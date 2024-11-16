Must Have Portable Speaker Under Rs 1500

Portable speakers are small, wireless audio systems you can take anywhere and listen to music. Portability is their main selling point, these speakers are compact and light which makes them very easy to carry around when heading outdoors, traveling, or going places with a small group. They use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to link your devices excluding smartphones, tablets, or laptops through cables. They are equipped with built-in rechargeable batteries, allowing you to play the music for hours on end. Plenty of them also have water-resistant or even waterproof options, so you can take them into the pool or at the beach with you. Despite their small size, portable speakers can deliver impressive sound quality, with some even offering additional features like voice assistants, hands-free calling, and multi-speaker pairing for a more immersive audio experience. Here are some portable speakers-

1. Portronics Black Portable Speaker with Bluetooth POR-1288

Image source: Myntra



Order Now

A stylish and portable music player made for use while traveling. Its sturdy construction and fashionable black finish make it appropriate for a variety of settings. The speaker is ideal for travel, informal gatherings, and outdoor activities because it is portable and lightweight. It provides a strong sound output that guarantees a deep and engrossing auditory experience. With a rechargeable battery, the speaker can play music for hours on end. Simple controls for effortless use are part of its user-friendly design. All things considered, the Portronics POR-1288 is a dependable and practical option for anyone looking for a portable audio solution.

Key Features

- A game-changer for all gatherings

- Multiple Bluetooth Connectivity

- 8 to 10 Hours of Playback time

- 12 Months' Warranty

2. NOISE Vibe 2 5W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic & 15H Playtime

Image source: Myntra



Order Now

Easy portability, it's ideal for travel, outdoor activities, and small groups. The speaker is sleek and contemporary, and its sturdy construction guarantees that it can survive a variety of conditions. It produces loud, clean sound and provides a rich, immersive audio experience. The NOISE Vibe 2 boasts a user-friendly design with straightforward controls for effortless operation, as well as a rechargeable battery that offers longer playback time. All things considered, it is a dependable and practical option for people looking for a portable audio solution.

Key Features

- Enjoy up to 15 hours of continuous

- Warranty: 1 year

- Built-in Mic: Stay connected with the built-in microphone for calls and voice commands, ensuring convenience.

- Seamlessly connect two speakers for stereo sound with TWS pairing support

3. HAMMER 5W Bluetooth Speaker With Twin Pairing, 100H Stand By Time, 52mm Drivers

Image source: Myntra



Order Now

A small, portable audio device with excellent sound quality and portability. Its sleek, contemporary form makes it a visually appealing complement to any environment. The speaker is ideal for travel, informal gatherings, and outdoor activities because it is portable and lightweight. It provides strong, clean sounds, guaranteeing a satisfying listening experience. Because of its rechargeability. Simple controls for effortless use are part of its user-friendly design. All things considered, it is a dependable and adaptable option for people looking for a portable and fashionable audio solution.

Key Features

- Battery capacity of 100H battery

- Connection TypeBluetooth

- A longer playback duration

- Twin mood

4. Nu Republic Sonicpop 50 Bluetooth Speaker With 14 Hrs Playtime & RGB Lights

Image source: Myntra



Order Now

Stylish and portable, the Nu Republic Sonicpop 50 is a Bluetooth speaker with excellent sound quality. Its sleek, contemporary form makes it a visually appealing complement to any environment. The speaker is ideal for travel, informal gatherings, and outdoor activities because it is portable and lightweight. It provides strong, clean sounds, guaranteeing a satisfying listening experience. Because of its rechargeable battery, the Sonicpop 50 has a longer playback duration. Simple controls for effortless use are part of its user-friendly design. All things considered, it is a dependable and adaptable option for people looking for a portable and fashionable audio solution.

Key Features

- Made of tough, and most resilient materials

- Multiple Ports (USB Type-C, BT V5.3 & TF card)

- Attractive RGB Lights

- Power Packed by 5W RMS Sound with 50mm Dynamic drivers

Conclusion: With these portable speaker options, you can now enjoy your weekends, parties, or any gathering in style comfort, and in the most relaxing way.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.