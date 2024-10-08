Iron Out Wrinkles with the Best Dry Irons: Get Unbeatable Deals on at Myntra

Revolutionize your laundry experience by choosing from our great range of dry irons, specifically designed for efficiency and ease, from powerful Maharaja Whiteline Aqua Bliss to the highly versatile Philips HI 114, one of these models offers unique features meeting your ironing needs. The Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is ongoing with its last day. On this day, one can get this dry iron so beautifully and at a discount of up to 60%. With this, the more amazing deals and offers of the bank make it 10% off.

1. MAHARAJA WHITELINE Acqua bliss

Price: ₹859

Transform your ironing experience with the Maharaja Whiteline Aqua Bliss Steam Iron, delivering 1200 watts of power for quick heating and exceptional performance. Designed to remove stubborn wrinkles effortlessly, this steam iron is perfect for all fabric types.

Key Features:

-Powerful Performance: Heats up quickly to tackle wrinkles efficiently.

-Easy Wrinkle Removal: Effectively smooths deep-set wrinkles from various fabrics.

-Non-Stick Soleplate: Glides effortlessly to protect your clothes.

-Anti-Calc System: Prevents scale buildup for consistent steam performance.

-150 ML Tank Capacity: Reduces refills, providing 10 grams of steam per minute.

-Overheat Safety Protection: Automatically stops heating when temperatures are unsafe.

-Indicator Light: Signals readiness for use and indicates temperature status.

-Thermostat Functioning: Adjustable settings for different fabrics.

-Long Cord: Offers flexibility and ease of movement while ironing.

-Shock-Proof Body: Ensures safe operation with high voltage.

-1-Year Warranty: Provides peace of mind with reliable customer service.

2. Philips White Temperature Control 1000W Dry Iron HI114

Price: ₹959

Introducing the Philips HI 114 1000W Dry Iron, designed for efficiency and versatility. This iron is suitable for all fabric types, ensuring your clothes remain crease-free and perfectly pressed. Its golden American heritage soleplate glides effortlessly, making ironing a breeze.

Key Features:

-1000 Watts Power: Delivers efficient and quick heating for seamless ironing.

-DU Point Coated Plate: Ensures smooth gliding over fabrics, reducing snagging and sticking.

-Thermostatic Control: Allows precise temperature settings for different fabric types.

-180-Degree Swivel Cord: Offers easy maneuverability and flexibility while ironing.

-Temperature Control: Adjusts heat for optimal results on various materials.

-Rounded Edge Plate: Designed for smooth movement, preventing creases and fabric damage.

-Iron Temperature-Ready Light: The indicator signals when the iron is ready for use.

-2-Year Warranty: Assurance of quality and durability, backed by the manufacturer.

3. Havells Blue & White 1100 W Heavier Sole Plate & Thermal Fuse Dry Iron

Price: ₹1049

Introducing the Havells Hawk 1100W Dry Iron, engineered for high performance with enhanced wattage to tackle even the toughest wrinkles. This iron delivers efficient and effective ironing, making it a must-have for your laundry routine. With the Havells Hawk 1100W Dry Iron, you can achieve impeccable results while prioritizing safety and convenience. Plus, it comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Key Features:

-1100 Watts Power: Provides superior heating for quick and effective wrinkle removal.

-360-degree Swivel Cord: Ensures effortless maneuvering around obstacles, allowing hassle-free ironing from any angle.

-Safety Features: Equipped with a thermal fuse to prevent overheating in case of thermostat failure, ensuring your safety while ironing.

-Versatile Ironing Modes: Offers five adjustable modes, allowing customization based on fabric type for optimal results every time.

-Aerodynamic Design: Designed to reach difficult areas like button grooves easily, ensuring a polished finish on all garments.

4. JUDGE By Prestige Heavy Weight Dry Iron 1000 Watts

Price: ₹1070

Introducing the JUDGE By Prestige Heavy Weight Dry Iron, designed to provide exceptional performance and ease of use for all your ironing needs. With its robust 1000-watt power, this iron ensures quick and efficient wrinkle removal. The JUDGE By Prestige Heavy Weight Dry Iron ensures durability and reliability for all your ironing needs.

Key Features:

-1000 Watts Power: Provides strong heating for effective ironing of various fabrics.

-Non-Stick Coated Sole Plate: Guarantees smooth gliding over fabrics while preventing sticking, ensuring effortless ironing.

-Uniform Heating: Delivers consistent heat distribution for flawless results every time.

-Comfortable Grip Handle: Designed for ease of use, allowing for a secure and comfortable grip during ironing sessions.

-Indicator Light: Alerts you when the iron is ready to use, enhancing safety and convenience.

-Adjustable Thermostat Control: Tailor the temperature to suit different fabric types for optimal results.

Conclusion:

Don't miss out on gifting your ironing experience an entire makeover with these top picks up for sale at unbeatable prices. The much-awaited Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is here: discounts that go up to 60% off with an additional bank offer of 10% off. Upgrade your laundry and shop now before the sale ends.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.