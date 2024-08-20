Grab the Latest Earbuds for up to 70% off on Amazon!

For all the techies out there looking for the latest gadgets, we're listing out the latest Bluetooth earbuds from top brands such as Hammer, BoAt, Samsung, OnePlus, and JBL. The newly released earbuds come with an acoustic audio experience that keeps you submerged in every minute detail. Of course, you'd expect nothing less from industry-leading names than quality and reliability. What is more, these are available on Amazon for up to 70% off, so there is no better time to upgrade your audio gear than now!

1. Boult x Mustang Dash Newly Launched Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Price:₹1,699

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Immerse yourself in the perfect fusion of innovation and style with the Boult X Mustang earbuds. This collaboration between Boult and Ford Mustang brings you a unique blend of cutting-edge audio technology and the iconic Mustang design, delivering a truly exceptional listening experience with every beat.

Features

Brand: Boult

Colour: Mustang Dash

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In-Ear

Impedance: 32 Ohm

2. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Price:₹3,299

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Enjoy premium sound with 12.4mm drivers, up to 49dB Active Noise Cancellation, and BassWave 2.0 for deeper bass. Crystal clear calls, dual device connections, and fast charging that gives 11 hours of playback in just 10 minutes make these earbuds a perfect blend of performance and convenience.

Features

Brand: OnePlus

Colour: Starry Black

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

3. BoAt Nirvana Zenith Truly Wireless in Ear Ear Buds with Dolby Audio

Price:₹3,998

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Dive into an immersive audio experience with the BoAt Nirvana Zenith TWS Earbuds, featuring up to 50 dB of active noise cancellation, Dolby Audio-powered surround sound, and a whopping 50 hours of playback. Enjoy crystal-clear calls with 6-mic AI-ENxTM technology, seamless switching between two devices with multipoint connection, and hassle-free audio control with in-ear detection. Plus, BEAST Mode ensures low-latency gaming, and ASAP Charge gives you 60 minutes of playtime in just 5 minutes. All this in a sleek celestial white design!

Features

Brand: boAt

Colour: White

Form Factor: In Ear

Model name: Nirvana Zenith

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

4. Samsung Galaxy in Ear Buds 3

Price:₹13,865

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Experience premium audio with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in sleek silver. Featuring a unique blade design for intuitive controls, 24-bit Hi-Fi audio for studio-quality sound, and Galaxy AI-powered real-time sound optimisation, these earbuds elevate your listening experience. With up to 36 hours of battery life and an IP57 rating, enjoy all-day comfort and durability, whether you're commuting, working out, or on the go.

Features

Brand: Samsung

Colour: Silver

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation

5. JBL New Launch Live Beam 3

Price:₹14,999

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Elevate your audio experience with the premium JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds. Featuring Hi-Res Audio with spatial sound, these earbuds deliver immersive, concert-like audio. The smart charging case with a 1.45-inch touchscreen display offers app-free control, while true adaptive noise cancellation lets you customise your listening environment. Enjoy personalised sound with Personi-Fi 3.0, seamless device switching with multipoint connection, and up to 48 hours of total playback. With six customised mics, your calls will always be crystal clear. Plus, wireless charging and IP55-proofing ensure convenience and durability.

Features

Brand: JBL

Colour: Black

Ear Placement: In-Ear

Form Factor: In Ear

Model Name: JBL Live Beam

Conclusion

Whether it be for a personal audio upgrade or a gift, get these new, newly released, high-quality, and valuable earbuds from the most reliable brands without any hassle. Play it to the hilt with these unbeatable deals that bring further light to your listening experience today.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.