Get ready to redefine your grooming routine during Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024! With unbeatable discounts on top-rated trimmers like the Vandelay Premium Face & Full Body Grooming Trimmer and the VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi Grooming Trimmer, you can achieve that perfect look without breaking the bank. Enjoy up to 50% off and an extra 10% off with select bank offers, making this the ideal time to upgrade your grooming toolkit. Whether you’re after precision styling or all-in-one versatility, these trimmers are designed to meet all your grooming needs.

1. Vandelay Premium Face & Full Body Grooming Trimmer

Price: ₹939

Image source: Myntra.com



Introducing the Vandelay Premium Face & Full Body Grooming Trimmer, your all-in-one grooming solution designed to meet every aspect of your personal care routine. Whether you’re trimming facial hair, body hair, or delicate areas, this versatile trimmer ensures precise, comfortable, and efficient results. Built for convenience and durability, the waterproof design makes it ideal for both wet and dry use, and the battery-powered system allows for cordless operation, making grooming on the go easier than ever. The added travel lock feature ensures safe use wherever you are.

Key Features:

-Wet & Dry Use: Suitable for both shower and dry grooming, offering flexibility and convenience.

-Ceramic + Stainless Steel Blade: Precision and durability combined for effective trimming.

-Face & Full Body Trimmer: Groom facial hair, body hair, and intimate areas with ease.

-Battery Powered: Operates on two AAA batteries (included) for wireless freedom.

-Adjustable Guiding Comb: Offers three length settings (3mm, 4.5mm, 6mm) to customize your grooming style.

-Easy Cleaning: Comes with a soft cleaning brush for easy maintenance.

-1-Year Warranty: Backed by worry-free support to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

2. VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi Grooming Trimmer - Gunmetal-Toned & Black

Price: ₹1214

Image source: Myntra.com



Introducing the VEGA Men VHTH-32 9-in-1 Pro Multi Grooming Trimmer, your ultimate grooming companion for head-to-toe precision. Designed with versatility and performance in mind, this multi-grooming set includes a T-Blade, Precision Blade, Design Blade, Nose Trimmer, and Body Shaver to cover all your grooming needs. With stainless steel washable blades and an ergonomic design, the trimmer is gentle on sensitive skin while offering pro-level results. Whether you're maintaining your beard, trimming sideburns, or grooming your body, this powerful and efficient tool makes grooming effortless.

Key Features:

-Stainless Steel Washable Blades: Durable and gentle on sensitive skin for a smooth grooming experience.

-9-in-1 Grooming Set: Includes T-Blade, Precision Blade, Design Blade, Nose Trimmer, and Body Shaver for versatile grooming.

-Adjustable Combs: Comes with 2 combs each for T-Blade and Precision Blade (01-10mm & 11-20mm) to achieve various lengths.

-Precise Rotary Knob: Enhances ease of use, whether at home or on the go.

-Travel Lock & Storage Case: Ensures safe storage and easy portability.

-150-Minute Runtime: Offers long-lasting performance with just 3 hours of charging.

-C-Type USB Charging: Provides the convenience of both corded and cordless usage.

-Digital Display: Shows battery level for easy monitoring.

-1200mAh Li-ion Battery: Powerful and efficient, ensuring smooth operation.

-2-Year Warranty: Back

3. BEARDO Men Ball Safe Trimmer for Precision Grooming - Fast Charging 90-Min Runtime - Black

Price: ₹1374

Image source: Myntra.com



Introducing the BEARDO Men Ball Safe Trimmer, the ultimate precision grooming tool designed for intimate care. Equipped with cutting-edge Flexi Ball Technology, this trimmer adapts to your body’s contours, allowing for effortless and safe trimming. With its innovative Comfort Curve Design and powerful motor, the Beardo Ball Safe Trimmer delivers efficient, smooth results every time. Whether you're grooming sensitive areas or thicker hair, this tool ensures maximum comfort and safety for a worry-free experience.

Key Features:

-Flexi Ball Technology: 180° flexible blades that adjust to your body’s curves for precise, no-look trimming without nicks or cuts.

-Comfort Curve Design: The curved, scoop-like head makes grooming in hard-to-reach areas easy and comfortable.

-Powerful Motor: 6800 RPM motor ensures powerful, consistent performance, effortlessly handling thick hair.

-Ultimate Safety and Efficiency: Specifically engineered for intimate grooming, providing a smooth and safe experience by minimizing the risk of nicks and cuts.

-Fast Charging & Long Runtime: Enjoy 90 minutes of uninterrupted trimming with fast-charging capabilities, making it perfect for quick grooming sessions.

4. URBANGABRU Trimfinity 7000 Pro Max Cordless Trimmer

Price: ₹2499

Image source: Myntra.com



Introducing the URBANGABRU Trimfinity 7000 Pro Max Cordless Trimmer—the ultimate body and ball trimmer for men. This versatile grooming tool is equipped with stainless steel ceramic blades to ensure a smooth, safe trimming experience without nicks or cuts, even in sensitive areas. Designed for convenience, it features dual-mode operation, fast charging, and a waterproof design, making it ideal for both wet and dry use. Whether you’re grooming at home or on the go, the Trimfinity 7000 is your perfect grooming companion.

Key Features:

-No Nicks, No Cuts: Equipped with stainless steel ceramic blades, this trimmer ensures safe trimming of body hair, even in sensitive areas like underarms and privates.

-1.5 Hours Runtime: Fast-charging capability allows for 1.5 hours of wireless use. Dual modes (Normal Mode at 5000 RPM and Turbo Mode at 7000 RPM) provide versatile trimming options.

-Waterproof Design: Suitable for both dry and wet use, making it convenient to trim even in the shower.

-What's in the Box: Comes with a 1-year warranty card, 4 attachment combs, charging dock, USB charging cable, cleaning brush, and user manual for a complete grooming kit.

-Inbuilt LED Light & Display: The built-in LED light improves visibility in hard-to-reach areas, while the LED display keeps you informed about the battery percentage.

5. Bombay Shaving Company Men 5-In-1 Multi Grooming Full Body Trimmer With Beard Styling Pen

Price: ₹2599

Image source: Myntra.com



Introducing the Bombay Shaving Company Men 5-In-1 Multi Grooming Full Body Trimmer—your ultimate grooming companion for head-to-toe styling. This versatile trimmer comes with 5 magnetic attachments designed for precise grooming of your nose, ears, body, beard, and scalp. Whether you're looking to achieve a clean shave or perfect beard detailing, this trimmer has you covered with its adjustable combs, quick charging, and durable stainless steel blades.

Key Features:

-5 Magnetic Attachments: Includes specialized heads for nose, ear, body, beard, and scalp grooming, offering a complete grooming solution.

-Adjustable Beard Combs: Two combs for precise control, allowing customization from stubble to a full beard.

-Quick USB Charging: Charge for just 1.5 hours to enjoy up to 80 minutes of cordless use, perfect for grooming on the go.

-Smart Lock Technology: Prevents accidental changes to your settings, ensuring consistent results every time.

-Durable Stainless Steel Blades: Long-lasting, rust-resistant blades that stay sharp for optimal performance.

-20 Length Settings: Adjust your beard length with precision, ranging from 0.5mm to 20mm.

-2-Year Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year exclusive warranty when purchased from the official website.

Conclusion

Invest now in all grooming essentials. Get an exciting discount of up to 50% off with an extra 10% bank offer in this Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. Shop smart, look sharp, and find the perfect trimmer from Myntra to help meet all grooming needs with these amazing deals and offers. Shop now and redefine your grooming experience.

