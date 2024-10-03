Grab the Best Offers on Home Appliances at the Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024

The Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE and there is no better time to level up your kitchen with the latest home appliance. Check out the fantastic deals on a selection of multi-functional Oven Toaster Grills (OTGs) that lets the cooking process become a fun affair. From sizzling your favorite cuts of meat, whipping up scrumptious baked goods, or even browning your favorite bread, these OTGs provide you with the perfect cooking experience without the fuss.

Check out the best offers on the new models like BOROSIL Prima Black PRO OTG, Wonderchef Silver Toned OTG, Prestige Black POTG 40, Morphy Richards Navy Blue Digital Display OTG, and Philips OTG. All these appliances are designed to be both functional and fashionable to make your kitchen, efficient and beautiful.

With the help of various technologies, convenient shopping, and now, do not miss these great deals while preparing tasty meals with Shop today and change your cooking experience.

1. BOROSIL Prima Black PRO OTG With Motorised Rotisserie 5 Stage Heat Selection 24L

Price: ₹6139

Elevate your cooking game with the BOROSIL Prima Black PRO OTG, a versatile oven toaster griller designed for efficiency and convenience. This 24-liter appliance is perfect for grilling, baking, toasting, and more, making it a must-have for any kitchen.

Key Features:

-Multi-Functionality: Grill, bake, toast, and rotisserie with ease.

-Motorized Rotisserie: Ensures uniform grilling for perfect results.

-Convection Function: Provides faster and more even heating.

-6-Stage Heating Options: Customize temperature settings from 90°C to 230°C.

-User-Friendly Design: Illuminated chamber and power indicator enhance usability.

-Easy Cleaning: Removable crumb tray for hassle-free maintenance.

-Stylish Look: Modern chrome finish front design.

-Time Control: 0-90 minutes mechanical timer with a "Stay On" function.

2. Wonderchef Silver Toned OTG Motorised Rotisserie 5 Stage Heat Selection 2000W 60 ltrs

Price: ₹10999

Discover culinary versatility with the Wonderchef Silver Toned OTG, designed to elevate your cooking experience. With a generous 60-liter capacity and a powerful 2000W, this oven toaster griller allows you to grill, bake, toast, and rotisserie your favorite dishes effortlessly.

Key Features:

-Multi-Functionality: Grill, bake, toast, and rotisserie with precision.

-Motorized Rotisserie: Provides uniform grilling for delicious results.

-Convection Function: Ensures faster and more even heating for consistent cooking.

-6-Stage Heating Options: Adjustable temperature settings from 90°C to 230°C.

-User-Friendly Design: Illuminated chamber and power indicator enhance usability.

-Easy Cleaning: Removable crumb tray for convenient maintenance.

-Stylish Look: Elegant chrome finish front design adds a modern touch.

-Time Control: 0-90 minutes mechanical timer with a "Stay On" function.

3. Prestige Black POTG 40 Oven Toaster Griller With Convection Function 40 L

Price: ₹11760

Experience versatile cooking with the Prestige Black POTG 40, a sleek and efficient oven toaster griller designed for your culinary needs. With a generous 40-liter capacity and a stylish black finish, this appliance is perfect for baking, grilling, and roasting.

Key Features:

-Rotisserie Function: Perfect for evenly cooking meats and vegetables.

-Convection Cooking: Ensures even heating for better cooking results.

-Adjustable Temperature Control: Easily set the temperature for your specific cooking needs.

-Adjustable Timer with Audible Alarm: Alerts you when your food is ready.

-Enamelled Baking Trays: Durable and easy to clean for hassle-free baking.

-Steel Wire Rack for Grilling: Provides a sturdy surface for grilling your favorites.

-See-Through Cooking: Monitor your cooking progress without opening the door.

4. Morphy Richards Navy Blue Digital Display Stainless Steel Over Toaster Grill

Price: ₹ 14500

Upgrade your cooking game with the Morphy Richards Navy Blue Digital Display Oven Toaster Grill. With a sleek design and a generous 40-liter capacity, this appliance is perfect for baking, grilling, and roasting your favorite dishes with ease.

Key Features:

-Digital Display: Easy-to-read screen for precise cooking control.

-13 Preset Menus: Convenient settings for a variety of dishes, simplifying meal preparation.

-Convection Rotisserie: Ensures even cooking for delicious results.

-Adjustable Timer with Audible Alarm: Alerts you when your food is ready.

-Enamelled Baking Trays: Durable and easy to clean for hassle-free baking.

5. Philips Black HD6976/00 2000 W Oven Toaster Grill With Opti Temp Technoloy - 36 L

Price: ₹14599

Transform your cooking experience with the Philips Black HD6976/00 Oven Toaster Grill, featuring Opti Temp technology. With a spacious 36-liter capacity and powerful 2000W, this versatile appliance is perfect for grilling, baking, toasting, and more.

Key Features:

-Multi-Functionality: Functions include grilling, baking, toasting, and rotisserie.

-Convection Function: Ensures faster and more uniform heating for consistent cooking results.

-Opti Temp Technology: Delivers optimal cooking performance for various dishes.

-Removable Crumb Tray: Makes cleaning easy and hassle-free.

-90 Minutes Auto Cut-Off: Automatically turns off for safety and convenience.

-One Touch 10 Preset Menu: Simplifies meal preparation with convenient settings.

-Digital Display Panel: Easy-to-read screen for precise time and temperature adjustments.

-Large Capacity: Ideal for cooking larger quantities for family meals.

-Adjustable Time, Temperature & Preset Mode: Customize your cooking experience to suit your needs.

Conclusion

The Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is live get an opportunity to avail premium kitchen appliances at unbeatable prices. Grilling, baking, toasting, and rotisserie have made way for versatile Oven Toaster Grills that add excitement to culinary adventures. Leading brands are offering advanced features with sleek designs, and this might just be the right time to upgrade your kitchen. Shop now, because deals don't stay here forever.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.