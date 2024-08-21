Newly Launched Smartwatches with Premium Looks and Advanced Features

Introducing the newly launched premium smartwatches from your favorite brands like Boat, Noise Firebolt, and CultSport, where cutting-edge technology harmoniously merges with superior style. These smartwatches bring forth a multitude of innovations, such as high-resolution AMOLED displays, advanced health monitoring, and robust construction, to complement life and always stay connected. Be it stunning visuals or seamless features to communicate and complete health tracking, they have it all.

1. CULTSPORT Forge XR 1.43" Rugged

Price:₹2,799

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Experience clarity like never before with the 1.43-inch AMOLED high-resolution display that provides clear visuals with a brightness of 700 nits and 466×466 pixels for superb screen resolution, making any viewing experience an immersive one. It has an Always-on Display feature that keeps you updated on everything at a single glance. Never be held back by altitude with its built-in barometer that measures pressure for great altitude accuracy and an altimeter that tracks elevation with just great precision. This smartwatch can monitor activity with advanced sensors and provide real-time data to know everything about activity and health.

Features

Operating System: Smartwatch

Special Feature: Email

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth

Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Ion

2. BoAt Lunar Oasis

Price:₹3,799

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Experience crystal-clear visuals on the 1.43" AMOLED widescreen display with vivid colors and sharp details for an immersive experience. Use turn-by-turn navigation with confidence, making sure that you never get lost. Access all features smoothly with the dynamic user interface, making it possible for you to interact with the device effortlessly. It is packed with the latest BoAt X1 processor, which ensures great performance and energy efficiency. The BoAt X1 processor also includes advanced graphics performance, so working with multitasking activities is smooth and the battery life is long. With the device's QR Tray feature, you can scan any QR code, allowing you to quickly access information or services. You also have the opportunity to be safe through the use of the Emergency SOS feature, which will ensure immediate assistance is available when needed.

Features

Brand: boAt

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Polymer

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Features: Turn-by-turn navigation personalized, 1.43" AMOLED Display, Dynamic User Interface, Functional Crown

3. Noise Ultra 3 Luminary

Price:₹2,999

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

Get Dominican notifications with Lumilert and never miss an important update. Send. Experience vivid visuals on the wide 1.96" AMOLED display with an always-on display for constant access. Bring some attitude to your lifestyle by adorning the premium metallic dial and a functional crown, then add style and comfort with the nylon and silicone strap. Feel good, be good—Noise Health Suite keeps you up to date every minute with health tracking information to stay ahead with your health.

Features

Brand: Noise

Shape: Square

GPS: No GPS

Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Features: Gesture Control, Lightweight, Alarm Clock, Activity Tracker, Notifications

4. Fire-Boltt Dominican

Price:₹2,499

Image source: Amazon.in

Order Now

This is the smartwatch Dominican, with a strong 36.3mm (1.43 inch) AMOLED display for visibility. It features Bluetooth calling with noise reduction and has a brawny stainless steel design. You can track your health with over-the-top sensors, monitor various sports modes, and have up to 30 days of battery life. IP67 water and dust protection gives this device the perfect blend of attractiveness, style, and ruggedness.

Features

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Highlights

Battery Capacity: 300mAh

Special Feature: Accelerometer, IP67 Smartwatch, 1.43" AMOLED Display

Operating System: Smartwatch

Step up your elegance wardrobe with some of the newest launches in the smartwatch space—each of them with a great blend of premium features and style looks. Avail of exciting offers at Amazon now and upgrade your wristwear to the best in class. Don't let this opportunity go; explore these smartwatches today and find the perfect match for your lifestyle.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.