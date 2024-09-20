It is the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale, and here's a comprehensive selection of men's grooming essentials that include the latest trimmers at unbeatable prices. Now, if you are looking for precision, convenience, or versatility in your grooming routine, it has everything in the sale. From innovative vacuum trimmers to premium multi-groomers, now is the ideal time to elevate your grooming game without burning holes in your pocket. Don't miss out on the great offers. Check out our featured ones, along with the best trimmer that is according to your style and personality.

1. BEARDO Men Ninja-X Pro Vacuum Trimmer - Black

Price: ₹1199



Say goodbye to post-trim cleanup with the BEARDO Men Ninja-X Pro Vacuum Trimmer. This innovative device features a smart vacuum system that collects hair trimmings as you trim, making grooming effortless and mess-free. Whether you're at home or on the go, enjoy the convenience of trimming without the hassle of cleaning up afterward.

Key Features:

-Powerful Vacuum System: Prevents mess by collecting hair trimmings in an inner chamber.

-2-in-1 Operation: Trim and vacuum simultaneously for a seamless grooming experience.

-High-Precision Ceramic Blades: Ensures clean, precise cuts for a polished look.

-Two Vacuum Power Modes: Tailored for different beard lengths, allowing for customizable trimming.

2. Bombay Shaving Company Men Premium Premium Multi Groomer With Beard Styling Pen

Price: ₹1500



Elevate your grooming routine with the Bombay Shaving Company Men Premium Multi Groomer. This versatile device is designed for the modern man, featuring a powerful battery that delivers 90 minutes of runtime on just a 2-hour charge. With its two magnetic body attachments and waterproof design, you can achieve precision trims wherever you are.

Key Features:

-90 Minutes of Runtime: Powerful battery for weeks of grooming on a single charge.

-2 Magnetic Body Attachments: Includes a nose and ear head plus a beard and body head for versatile grooming.

-IPX6 Waterproof: Ideal for quick trims in the shower.

-LED Battery Display: Clear indicator shows when it's time to recharge.

-Exclusive 2-Year Warranty: Peace of mind with your purchase.

3. Philips OneBlade QP1624/10 Trimmer for Face & Body - Black

Price: ₹1649



Experience the ultimate in grooming versatility with the Philips OneBlade QP1624/10 Trimmer. Designed for both face and body, this innovative tool features stainless steel blades and a cordless design, making it perfect for use in the shower. With its rechargeable battery, enjoy up to 30 minutes of usage after an 8-hour charge, all while charging conveniently via USB.

Key Features:

-Versatile Grooming: Suitable for trimming, shaving, and styling on both face and body.

-Close Shave Technology: OneBlade technology provides a close shave without nicks or cuts, ideal for sensitive skin.

-Handy Design: Glides effortlessly over the body, including hard-to-reach areas, without fear of cuts.

-Sensitive Guard: Protects intimate areas during grooming, ensuring a safe experience.

-Waterproof: Easy to clean and perfect for use in the shower, enhancing hygiene.

-Two Separate Blades: Specifically designed for face and body, making blade changes quick and convenient.

4. Braun BT3321 Beard Trimmer 3 & Hair Clipper with Precision Dial - Black & Sea Green

Price: ₹1699



Elevate your grooming experience with the Braun BT3321 Beard Trimmer, designed for sharper, faster, and more efficient performance. With a wider cutting area than previous models, this trimmer captures and cuts more hair with each stroke, ensuring you achieve your desired look in fewer passes.

Key Features:

-Wider Cutting Area: Captures and cuts more hair in every stroke for quicker grooming.

-100% Precision and Control: Precision combs with 20% less plastic for an effortless trim.

-Ultimate Precision Tool: Precision wheel with 20 length settings in 0.5 mm increments (from 0.5 to 10 mm) for customizable styling.

-Lifetime Sharp Blades: Durable blades ensure easy and consistent trimming without pulling.

-Contour Edging: Create accurate lines and edges for a polished look.

-Powerful NiMH Battery: Enjoy up to 50 minutes of runtime with a full recharge in 10 hours.

5. URBANGABRU Trimfinty 7000 Body & Ball Trimmer with Ceramic Blades - Black

Price: ₹1999



Introducing the URBANGABRU Trimfinity 7000, the ultimate body hair trimmer designed for men. With stainless steel ceramic blades, this trimmer ensures a safe and smooth grooming experience without nicks or cuts, even in the most sensitive areas. Whether you’re trimming at home or on the go, enjoy the convenience of powerful performance and versatile features.

Key Features:

-No Nicks, No Cuts: Stainless steel ceramic blades safely remove hair from sensitive areas like underarms and private parts.

-1.5 Hours Runtime: Fast-charging capability with up to 1.5 hours of wireless use; dual modes operate at 5000 RPM (Normal) and 7000 RPM (Turbo).

-Waterproof Design: Perfect for both dry and wet trimming, allowing for easy use in the shower.

-Complete Kit: Comes with a 1-Year Warranty, 4 attachment combs, a charging dock, a USB charging cable, a cleaning brush, and a user manual.

-Inbuilt LED Light & Display: Enhanced visibility for precise trimming in hard-to-reach areas, plus a display showing battery percentage.

Conclusion

With Myntra's Big Fashion Festival Sale on, investing in a best-in-class men's trimmer at an unbeatable price is the ideal time. Whether the innovative BEARDO Ninja-X Pro Vacuum Trimmer or the versatile Philips OneBlade is chosen, there surely is something that will meet every grooming need or style. These top picks not only beautify your grooming but come with the convenience and precision needed for uncomplicated daily care. Do not miss out – check out the fantastic deals, upgrade your grooming toolbox, and get yourself that fresh polished look today.

