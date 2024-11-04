Get Up to 60% Off on Top Trimmers and Grooming Devices at Myntra

Elevate your grooming routine with high-performance trimmers at unbeatable prices, only on Myntra. Whether you’re after precision, convenience, or advanced skin protection, these top trimmers from Philips, VEGA, Beardo, and Braun offer a variety of essential features. From self-sharpening blades to multiple-length settings and waterproof designs, now is the best time to add these must-have tools to your grooming kit. Shop now and enjoy up to 60% off on the grooming devices that make looking your best easier than ever!

1. Philips BT1235/18 SkinProtect Cordless Beard Trimmer with Self-Sharpening Blades - Red

Price: ₹681

This trimmer from Philips BT1235/18 SkinProtect Cordless Beard Trimmer is in sleek red. Designed for comfort and precision, this trimmer features a SkinProtect comb and self-sharpening blades, ensuring smooth, irritation-free trimming. With a 60-minute cordless runtime and versatile beard length options, it’s an ideal choice for a close, protective trim every time.

Key Features:

-Smooth, Skin-Friendly Trimming: Rounded, skin-friendly blade tips and the SkinProtect comb prevent scratches and irritation for a gentle grooming experience.

-Self-Sharpening Blades: Durable, self-sharpening steel blades provide a sharp trim day after day without requiring oiling.

-Customizable Beard Lengths: Select from 3mm, 5mm, 7mm, or the 1mm stubble comb, or achieve a zero-trim look with the SkinProtect comb.

-Cordless Convenience: Enjoy up to 60 minutes of cordless use with an 8-hour USB charge. Battery indicators keep you aware of charging and low-battery status.

-Easy Maintenance & Durability: Detachable, rinseable head for easy cleaning, plus DuraPower technology extends battery life up to four times longer.

-Warranty & Compatibility: Comes with a 2-year warranty, universal voltage compatibility, and no need for additional maintenance like oiling.

2. VEGA Men SmartOne S2 Trimmer With 160 Mins Runtime & 40 Length Settings VHTH-31

Price: ₹1007

Achieve precise grooming with the VEGA Men SmartOne S2 Trimmer (VHTH-31), designed for versatile use on the beard, mustache, neck, face, and underarms. Equipped with a long 160-minute runtime and 40 adjustable length settings, this trimmer is ideal for any style. With premium titanium blades and a waterproof, ergonomic design, it’s made for both comfort and convenience.

Key Features:

-3 Speed Modes: Easily switch between Eco (Light Blue), Pro (Green), and Max (Dark Blue) settings for tailored grooming.

-Smart Memory Function: Automatically remembers your last used speed, ensuring consistent performance with every use.

-Quick Charge: Provides 10 minutes of runtime with just a 5-minute charge, perfect for quick touch-ups.

-Waterproof Design (IPX 7): Fully waterproof, allowing safe use of water and easy cleaning under the tap.

-Extended Runtime: Get up to 160 minutes of usage after a 90-minute charge, making it ideal for travel and prolonged use.

-Titanium Blades: High-quality titanium blades deliver precision trimming while being gentle on the skin.

3. BEARDO Men Black Solid Ape-X 3-in-1 Multipurpose Trimmer

Price: ₹1124

Beardo’s multipurpose trimmer is an all-in-one grooming solution designed for both trimming and shaving. It’s perfect for those who want versatility, featuring high-quality blades and an ergonomic handle that’s easy to grip. This model is also great for travel, offering efficient performance in a compact size.

Key Features:

-High-Capacity Lithium Battery: Provides up to 90 minutes of uninterrupted use, ensuring ample time for full grooming.

-Multiple Precision Combs: Includes 4 combs (2mm, 3mm, 5mm, and 6mm) for customizable styling options.

-Skin-Safe Blade Guards: Dual-sided stainless steel blades with protective guards offer a safe grooming experience, especially in sensitive areas.

-IPX4 Water Resistance: Suitable for both wet and dry use, making it versatile and easy to clean.

-USB Type-C Charging: Quick and convenient recharging, compatible with modern chargers.

4. Braun BG3340 Body Groomer 3 with SkinShield Technology & 3 Attachments - Black

Price: ₹ 2499

Upgrade your grooming routine with the Braun BG3340 Body Groomer 3, designed for ultimate skin protection and precision. Engineered with Braun’s SkinShield technology, this body groomer is perfect for maintaining a smooth, comfortable shave even on sensitive areas. With a lightweight design, waterproof construction, and powerful battery life, it’s an ideal choice for effortless grooming anytime, anywhere.

Key Features:

-SkinShield Technology – Ensures a gentle, precise trim by protecting the skin, making it safe for use even in the most sensitive areas.

-Sensitive Comb Attachment – Designed for enhanced comfort, it prevents the blade from directly touching the skin, minimizing irritation.

-Wider Cutting Area – Equipped with a wider cutting head to capture and cut more hair in every stroke, providing a quicker and more efficient grooming experience.

-80-Minute Runtime – Powered by an advanced NiMH battery, it offers up to 80 minutes of cordless usage on a single charge, perfect for extended grooming sessions.

-Waterproof Design – The waterproof construction allows for easy cleaning and the convenience of both wet and dry use, adapting to any grooming preference.

Conclusion:

Take advantage of Myntra's grooming essentials sale to bring home high-quality trimmers at up to 60% off. With a range of top brands and unique features for every style preference, this sale has everything you need to upgrade your grooming kit. Don't miss out—shop today for premium quality, unbeatable prices, and grooming made easy.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.