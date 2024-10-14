Immerse yourself in Diwali Beats with Wireless Earbuds: Up to 80% Off at Myntra Diwali Sale 2024

Immerse yourself in the perfect sound and unstoppable deals of Diwali from the Myntra Diwali Sale 2024. Fireworks or peaceful melodies to rewind by with up to 80% off on a thrilling selection of trendy wireless earbuds. For first-time users, get an additional flat discount of ₹ 300 and get free shipping when you order. A perfect opportunity to upgrade your audio moment.

1. Fastrack FPods FZ100 Earbuds With Mega 50Hr Battery & 3C Nitro Fast Charge

Price: ₹999

The Fastrack FPods FZ100 are designed for those who crave long-lasting performance and superior audio quality. With a massive 50-hour battery life and 3C Nitro Fast Charging, these earbuds keep the music going without interruption. Equipped with 10mm bass drivers, Quad Mic ENC, and the latest Bluetooth v5.3, you’ll experience crisp, deep sound and seamless connectivity. Whether you're commuting, working out, or gaming, the FPods FZ100 is sweat and water-resistant (IPX4), ensuring durability and comfort for all your activities.

Key Features:

-Mega 50-Hour Playtime: Enjoy extended music sessions with a single charge.

-3C Nitro Fast Charging: Get 200 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge.

-10mm Dynamic Bass Drivers: Experience deep bass and clear sound quality.

-Quad Mic ENC: Enhanced noise cancellation for superior call clarity.

-IPX4 Sweat & Water Resistance: Built to withstand sweat and water for active use.

2. HAMMER Brown Solitude Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds With ENC Touch Controls Upto 22H Playtime

Price: ₹999

Elevate your audio experience with the HAMMER Brown Solitude Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, designed for those who seek superior sound quality and convenience. Featuring up to 22 hours of playtime, these true wireless earbuds provide extended listening sessions and fast charging via Type-C. Equipped with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), they ensure crystal-clear calls and immersive sound, while IPX4 sweatproof technology makes them perfect for active use. With Bluetooth v5.3 and smart touch controls, enjoy seamless connectivity and control at your fingertips.

Key Features:

-Up to 22H Playtime with fast Type-C charging.

-Quad Mic ENC for clear sound and superior call quality.

-IPX4 Sweatproof design for water resistance during workouts.

-Bluetooth v5.3 for stable, uninterrupted connectivity.

-Smart Touch Controls with voice assistant integration for easy operation.

3. BOULT AUDIO AirBass W40 with Quad Mic ENC & 48 Hrs Battery Life Earbuds

Price: ₹1099

Experience superior sound and convenience with the BOULT AUDIO AirBass W40 Earbuds, designed to deliver high-performance audio and communication. Offering an impressive 48 hours of battery life, these earbuds are perfect for extended listening sessions. With Zen Quad Mic ENC for crystal-clear calls and BoomX Tech, you’ll enjoy supreme bass and immersive sound. The 45ms ultra-low latency feature is ideal for gaming, while IPX5 water resistance ensures durability during workouts. Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3, voice assistant integration, and touch controls, these earbuds provide effortless connectivity and control.

Key Features:

-48 Hours of Battery Life for long-lasting usage.

-Zen Quad Mic ENC for clear communication during calls.

-45ms Ultra-Low Latency for a seamless gaming experience.

-BoomX Tech delivers supreme bass and immersive sound.

-IPX5 Water Resistant with touch control and voice assistant support.

4. NOISE Buds VS102 With 50hrs playtime, Instacharge, and 11mm driver Truly Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₹1099

Upgrade your audio experience with the NOISE Buds VS102, designed for superior sound quality and convenience. These earbuds offer an impressive 50 hours of playtime and feature 11mm drivers that deliver crystal-clear sound. With Bluetooth v5.1, enjoy stable and seamless connectivity, while the IPX5 water resistance makes them perfect for workouts. The Flybird design adds a stylish touch and full touch controls give you complete command over your music and calls. Fast charging with USB Type-C ensures you’re always ready on the go.

Key Features:

-50 Hours of Total Playtime for extended usage.

-11mm Drivers for rich, high-quality sound.

-Bluetooth v5.1 for stable connectivity up to 10m range.

-IPX5 Water Resistance for durability during workouts.

-Full Touch Controls and Voice Assistant/Siri for hands-free convenience.

5. boAt Airdopes 301 TWS Earbuds w/ 75H Playtime, Quad Mics w/ ENx & ASAP Charge

Price: ₹1399

The boAt Airdopes 301 brings powerful audio and convenience to your daily life with an incredible 75 hours of playtime and Quad Mics featuring ENx technology for clear calls. Whether you're gaming or on the go, the BEAST Mode ensures ultra-low latency, while the ASAP Charge feature gives you 60 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge. Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3 and 10mm drivers that deliver the signature boAt sound, these earbuds are both splash and sweat-resistant, making them perfect for any activity.

Key Features:

-75 Hours of Playtime for long-lasting usage.

-Quad Mics with ENx Technology for crystal-clear calls.

-BEAST Mode for low-latency gaming and media.

-ASAP Charge: A 5-minute charge provides 60 minutes of playtime.

-IPX5 Splash & Sweat Resistance for durability during workouts.

Conclusion

Do not miss out on Myntra Diwali Sale 2024: shop for new wireless earbuds and save money in this big discount event, expecting ₹300 off more as well as cash on delivery for first-time users, thus do plenty of shopping at Myntra and enjoy the festival of lights.

