Get the Immersive Audio Experience Under ₹ 2000 with True Wireless Earbuds at Myntra

Get better quality earbuds to improve your listening experience without breaking the bank. Myntra offers affordable genuine wireless earphones for less ₹2000. These earbuds are designed to fulfill the needs of modern music fans, gamers, and fitness enthusiasts, with excellent sound quality, an impressive battery life, and stylish designs. Whether you're commuting, exercising, or simply listening to your favorite music at home, you'll discover the ideal pair to improve your audio experience.

1. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True 12.4 Extra Large Drivers & 38H Playback Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Price: ₹1599

Enhance your audio experience with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, which are engineered to deliver unrivaled sound quality and comfort. With the industry's largest 12.4mm drivers, these earbuds produce clear and immersive audio with powerful bass, bringing every beat to life. With up to 38 hours of playback on a single charge, you may listen to music continuously all day. These earphones are IP55 water and perspiration-resistant, making them ideal for the gym, commuting, or gaming. Furthermore, with configurable audio profiles, you can customize your listening experience to your liking. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r provides the ideal balance of design, sound, and utility.

Key Features:

-Enhanced Sound Experience: Equipped with 12.4mm driver units, the largest in the industry, for crisp clarity and enhanced bass quality.

-Sound Master Equalizers: Choose from three unique audio profiles—Bold, Bass, and Balanced—to customize your listening experience.

-Battery Life: Enjoy flagship-level battery performance with up to 38 hours of non-stop music on a single charge.

-IP55 Rating: Designed with IP55 water and sweat resistance, perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

-Gaming Mode: Access a range of features while gaming on supported OnePlus devices, allowing for customizable settings and enhanced gameplay.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer for peace of mind.

2. NOISE Buds VS102 Pro 25dB ANC, 11mm Driver and 70hrs Playtime Truly Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₹1799

Immerse yourself in exceptional sound and unsurpassed comfort with the NOISE Buds VS102 Pro. These earbuds are designed for the modern lifestyle and include 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, allowing you to listen to your favorite music without distractions. With powerful 11mm drivers and up to 70 hours of playtime, you may enjoy extended listening sessions when commuting, working out, or simply relaxing at home. The Ultra-Low Latency (40ms) provides a smooth audio experience, making these earbuds ideal for gaming and video streaming. Plus, with IPX5 water resistance, you may wear them without concern during workouts or light rain.

Key Features:

-Active Noise Cancellation: Reduces ambient noise by up to 25dB, enhancing your audio experience.

-Ultra-Low Latency: Achieve a responsive audio experience with 40ms latency, perfect for gaming and videos.

-Up to 70 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy all-day music with an impressive battery life that keeps you going.

-Transparency Mode: Easily switch to ambient sound when you need to stay aware of your surroundings.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Ensures a stable and energy-efficient wireless connection.

-IPX5 Water Resistant: Designed to withstand sweat and light rain, perfect for active lifestyles.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer for your peace of mind.

3. boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds w/ 120H Playback & Crystal Bionic Sound

Price: ₹1899

Discover unrivaled audio brilliance with the boAt Nirvana Ion TWS Earbuds, which are meant to take your listening experience to new heights. With an astonishing 120 hours of playback time, these earphones are ideal for music enthusiasts on the go. The Crystal Bionic Sound technology, which is driven by HiFi DSP 5, provides a rich and immersive audio experience, allowing you to tune out the noise and enjoy your favorite songs in outstanding clarity. The sleek chrome slash design adds refinement to these earphones, making them not only practical but also beautiful.

Key Features:

-Playback Time: Enjoy a massive 120 hours of power, including 24 hours of playback on a single charge.

-Clear Voice Calls: Equipped with 4 mics and ENx Technology to block unwanted noise, ensuring crystal-clear voice clarity during calls.

-Low Latency: Beast Mode provides an ultra-low latency of 60ms, perfect for gaming and video watching without any lag.

-In-Ear Detection: Automatically resumes music playback when you put the earbuds in your ears and pauses when you take them out.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer for added assurance.

4. JUST CORSECA True Wireless Earbuds with Dual ENC & Digital Display Headphones

Price: ₹1999

Key The JUST CORSECA True Wireless Earbuds offer outstanding audio quality and ease. These earbuds are designed for consumers who value quality and functionality, with Dual ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) microphones that ensure your voice is heard clearly throughout calls, even in noisy surroundings. The digital LED display provides a modern touch by showing real-time battery life for your earbuds and charging case. With an IPX4 water resistance rating, these earbuds are ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

Features:

-Dual ENC Mics: Enhance call clarity by minimizing background noise for crisp and clear conversations.

-Digital LED Display: Stay informed with the intuitive LED display showing battery status and connectivity.

-IPX4 Water Resistant: Protects against sweat and splashes, making them ideal for sports and outdoor use.

-45 Hours of Playback: Experience extended listening time with up to 45 hours of playback when using the charging case.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects from the date of purchase.

5. BOULT AUDIO Klarity 3 50Hrs Battery Bluetooth Headset

Price: ₹1999

The BOULT AUDIO Klarity 3 Bluetooth Headset is designed for consumers who expect high-quality audio and functionality. With a sleek metallic-toned appearance, these headphones not only look good but also offer a powerful feature set for an unrivaled listening experience.

Key Features:

-Battery Life: Up to 50 hours, ensuring you enjoy music and calls without frequent recharges.

-Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Experience powerful 50dB Hybrid ANC along with 6 microphones for effective Environmental Noise Cancellation, ensuring crystal-clear calls and immersive listening.

-BoomX Technology: Dive into rich, spatial audio with 13mm drivers that deliver supreme bass and support for AAC and SBC codecs.

-Combat Gaming Mode: Activate Ultra-low 45ms latency for a competitive edge in mobile gaming, ensuring every sound is in sync with your gameplay.

-Stylish and Durable Design: Available in Obsidian Black and Smoky Metal, featuring IPX5 water resistance, touch controls, and voice assistant compatibility for added convenience.

-Warranty: 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Conclusion

There are numerous high-quality true wireless earbuds available for less than ₹2000, making now an excellent time to invest. Whether you value hearing quality, comfort, or extra features such as noise cancellation, Myntra has something for everyone. Don't pass up the opportunity to listen to your music in style—check out these inexpensive earbuds today and immerse yourself in the world of rich, high-fidelity sound.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.