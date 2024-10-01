Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024: Get the Best Gadgets at Unbeatable Prices

The much-awaited Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is here with super fantastic fashion and the latest, most advanced gadgets! Gamer, tech junkie, or just waiting for the best deal on the most recent devices, Myntra has you covered. Grab the boAt Immortal 150 TWS Earbuds or the OnePlus Pad Go from those favorite devices now at unbelievable discounts! Additionally, use coupon MYNTRA500 to get ₹500 off on orders over ₹999, and also, you can get 10% more off with bank offers

1. boAt Immortal 150 TWS with 40H Battery Life, Quad Mics, RGB Lights & ENX Earbuds

Price: ₹799

Designed with gamers in mind, the boAt Immortal 150 TWS Earbuds boast a sleek design complemented by vibrant RGB lighting. These earbuds deliver rich sound quality through 10mm drivers, providing deep bass and clear mids and highs, perfect for both gaming and music. The BEAST Mode ensures low-latency (65ms) audio, minimizing lag for an immersive gaming experience. With 40 hours of playback, IPX4 water resistance, and fast charging (10 minutes for 180 minutes of playtime), these earbuds are built for endurance. Quad mics with ENx Technology ensure clear voice chats, while Bluetooth v5.3 and IWP Technology offer seamless connectivity.

Key Features:

-Color: White

-40 hours playback

-BEAST Mode: Low latency (65ms)

-Real RGB LEDs

-One-Touch Voice Assistant

-boAt Signature Sound

-ENx Tech with Quad Mics

-IWP Technology

-IPX4 Water Resistance

-Bluetooth v5.3

-ASAP Charge: 10 min charge = 180 min playback

-1-year brand warranty

2. NOISE Force Plus 1.46'' AMOLED Always-On Display with BT Calling, Rugged Build Smartwatch

Price: ₹1699

Step up your active lifestyle with the NOISE Force Plus Smartwatch, featuring a rugged build and a brilliant 1.46" AMOLED Always-On display with a crisp 466x466 pixel resolution. Designed to handle your toughest activities, this smartwatch combines style, durability, and top-notch functionality. With Bluetooth Calling powered by Tru Sync technology, you can manage calls seamlessly from your wrist. Packed with 130+ sports modes and a comprehensive health suite, this watch ensures you're always in control of your fitness and wellness journey.

Key Features:

-1.46” AMOLED Display: Enjoy vibrant colors and sharp visuals with a 466x466 px resolution and Always-On display.

-Bluetooth Calling with Tru Sync: Stay connected with best-in-class Bluetooth calling right from your wrist.

-130+ Sports Modes: Track your fitness with over 130 sports modes for all your activities.

-Health Suite: Monitor your heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and even track feminine hygiene for complete wellness.

-7 Days Battery Life: Up to 7 days of usage and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

-Rugged Design: Built with polycarbonate and silicon for durability and comfort, rated IP67 for water resistance.

-Activity Tracking: Stay on top of your steps, calories, and daily activities.

-Compatibility: Supports both Android and iOS devices for seamless connectivity.

3. CMF by Nothing 65W GAN Charger

Price: ₹2499

Experience the ultimate convenience with the CMF Power 65W GaN Charger. This compact and powerful charger is your go-to solution for all your devices, from smartphones and tablets to earbuds and notebooks. With two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, it ensures versatile and efficient charging wherever you go.

Key Features:

-65W Fast Charging: Utilizes GaN technology for rapid, energy-efficient charging, capable of charging the Nothing Phone (2) to 50% in just 25 minutes.

-Universal Compatibility: Supports all major fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A.

-All-Round Protection: Equipped with safeguards against short circuits, overheating, excessive currents, high voltage, low voltage, and interference, plus flame retardant protection for safety.

-Excessive power protection

-Interference protection

-High voltage protection

-Flame retardant protection for the charger's outer shell

4. FUJIFILM Blue Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

Price: ₹6499

Elevate your self-love journey with the all-new Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera! Designed to capture the best selfies and close-up moments with enhanced brightness through automatic exposure, this camera is available in five pastel shades, giving you a stylish choice for every occasion. The Instax Mini 12 is your perfect companion for embracing creativity and capturing vibrant memories in stunning detail!

Product Details:

-Model Name: Mini 12

-Shutter Speed: 1/2 seconds

-Minimum Shutter Speed: 1/100,000 seconds

-WiFi Availability: Bluetooth

-Battery Type: Alkaline

-Color: Blue

-Warranty: 1 year (provided by Brand/Manufacturer)

5. OnePlus Pad Go 8GB RAM &128 GB Storage With 11.35 Inch Screen Tablet

Price: ₹17999

Experience superior performance and stunning visuals with the OnePlus Pad Go tablet. Designed for multitasking and entertainment, this tablet features an expansive 11.35-inch screen and a powerful processor, making it the perfect companion for both work and play.

Product Details:

-Model Name: Pad Go

-Color: Green

-RAM: 8 GB

-Storage: 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB)

-Display: 2.4K Ultra-High resolution (2408 x 1720), 11.35-inch display, 7:5 ReadFit screen ratio, 260 PPI, 400 nits brightness

-Audio: OnePlus omni-bearing sound with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

-Eye Care Features: Low Blue Light (TV Rheinland Certified), Intelligent brightness, DC Dimming, Bedtime Mode

-Connectivity: WiFi with cellular data sharing support

-Processor & OS: MediaTek Helio G99, Android Oxygen OS 13.2

-Battery: 8000 mAh battery with up to 514 hours standby and 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging

-Warranty: 1 year (provided by Brand/Manufacturer)

Conclusion

This Myntra Big Fashion Festival 2024 is your time to update your tech wardrobe while saving big! From top-end gadgets such as the boAt Immortal 150 TWS Earbuds to the OnePlus Pad Go, there is something for everybody. Avail coupon code MYNTRA500, enjoy Rs. 500 off, and avail 10% additional offer with bank offers too. So don't delay, shop now, and do not miss these offers.

