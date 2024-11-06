High-Quality Extension Boards for Home and Office Use

Extension boards with USB ports have become essential for homes and offices, offering convenient power solutions for multiple devices. They help save space and reduce clutter by allowing simultaneous charging of various devices. With so many brands on the market, finding the best option that combines quality, durability, and affordability can take time and effort. Portronics, Gold medal, GM, and EMBOX offer dependable options you can rely on for safe and efficient power distribution. This article explores top extension boards with USB ports that meet different needs, ensuring you stay connected and powered up.

1. Portronics Power Plate 6 with 4 USB Ports + 5 Power Sockets Extension Board

Image Credit: Amazon.in



Order Now

The Portronics Power Plate 6 is a versatile power strip that combines convenience and safety. Designed for heavy usage, it features four USB ports and five power sockets, making it ideal for both home and office use. With a 2500W power capacity and a 3-meter cord, it provides flexibility and reach, allowing you to position it wherever needed.

Key Features:

-Multiple USB Ports: Comes with four USB ports that support fast charging, ideal for smartphones, tablets, and other USB-powered devices.

-Five Power Sockets: Designed with universal compatibility, it allows you to connect a wide variety of plugs.

-High Power Capacity: With a 2500W rating, it can handle several devices at once without any risk of overload.

-Extended Cord Length: The 3-meter cord gives ample reach, making it easy to use in larger spaces.

-Safety Protection: Built-in surge protection safeguards connected devices against voltage spikes.

2. Goldmedal i-Strip LED High-Grade Spike Guard (White and Red) – Pack of 1, 6 Outlet International Socket

Image Credit: Amazon.in



Order Now

The Gold medal i-Strip LED Spike Guard is known for its robust design and safety features. With six international sockets, it caters to various plug types, making it suitable for multi-device use. The 2-meter cable length provides flexibility, and the built-in surge protector adds an extra layer of security.

Key Features:

-Six International Sockets: Designed to support multiple plug types, making it adaptable for all users.

-Master Switch: Allows you to turn off all connected devices with a single switch for safety and convenience.

-Surge Protection: Protects your devices from sudden voltage surges, enhancing their longevity.

-Indicator Light: Displays the operational status, letting you know when the board is powered on.

-2-Meter Cable: Ideal for home or office setups where power sockets may not be immediately accessible.

3. Anchor by Panasonic 4-Way 6A Universal Socket with 3 Switch & 1 Master Switch | 4 Way Extension Board

Image Credit: Amazon.in



Order Now

The Anchor by Panasonic 4-Way Extension Board is a versatile power strip that combines convenience and safety in a compact design. With four universal sockets, three individual switches, and a master switch, it allows users to power multiple devices while controlling each socket independently. The 1.5-meter cord offers flexibility, making it ideal for home and office use.

Key Features:

-4 Universal Sockets: Supports a variety of plug types, making it ideal for multi-device compatibility.

-Individual Switches with Master Switch: Each socket has its own switch for added convenience, along with a master switch to turn off all sockets simultaneously.

-Compact Design: Fits easily in small spaces and reduces clutter.

-1.5-Meter Extension Cord: Offers flexibility in placement, suitable for spaces where sockets are not immediately accessible.

-Safety Features: Built with high-quality materials to ensure durability and safe usage.

4. EMBOX Cube Extension Board

Image Credit: Amazon.in



Order Now

The EMBOX Cube Extension Board is compact and efficient, suitable for those who value portability and convenience. It includes multiple USB ports and universal sockets, making it ideal for charging and powering different devices at once. The QC 3.0 feature enables fast charging, and the built-in overload protector provides an added layer of safety.

Key Features:

-USB Ports with QC 3.0: Supports quick charging for compatible devices, saving you time.

-Compact Design: Small, lightweight, and easy to carry, suitable for on-the-go use.

-Universal Sockets: Adaptable for different plug types, ideal for multi-device compatibility.

-Overload Protection: Keeps connected devices safe from unexpected power spikes.

-1.8-Meter Cord: Offers flexibility for positioning and ease of use.

Conclusion:

Whether for home or office, these extension boards provide both power and protection for your devices. With options that cater to diverse needs, you can find the perfect fit for your requirements among these reliable and efficient products.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.