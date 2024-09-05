With the season entering its new phase, Myntra.com is all geared up to capture the eyeballs of the shoppers with its latest offering - Myntra Fashion Carnival. Starting today till September 8, 2024, this week-long sale promises to take you into yet another sea of deals with discounts starting from 50% to 80% across all major categories. So, to complete your new wardrobe with perfect grooming, we have compiled a list of best-rated products designed for women. These high-on-precision, performance, and convenience essentials range from hair dryers and trimmers to multi-functional stylers. Browse through the range to find the best one that guarantees salon finishes in the comfort of your home or outside.

1. Beurer Black HC25 1600 Watt Travel Hair Dryer

Price: ₹1102

The Beurer Black HC25 is your perfect travel companion for hair styling on the go. Compact and ergonomic, this 1600-watt hair dryer comes with a foldable handle for easy portability. It features dual voltage compatibility, making it ideal for international travel. With ionic technology for faster drying and a cold air function for a salon-quality finish, it’s designed for both convenience and performance.

Key Features:

-Compact and Foldable Design: Ergonomic with a foldable handle for easy storage.

-Dual Voltage: Adaptable to international power supplies.

-Ionic Technology: Ensures faster and more efficient drying.

-Cold Air Function: Perfect for setting curls and achieving a polished finish.

-Sleek Design: Lightweight with a matte black and rose gold finish.

-Warranty: 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

2. BOMBAE Sensitive 6-in-1 Smooth Bikini And Face Trimmer

Price: ₹1199

Achieve smooth, flawless skin effortlessly with the BOMBAE Sensitive 6-in-1 Smooth Trimmer. This multipurpose trimmer is designed specifically for women, offering painless and gentle hair removal for your face and bikini area. Whether shaping eyebrows, removing peach fuzz, or trimming facial hair, the trimmer is soft on the skin and can be used on all skin types.

Key Features:

-Painless Hair Removal: No nicks, cuts, or pain, making it ideal for shaping eyebrows and removing facial hair.

-Gentle on All Skin Types: Perfect for sensitive skin without the discomfort of waxing or threading.

-Portable & Waterproof: Use it in the shower or take it on the go for smooth skin anytime, anywhere.

-Versatile Attachments: Comes with a flat trimming head for facial hair, a precision trimmer head for eyebrows, eyebrow combs, and a cleaning brush.

-Battery-Powered: Operates on an AAA alkaline battery (included).

-1-Year Warranty: Enjoy smooth trims for a year, backed by a hassle-free warranty.

3. Klein KT5IOS1 5-in-1 Hot Air Hair Styler with Straightening & Curling Brushes - Pink

Price: ₹1274

Elevate your hairstyling routine with the Ktein KT5IOS1 5-in-1 Hot Air Hair Styler, designed to simplify and enhance your hair styling experience. With five interchangeable attachments, this versatile tool allows you to blow dry, straighten, curl, and style your hair effortlessly, no matter the length or type.

Key Features:

-5-in-1 Styling Tool: Includes five interchangeable attachments for straightening, curling, and blow-drying, giving you multiple styling options.

-Versatile Heat Settings: Equipped with five heat settings to cater to different hair types, from thick to fine, allowing you to achieve long-lasting, professional results.

-Portable & Stylish Design: Compact and stylish, this hair styler is easy to carry, making it perfect for on-the-go styling.

-Easy to Use: Some attachments require only a simple twist to fit securely, ensuring optimal use of your electric blow-dry comb.

4. Philips Facial Hair Remover Female Trimmer BRR454/00 360 Degree

Price: ₹1602

The Philips BRR454/00 Facial Hair Remover is designed specifically for women, providing a gentle and efficient way to remove even the finest facial hairs. With its compact and lightweight design, it's the perfect tool for quick touch-ups on the go.

Key Features:

-Gentle & Precise Hair Removal: The 360° hypoallergenic head ensures a smooth and gentle experience, targeting hair on the upper lip, chin, cheeks, and jawline without irritation.

-Non-Invasive Technology: Designed to protect your skin, the trimmer uses non-invasive trimming technology to remove hair without penetrating or damaging your skin.

-Self-Sharpening Blades: Ensures constant closeness to the skin, delivering flawless and consistent results with every use.

-Portable Design: Its compact, lightweight structure makes it easy to carry for quick touch-ups, wherever you are.

5. Philips HP8302/06 Selfie SilkPro Care Hair Straightener with Ceramic Plates- Black

Price: ₹1240

Get salon-style hair at home with the Philips HP8302/06 Selfie SilkPro Care Hair Straightener. Designed for quick and easy styling, it offers smooth, sleek results with minimal heat damage. Ideal for short hair, this straightener heats up fast and delivers a professional finish, perfect for all your selfie moments.

Key Features:

-SlikPro Care technology for reduced heat exposure

-Ceramic plates for smooth gliding

-210°C professional temperature for long-lasting results

-Heats up in 60 seconds

-360° swivel cord for easy handling

-2-year Philips India warranty

Conclusion:

Scale up your grooming game with so much ease, especially when Myntra's Fashion Carnival promises unbeatable discounts. Whether it be adding new products to your repertoire of hair care or simply wanting a quick fix, these highly-rated tools will get the job done efficiently and fast. Don't let this slip away while browsing and saving; now head to Myntra to get these grooming products at considerably lower prices. Take your beauty routine to a whole new level with smooth and flawless results while making the most of some fantastic deals until September 8, 2024.

