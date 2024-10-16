Get Gorgeous Hair This Diwali with Top Hair Straighteners on Sale at Myntra’s Diwali Sale 2024

With the new season having arrived, bring home the sleek, frizz-free locks this Diwali! Whether it's for a family gathering or everyday wear, the right hair straightener sets make all the difference. We have selected some of the greatest hair straighteners available on Myntra, which have been designed specifically to give salon-quality results at home. Going forward, with the Myntra Diwali Sale being live currently, you can get your hands on these essential styling tools at wholesale prices, and in addition, get an extra 10% off on exclusive bank offers. Get ready to turn this festive season into a vibrant spectacle with glamorous hair.

1. Philips HP8302/06 Selfie SilkPro Care Hair Straightener with Ceramic Plates- Black

Price: ₹1001

Elevate your styling routine with the Philips HP8302/06 Selfie SilkPro Care Hair Straightener. This stylish hair tool combines functionality with an elegant design, making it a must-have for anyone seeking smooth, frizz-free hair without the salon price tag. The straightener features advanced SilkPro Care technology, which helps minimize heat damage while delivering professional results. Its ceramic plates glide effortlessly through your hair, ensuring an even distribution of heat for a sleek finish every time.

Whether you're getting ready for a special occasion or simply want to look your best every day, this straightener is your go-to companion. With its chic black and rose gold color scheme, it adds a touch of sophistication to your beauty arsenal. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, the Philips Straightener is perfect for achieving that salon-quality look at home.

Key Features:

-SilkPro Care Technology: Minimizes heat damage for silky, smooth hair.

-Ceramic Plates: Ensure even heat distribution for flawless straightening.

-Slim Design: Easy to handle and maneuver for precision styling.

-Fast Heat-Up: Ready to use in just 60 seconds for quick styling.

2-Year Guarantee: Peace of mind with long-lasting performance and reliability.=

2. Havells Women Wide Plate Hair Straightener HS4121

Price: ₹1382

Say goodbye to frizzy, unruly hair and hello to sleek, silky locks with the Havells Women Wide Plate Hair Straightener HS4121. Designed to meet the diverse needs of modern women, this straightener is a game-changer in your beauty routine. Its wide plates make it ideal for quickly transforming even the thickest hair into gorgeous, straight strands. Havells, a trusted name in electrical products, has created a hair tool that balances efficiency with care, ensuring you achieve your desired look without compromising hair health.

Key Features:

-Digital Display: The digital temperature display shows the exact heat level for precise styling.

-Ceramic Coated Plates: These plates effectively remove frizz, leaving your hair smooth and soft.

-Adjustable Temperature Settings: Choose the perfect heat level (150°C to 230°C) to suit your hair type.

-Wide Plates: Ideal for quick styling, especially for thick or long hair.

2-Year Guarantee: Enjoy peace of mind with a two-year product guarantee for lasting performance.

3. Litmus Do-it-Yourself Hair Straightener HS11 - 3D Floating Ceramic Plates

Price: ₹ 1490

Transform your styling routine with the Litmus Do-it-Yourself Hair Straightener HS11, the ultimate tool for quick, hassle-free hair straightening. Designed with innovation in mind, this straightener features Floating Flexi 3D plates that ensure ultra-smooth gliding, preventing any tugging or pulling on your hair. Thanks to the advanced PTC heating technology, the HS11 heats up rapidly and maintains a consistent temperature, delivering flawless results every time.

Key Features:

-PTC Heating Technology: Quickly heats plates and maintains a consistent temperature for efficient styling.

-3D Floating Ceramic Plates: Provides ultra-smooth gliding without hair pulling for a flawless finish.

-1.8M Swivel Cord: Offers flexibility and ease of movement during styling.

-Compact Design: Slim and travel-friendly, perfect for on-the-go styling.

-Suitable for All Hair Types: Versatile tool designed to meet the needs of every hair texture.

4. Ikonic Me Ultimate Shine Hair Straightener with Ceramic Coated Plates - Grey

Price: ₹1650

Experience salon-quality styling at home with the Ikonic Me Ultimate Shine Hair Straightener. This high-performance tool is designed to give your hair the ultimate shine, combining functionality with a sleek, stylish look. Featuring adjustable temperature settings ranging from 100°C to 230°C, this straightener caters to all hair types, ensuring you achieve the perfect look every time.

The ceramic-coated plates provide even heat distribution, reducing breakage and delivering a smooth finish. With an LED temperature display, you can easily monitor and adjust the heat to suit your styling needs.

Key Features:

-Adjustable Temperature: Flexible temperature settings from 100°C to 230°C accommodate diverse hair needs.

-LED Display: Clear LED screen showcases the current temperature for precision styling.

-Handle Lock Mechanism: Secure lock function for safe storage and easy portability.

-On/Off Toggle: Simple switch mechanism for effortless power control.

-Auto Shutoff: Integrated safety feature that automatically turns off the device for peace of mind.

5. Morphy Richards KeraFlow HS3511 Keratin & Ionic Hair Straightener - Navy Blue

Price: ₹1707

Elevate your hair styling routine with the Morphy Richards KeraFlow HS3511 Keratin & Ionic Hair Straightener. This innovative hair tool is designed to redefine hair care, featuring keratin-infused ceramic plates that glide effortlessly through your hair while preventing damage. The straightener's lightweight and compact design makes it travel-friendly, and perfect for styling on the go. With a sleek navy blue finish, it adds a touch of elegance to your beauty collection.

Key Features:

-Keratin-Infused Ceramic Plates: Keep your hair frizz-free and silky smooth while minimizing damage.

-Five Adjustable Temperature Settings: Choose from a range of 150°C to 230°C for precise styling according to your hair type.

-Floating Plates: Ensure an easy glide for effective styling and prevent hair breakage.

-Quick Heat-Up Time: Ready to use in just 60 seconds for fast and efficient styling.

-Auto Shut-Off Feature: Activates after 30 seconds of inactivity for added safety and peace of mind.

Conclusion

It will never be easier to get that salon look at home with the right hair straightener. From the advanced technology of Philips to the innovative design of Litmus HS11, these tools cater to any hair type or styling need. Take advantage of the Myntra Diwali Sale and elevate your hair styling routine for a fabulous price. Remember that you like the additional 10% discount with the offer of banks, so the ideal time to invest in hair care arises. Beautiful, flowing straight hair turns all heads as you walk.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.