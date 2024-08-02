India's Top 5 Best Rated Washing Machines
Fully automatic washing machines are an essential part of your daily convenience appliances. To buy the best washing machine in India, read this article to find one that fits your price range.
Daily efforts to wash your dirty clothes can lead to health issues like back pain. Get relief by choosing the best semi/automatic washing machine, which can solve all your laundry problems at once. We have created a list of top washing machines that save you time and work at maximum efficiency.
Check out the list below to learn more.
1. Power Guard 7.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Price: ₹7,449
The E1 Power Guard 7.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines efficiency and performance, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families. With its high-speed 1380 RPM motor, this machine delivers quick drying and cleaner clothes, all while being energy and water-efficient.
Features
Capacity: 7.2 kg, suitable for small to medium-sized families
Motor Speed: 1380 RPM for faster spin speeds and efficient drying
Energy Star Rating: Best-in-class efficiency
Special Features: Castor wheels, three magic filters, plastic lids, mechanical timer, heavy-duty motor, normal pulsator
Additional Features: Anti-vibration rubber, rust-free plastic base, temperature over-protection
2. Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Price: ₹12,790
The Haier 6 Kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, priced at ₹12,790, offers excellent wash quality with Oceanus Wave Technology. Ideal for large families, this machine combines efficient performance with user-friendly features, including multiple wash programs and a durable stainless steel drum.
Features
Capacity: 6 kg, suitable for large families
Energy Star Rating: 5 Star for energy efficiency
Motor Speed: 780 RPM for faster washing and drying
Wash Programs: 8 options including Wash, Normal, Rinse, Soak, Spin, Delicate, Tub Dry, and Quick
Technology: Oceanus Wave Technology for effective washing
Body Material: Fully stainless steel drum for durability and convenience
Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on the product and 10 years on the motor
3. Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Price: ₹14,140
The Whirlpool 6 Kg 5-Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers superior wash quality and ease of use with ZPF Technology. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, this machine provides excellent energy efficiency and multiple wash programs, all wrapped in a durable steel design.
Features
Capacity: 6 kg, suitable for small to medium-sized families
Energy Star Rating: 5 Star for top-class efficiency
Motor Speed: 740 RPM for faster drying
Wash Programs: 8 options including Normal, Heavy, Whites, Dry, Express Wash, Eco Wash, Rinse + Dry, and Aqua Store
Technology: ZPF Technology for enhanced washing performance
Body Material: Steel for durability and longevity
Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on the product and 3+ years on the motor
4. Samsung Fully Automatic 7 KG Washing Machine
Price: ₹15,690
This fully automatic 7 kg top-load washing machine delivers reliable performance with easy operation and effective wash quality. Ideal for 3-4 members, it features a 3-star energy rating, a variety of wash programs, and a durable stainless steel drum.
Features
Capacity: 7 kg, suitable for 3-4 members
Energy Star Rating: 3 Star for energy efficiency
Motor Speed: 680 RPM for faster washing and drying
Wash Programs: 4 options including Normal, Quick Wash, Soak + Normal, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean, and Energy Saving
Drum Type: Diamond Drum
Pulsator: Center Jet
Drum Material: Stainless Steel
Manufacturer Warranty: 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product
5. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology
Price: ₹29,990
The fully automatic 7 kg front-load washing machine combines Hygiene Steam and Direct-Drive technology for top-notch wash quality while being energy and water-efficient. Ideal for 3-4 members, it boasts a 5-star energy rating, a range of wash programs, and durable stainless steel components.
Features
Capacity: 7 kg, suitable for 3-4 members
Energy Rating: 5 Star | Energy Consumption: 0.0064 KWh/kg/cycle | Water Consumption: 13.14 L/kg/cycle
Motor Speed: 1200 RPM for quicker drying
Wash Programs: 10 options including Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, and Rinse+Spin
Panel Details: Includes Power On/Off, Jog Dial for program selection, Start/Pause, Temperature Setting, Child Lock, Pre-Wash, and Time Delay
Drum/Pulsator Type: Fully Stainless Steel Drum with hygienic stainless steel lifters
Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years comprehensive on the product and 10 years on the motor (T&C apply)
Getting the right washing machine makes a huge difference in lightening your load for laundry and hence letting you live a much more comfortable life. Be it semi-automatic to cater to a small family's needs or fully automatic with advanced features to suit a big household—whatever the requirement—a roster of top-rated washing machines sits above, giving varied solutions for varied pockets and needs. Every model brings together efficiency, performance, and durability—the trio that would make your search for a perfect fit for your home easily successful. Browse through the options to make an informed decision and have hassle-free laundry days.
