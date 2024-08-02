NewsElectronics
Fully automatic washing machines are an essential part of your daily convenience appliances. To buy the best washing machine in India, read this article to find one that fits your price range.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
Daily efforts to wash your dirty clothes can lead to health issues like back pain. Get relief by choosing the best semi/automatic washing machine, which can solve all your laundry problems at once. We have created a list of top washing machines that save you time and work at maximum efficiency.
1. Power Guard 7.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Price:  ₹7,449

 Image source: Amazon.in

The E1 Power Guard 7.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine combines efficiency and performance, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families. With its high-speed 1380 RPM motor, this machine delivers quick drying and cleaner clothes, all while being energy and water-efficient.

Features

Capacity: 7.2 kg, suitable for small to medium-sized families

Motor Speed: 1380 RPM for faster spin speeds and efficient drying

Energy Star Rating: Best-in-class efficiency

Special Features: Castor wheels, three magic filters, plastic lids, mechanical timer, heavy-duty motor, normal pulsator

Additional Features: Anti-vibration rubber, rust-free plastic base, temperature over-protection

2. Haier 6 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Price: ₹12,790

 Image source: Amazon.in

The Haier 6 Kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, priced at ₹12,790, offers excellent wash quality with Oceanus Wave Technology. Ideal for large families, this machine combines efficient performance with user-friendly features, including multiple wash programs and a durable stainless steel drum.

Features

Capacity: 6 kg, suitable for large families

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star for energy efficiency

Motor Speed: 780 RPM for faster washing and drying

Wash Programs: 8 options including Wash, Normal, Rinse, Soak, Spin, Delicate, Tub Dry, and Quick

Technology: Oceanus Wave Technology for effective washing

Body Material: Fully stainless steel drum for durability and convenience

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on the product and 10 years on the motor

3. Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Price: ₹14,140

 Image source: Amazon.in

The Whirlpool 6 Kg 5-Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers superior wash quality and ease of use with ZPF Technology. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, this machine provides excellent energy efficiency and multiple wash programs, all wrapped in a durable steel design.

Features

Capacity: 6 kg, suitable for small to medium-sized families

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star for top-class efficiency

Motor Speed: 740 RPM for faster drying

Wash Programs: 8 options including Normal, Heavy, Whites, Dry, Express Wash, Eco Wash, Rinse + Dry, and Aqua Store

Technology: ZPF Technology for enhanced washing performance

Body Material: Steel for durability and longevity

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years on the product and 3+ years on the motor

4. Samsung Fully Automatic 7 KG Washing Machine

Price: ₹15,690

 Image source: Amazon.in

This fully automatic 7 kg top-load washing machine delivers reliable performance with easy operation and effective wash quality. Ideal for 3-4 members, it features a 3-star energy rating, a variety of wash programs, and a durable stainless steel drum.

Features

Capacity: 7 kg, suitable for 3-4 members

Energy Star Rating: 3 Star for energy efficiency

Motor Speed: 680 RPM for faster washing and drying

Wash Programs: 4 options including Normal, Quick Wash, Soak + Normal, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean, and Energy Saving

Drum Type: Diamond Drum

Pulsator: Center Jet

Drum Material: Stainless Steel

Manufacturer Warranty: 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product

5. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology

Price: ₹29,990

Image source: Amazon.in

The fully automatic 7 kg front-load washing machine combines Hygiene Steam and Direct-Drive technology for top-notch wash quality while being energy and water-efficient. Ideal for 3-4 members, it boasts a 5-star energy rating, a range of wash programs, and durable stainless steel components.

Features

Capacity: 7 kg, suitable for 3-4 members

Energy Rating: 5 Star | Energy Consumption: 0.0064 KWh/kg/cycle | Water Consumption: 13.14 L/kg/cycle

Motor Speed: 1200 RPM for quicker drying

Wash Programs: 10 options including Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix, Easy Care, Baby Care, Sports Wear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30, and Rinse+Spin

Panel Details: Includes Power On/Off, Jog Dial for program selection, Start/Pause, Temperature Setting, Child Lock, Pre-Wash, and Time Delay

Drum/Pulsator Type: Fully Stainless Steel Drum with hygienic stainless steel lifters

Manufacturer Warranty: 2 years comprehensive on the product and 10 years on the motor (T&C apply)

Getting the right washing machine makes a huge difference in lightening your load for laundry and hence letting you live a much more comfortable life. Be it semi-automatic to cater to a small family's needs or fully automatic with advanced features to suit a big household—whatever the requirement—a roster of top-rated washing machines sits above, giving varied solutions for varied pockets and needs. Every model brings together efficiency, performance, and durability—the trio that would make your search for a perfect fit for your home easily successful. Browse through the options to make an informed decision and have hassle-free laundry days.

