. A 5-litre water heater is sometimes a more feasible alternative for smaller households or single people than a 15-litre model. Its small size makes it ideal for fast showers and everyday duties, while also fitting readily into small places. A 5-litre geyser is the right answer for individuals looking for consistent hot water without the bulk of larger units.

This list of branded geysers has a variety of features, including enhanced safety systems and fast heating. Take advantage of Amazon's continuous specials and discounts to locate the finest deals and bring home the right geyser for your needs.

1. Lifelong 5-litre Instant Geyser

Price: ₹2,979

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Lifelong 5-Litre Instant Geyser (LLIWH105) is a strong and effective way to meet the water heating needs of your house. This 3000W electric geyser guarantees both longevity and safety with its strong, rust-resistant design and cutting-edge safety features like an automatic thermal cut-out and steam thermostat. It is perfect for use in bathrooms, kitchens, and even high-rise buildings because it has copper heating components for effective operation. A 2-year comprehensive guarantee provides peace of mind, and the LED indicator adds convenience. It's a flexible and dependable option for any home, with paid installation available throughout India.

Features

Brand: Lifelong

Product Dimensions: 22.5W x 47H cm

Special Features: Electric small geyser with overheat protection, Lightweight mini water heater geyser, Instant water heater for home with high water pressure protection, Rustproof kitchen geyser, Instant geyser with LED display

Colour: Black

Wattage: 3000 Watts

2. Havells Standard Calor 5 Litre Instant Water Geyser

Price:₹3,299

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Havells Standard Calor 5 Litre Instant Water Geyser, with its 3000-watt power, provides a dependable and effective water heating option. This geyser guarantees longevity and rust resistance with its ultra-thick stainless steel tank. To avoid overheating, it has an automated cut-off mechanism and a high-precision pre-calibrated thermostat. Added safety is provided by the integrated safety valve, which guards against high pressure. This geyser is a great option for dependable and secure water heating since it has a stylish white design and a 2-year full warranty

Features

Brand: Standard

Product Dimensions: 25W x 46H cm

Special Features: Rustproof, Lightweight, Overheat Protection, High Water Pressure Protection, Pressure Release Valve

Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

3. Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater

Price: ₹3,699

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Durability, safety, and excellent performance are all combined in the Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater. The premium stainless steel tank and shock- and rust-resistant thermoplastic body of this 3000-watt geyser are its standout characteristics. It has a fire-retardant cable and a 4-in-1 multipurpose safety valve, which protects against overheating, dry heating, and excessive pressure. Its 6-bar pressure capacity makes it perfect for high-rise buildings, and its handy LED indication makes monitoring simple. This heater guarantees dependable operation and long-term support with a 2-year product warranty and a 5-year tank warranty.

Features

Brand: Bajaj

Product Dimensions: 23.8W x 45H cm

Special Feature: Rust Proof

Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

4. Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater

Price: ₹3,799

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The Crompton Gracee 5 Litre Instant Water Heater's 3000W quick heating element and unique 4-level safety features provide speedy heating. Its rust-proof construction provides durability and longevity. This water heater comes with a 5-year tank warranty and a 2-year element warranty, ensuring consistent performance and long-term peace of mind. It is suitable for both household and high-pressure applications and combines efficiency with strong safety features.

Features

Brand: Crompton

Product Dimensions: 83.8W x 116.8H cm

Special Features: Rust Resistant, Fast Heating, Pressure Release Valve

Colour: Black

Wattage: 3000 Watts

5. V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Litre

Price:₹3,899

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

The V-Guard Zio 5 Litre Instant Geyser provides robust 3000W heating with a copper sheath and magnesium oxide insulation for quick results. It has enhanced four-layer safety, including a pressure release valve and overheating protection. Its beautiful white-blue design, energy-efficient insulation, and robust high-grade stainless steel tank promise dependable and long-term use. The geyser carries a 2-year product guarantee, a 2-year heating element warranty, and a 5-year inner tank warranty.

Features

Brand: V-Guard

Product Dimensions: 22.3W x 43.5H cm

Special Features: Energy Efficient, Rust Proof

Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Choose the right instant water geyser to keep you warm and comfortable throughout the monsoon season. With these top-rated options, you’ll enjoy efficient heating, advanced safety features, and lasting performance. Embrace the rainy season with the convenience and cosiness of these excellent geysers!

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.