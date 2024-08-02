Must have kitchen appliances for foodies

Feeling lost in the maze of kitchen gadgets? Of course, one can get satisfied with the basic things, like pots and pans, but a whole array of gadgets can help a person develop some sort of prowess with regard to cooking. Worry not; we have got your back. In the following article, we will discuss the essential kitchen appliances that every foodie needs. From daily workhorses to innovative equipment, we show you how to get the best of your cooking skills. Whether you are a seasoned chef or an absolute amateur, read on for must-have appliances that can change your cooking experience:

1. Wonderchef Nutri-Blend, 22000 RPM Mixer-Grinder

The Wonderchef Compact Blender is an all-utility compact kitchen appliance for every kind of blending requirement. With a compact design, it will fit any countertop and thus becomes an ideal choice for kitchens with space constraints. From the jars to the blades, flexibility is added in the things provided to do tasks like blending smoothies or grinding spices. Be it an experienced chef or a rookie trying to blend into the culinary art, this blender finds a place in your kitchen arsenal.

Features:

Brand: Wonderchef

Color: Black

Special Feature: Compact

Capacity: 300 Milliliters

Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 18H Centimeters

Style: 2 Jar

Recommended Uses: Blending

2. INALSA Air Fryer for Home

Experience the new way of indulging in all your favorite fried foods with the Inalsa Air Fryer. Powered by advanced Air Crisp Technology and a 360° hot air convection system, it cooks your food up to 50% faster than traditional ovens, so you save time and energy. This appliance reduces oil content by up to 99%, letting you indulge in crispy and delicious meals sans the guilt. Perfect for those seeking a healthier lifestyle without compromising on taste!

Features:

Brand: Inalsa

Color: Black

Capacity: 5.5 Liters

Material: Plastic

Product Dimensions: 33D x 34.7W x 33H Centimeters

Special Feature: Air Crisp Technology with 360° hot air convection system

Temperature Range: 80°C to 200°C

3. PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender

The Philips Hand Blender is an all-purpose utensil that makes the job of blending, whisking, and chopping very easy. This device comes with a rust-proof steel rod, which can be used with both hot and cold blending at a power of 250W, delivering powerful performance of 18,000 RPM. It has a blending blade and whisking blade, which are easy to switch for use.

This product is designed for efficient cleaning, and a wall bracket is provided for hassle-free storage. Do note: avoid continuous operation above 1 minute to prevent overheating, and blend in batches always if dealing with big quantities. Made in India, this hand blender makes for a trustworthy addition to your kitchen.

Features:

Brand: Philips

Special Feature: Heating

Product Dimensions: 11.3D x 11W x 37.4H Centimeters

Recommended Uses: Blending, Whipping, Whisking, Chopping

Voltage: 230V

RPM: 18,000

Warranty: 2 years

4. Usha Cookjoy (CJ2000WPC) 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

The Usha Glass Induction Cooktop is one of those appliances that no kitchen should be without, especially on occasions when gas cylinders run out. Equipped with a glass sleek design and advanced features, it makes cooking easier with 5 preset Indian menu options, from dosa to idli to curry. Its pan sensor technology secures the cooktop to function only when cookware is in place, improving safety. Keep Warm Function keeps food fresh, and Smart Pause Function lets you cook at your pace. Whether you run out of gas or desire an all-purpose cooker, this induction cooktop will be an appliance that will reliably help you a lot.

Features:

Brand: Usha

Color: Black

Material: Glass

Special Feature: Motion Sensor

Heating Elements: 1

Pre-Set Menu Options: Dosa/Roti, Deep Fry, Idli, Curry, Pressure Cook

Pan Sensor Technology: Operates only when cookware is placed on the cooktop

Keep Warm Function: Maintains food warmth and freshness for an extended period

Smart Pause Function: Allows you to cook at your own pace

5. SHARP Stand Mixer

Especially for this new generation of Gen Z, making dough is messy, unhygienic, and tough. The SHARP Stand Mixer is sure to solve some of these very general struggles in the kitchen. This mixer prepares dough and batters easily with its 3.4-liter stainless steel bowl and powerful 300-watt DC motor. It mixes smoothly and precisely with its 6 variable speeds, including Turbo, while the bowl and stainless steel beat & dough hooks are removable for ease of processing.

Say goodbye to sticky hands and uneven mixing. The SHARP Stand Mixer provides a clean, efficient, and hygienic way to go about your culinary confections. Be it the veteran baker or the new beginner, this stand mixer is a must for these delicious results that turn out perfect every time. Note: This mixer is not dishwasher safe.

Features:

Brand: SHARP

Color: White

Product Dimensions: 28.7D x 21.3W x 34.7H Centimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 3.4 Liters

Item Weight: 2.48 Kilograms

Model Name: EM S34N W

Special Feature: Removable Bowl

Speed Settings: 6 Variable Speeds (5 Speeds + Turbo)

Power: 300 Watts DC Motor

Accessories: Beat & Dough Hooks

6. Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven

Ever wonder just how long you should be microwaving something? Sick of hot food and cold spots? With the Samsung Convection Microwave Oven, cooking is easy thanks to the Auto Cook feature. Just input what you're cooking and how much of it you've got, and it will automatically choose the proper settings for perfect results. Perfect for families, this 23L microwave uses convection heating to provide versatile cooking and even results.

Features:

Brand: Samsung

Color: Black

Heating Method: Convection

Fuel Type: Electric

Installation Type: Freestanding

Capacity: 23 Liters (suitable for families with 3 to 4 members)

Power Consumption (Microwave): 1150 W

Functions: Solo (Reheating, Defrosting, Cooking)

Interior: Ceramic Enamel Cavity for easy cleaning

Warranty: 1 year on Product & Magnetron, 10 years on Cavity

Starter Kit: Not included

These kitchen appliances are must-haves to boost your cooking and increase your interest in the art of cooking. From the simplest of daily needs to some special utensils, find your perfect match within your culinary interests.

