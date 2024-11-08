Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024: Best Earbuds Under ₹2000 for Wedding Season Gifting

The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale 2024 is LIVE, offering unbeatable deals from November 7th to 13th! It's the perfect time to shop for the ideal gift this wedding season—high-quality earbuds priced under ₹2000. Whether you're gifting a music lover, gamer, or someone who loves virtual meetings, Myntra's curated collection promises earbuds that offer great sound, long-lasting battery, and advanced features like noise cancellation. Let's dive into the top picks that will make perfect wedding gifts, ensuring your loved ones enjoy premium audio experiences all year long.

1. NOISE Buds Combat X Truly Wireless Gaming Earbuds with 60H Playtime & Spatial Audio & ENC

Price: ₹1599

Get an immersive gaming experience with the Buds Combat X by Noise—the perfect companion for those who crave immersive audio and unbeatable performance. Designed to help you "soundtrack your victory," these true wireless earbuds deliver an exceptional listening experience whether you're gaming, enjoying music, or making calls. With an impressive 60-hour playtime and rapid charging capabilities, you're set for long sessions without interruption. Get ready to dominate your gaming sessions and enjoy music like never before with the Buds Combat X!

Key Features

-60-Hour Playtime: Enjoy extended use without worrying about battery life.

-Instacharg Technology: Get up to 180 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

-Low Latency Gaming Mode: Experience ultra-responsive audio with a latency as low as 50ms, perfect for gaming.

-Spatial Audio: Immerse yourself in rich soundscapes for an enhanced listening experience.

-10mm Drivers: Deliver crisp and clear audio with every detail right at your ears.

-Quad Mic with ENC: Ensure crystal-clear conversations with enhanced noise cancellation.

-Bluetooth v5.3 Connectivity: Experience a stable and secure wireless connection.

-Hyper Sync™ Technology: Quick and seamless pairing with your devices.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Protects against sweat and splashes, ideal for active users.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the Brand/Manufacturer.

2. Truke Buds A1 True Wireless Earbuds with 30dB Hybrid ANC

Price: ₹1699

Experience unparalleled audio clarity and noise isolation with the Truke Buds A1 True Wireless Earbuds. Engineered for those who demand the best in sound quality and comfort, these earbuds feature advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, providing an impressive ~30 dB noise reduction. Whether you’re immersed in your favorite tunes or on an important call, the Truke Buds A1 ensures that background noise is effectively minimized, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. Step into a world of superior sound quality and focus with the Truke Buds A1—your perfect audio companion!

Key Features

-Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation: Enjoy up to ~30 dB of noise cancellation, eliminating unwanted background sounds for an immersive listening experience.

-Ambient Transparency Mode: Stay aware of your surroundings with ease; just tap and hold the right earbud for 2 seconds to switch modes.

-Clear Voice Calls: Equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, ensuring your voice is captured clearly during calls.

-Quad Mic System: Two microphones in each earbud enhance voice clarity, making sure you are heard without disruptions.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the Brand/Manufacturer

3. boAt Airdopes Progear Open Ear Earbuds w/ Air Conduction Technology

Price: ₹1899

Unleash the power of sound with the boAt Airdopes ProGear Open Ear Earbuds. Designed with cutting-edge Air Conduction Technology, these earbuds provide enhanced listening comfort while minimizing audio leakage. Whether you're on a call, enjoying your favorite music, or watching a movie, the open-ear design ensures you stay connected to your surroundings without compromising on sound quality.

Key Features

-100 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy extended entertainment with an impressive 100 hours of playtime, ensuring you stay immersed in your favorite content with less frequent charging.

-Air Conduction Technology: Experience minimal audio leakage while enjoying music and calls, allowing for a comfortable listening experience.

-Quad Mics with AI-ENx: Benefit from clear voice calls, as four AI-enhanced microphones effectively eliminate background noise, making your voice crystal clear even in noisy environments.

-15 mm Drivers: Immerse yourself in bass-rich sound with boAt's signature audio, brought to life by large 15 mm drivers that enhance your listening experience.

-Insta Wake N’Pair (IWP): Effortlessly connect to your devices by simply opening the charging case—no more waiting to dive into your audio.

-BEAST Mode: Get ready for gaming with ultra-low latency of just 40 ms, ensuring audio syncs perfectly with your movements for seamless gameplay.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Enjoy wireless connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters, allowing you to call friends or watch games on the go without interruption.

-IPX5 Splash & Sweat Resistance: Exercise with confidence as these earbuds are designed to withstand sweat and splashes, making them perfect for workouts.

-Secure Fit: Enjoy a comfortable and snug fit, whether you’re at home, jogging, or commuting, ensuring a pleasant listening experience even during extended wear.

-ASAP Charge: In a hurry? Just 10 minutes of charging provides an astounding 10 hours of playback, keeping your music marathon going.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the Brand/Manufacturer.

4. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True 12.4 Extra Large Drivers & 38H Playback Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Price: ₹1999

Experience superior sound quality with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Featuring 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, these earbuds are designed to deliver an enhanced audio experience, providing crisp clarity and rich bass. Whether you're enjoying your favorite tunes or diving into a gaming session, the Nord Buds 2r ensures you’re fully immersed in your audio world.

Key Features

-Enhanced Sound Experience: With the largest driver unit for in-ear earbuds in the industry, the 12.4mm driver delivers an exceptional sound profile, enhancing both clarity and bass quality for a remarkable listening experience.

-Sound Master Equalizers: Personalize your audio with three unique audio profiles—Bold, Bass, and Balanced—allowing you to tailor the sound to your preference for every occasion.

-Battery Life: Enjoy up to 38 hours of combined audio playback with the earbuds and charging case, ensuring uninterrupted music enjoyment. The earbuds themselves provide up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, perfect for long listening sessions.

-IP55 Rating: With an IP55 water and sweat resistance rating, these earbuds are designed to withstand sweat and light splashes, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

-Gaming Mode: Enhance your gaming experience with a dedicated Gaming Mode, allowing users to toggle various features and settings seamlessly while playing supported games on a OnePlus device.

-Fast Pairing: The OnePlus Fast Pair feature simplifies device connectivity, enabling quick pairing with compatible OnePlus smartphones (6 series and later) running Android 11 or later.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the Brand/Manufacturer.

Conclusion

This wedding season, make your gift unforgettable with the best earbuds available at Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. From the noise-canceling Truke Buds A1, these earbuds are designed for every need—from gaming to calls and music. Don't miss the chance to grab these fantastic deals and enjoy exclusive Myntra Insider access. Hurry, the sale ends soon—gift the ultimate audio experience today.

