Save Up to 50% on Top 5 Juicer Mixer Grinders at Myntra

It's time to upgrade your kitchen with the best juicer mixer grinders on Myntra, now available at the lowest prices. From powerful motors to a variety of jars used in different food processing appliances, be sure they will serve you with all needs for food processing in your kitchen. Enjoy these exclusive Myntra offers - up to 50% off along with extra discount with the help of coupon code MYNTRA300 for a discount of Rs. 300. It also gives 10% Cashback on ICICI Bank Credit Card spends, along with early access to Myntra Insider deals at 7.5% instant discount. Don't miss this chance and order with express 2-day delivery. Have a look at it now and upgrade your kitchen life.

1. Wonderchef Black & Silver-Toned 750 Watt 4 Jars Stainless Steel Juicer Mixer Grinder

Price: ₹2999



Order Now

Introducing the Wonderchef Black & Silver-Toned 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, a must-have for every Indian kitchen. With its powerful 750W motor and anti-rust stainless steel blades, this versatile appliance effortlessly handles everything from grinding masalas to making smoothies. Featuring four durable jars, a fruit filter for pulp-free juices, and ergonomic handles, it combines performance with convenience. The advanced cooling system and safety features ensure long-lasting efficiency. Elevate your cooking experience with this stylish and efficient kitchen companion.

Features

-750W Motor: Powerful performance with a heavy-duty copper armature.

-Durable Blades: Anti-rust stainless steel blades for tough ingredients.

-Four Jars: Food-grade stainless steel jars with flow breakers.

-Juice Filter: Extracts and filters juice without pulp.

-Ergonomic Handles: Easy handling with sturdy lids.

-Safety Features: Overload protection and concealed bush.

-Advanced Cooling: Faster motor cooling for longer life.

-Easy to Clean: Plastic and stainless steel for easy maintenance.

2. BOSCH 600w Black Stainless Steel Juicer Mixer Grinder

Price: ₹3705



Order Now

Elevate your kitchen with the BOSCH 600W Juicer Mixer Grinder, designed for high performance and efficiency. Featuring a powerful HiFlux motor and a unique PoundingBlade, this appliance ensures exceptional grinding results and authentic textures. With a sleek black stainless steel finish and three versatile jars, it caters to both wet and dry grinding needs. Built to last with a one-year warranty, it combines style, durability, and performance in one compact package.

Features

-600W HiFlux Motor: Delivers high torque for superior grinding performance

-60 Minutes Motor Rating: Designed for extended use

-PoundingBlade: Unique blade replicates pounding effect for authentic texture

-1-Year Warranty: Coverage provided by the brand

3. SUJATA White Mixer Grinder Juicer 900 W

Price: ₹4706



Order Now

Experience the robust performance of the SUJATA Supermix, a versatile mixer grinder designed to meet all your food processing needs. Powered by a 900 Watt Double Ball Bearing Motor, it delivers powerful mixing, blending, and grinding capabilities at an affordable price. This mixer grinder comes with a range of accessories to handle various tasks, from making shakes and purees to grinding masalas and chutneys.

Features:

-Motor: Heavy-duty, universal type, 900 Watts with double ball bearing

-Power Supply: 230 to 240 Volts, AC 50-60 Hz

-Power Consumption: 900 Watts on maximum load

-Rating: 90 Minutes

-Speed Control: 3 speeds with rotary action switch; whipper button for momentary motion

-Motor Speed: No Load Speed approx 22,000 RPM

-Protection: Class I double insulated

-Flex Cord: PVC, approx 2.15 meters with 5 Amp 3-pin plug

-Net Weight with Carton: Approx 5.5 Kg

4. Havells Denso Brown 900 Watts 3 Big Sized Jars Heavy Motor SS Juicer Mixer Grinder

Price: ₹4999



Order Now

Transform your kitchen experience with the Havells Denso Brown Juicer Mixer Grinder, a robust appliance built for heavy-duty performance. With a powerful 900W motor and high-speed operation, this grinder ensures efficient grinding and mixing. Equipped with three large-sized jars and superior 304 stainless steel blades, it handles all your food processing needs with ease. Backed by a generous 5-year motor warranty, it combines durability with exceptional functionality.

Features:

-Powerful Motor: 900W motor for heavy-duty performance

-High Speed: Operates at 22,000 RPM for faster grinding; 30-minute rating for extended use

-Warranty: 5-year warranty on the motor and 2-year warranty on the product

-Blades: Superior 304 stainless steel blades for efficient grinding

5. Philips White 1000W Juicer Mixer Grinder With 4 Stainless Steel Jars

Price: ₹6299



Order Now

Elevate your kitchen capabilities with the Philips White 1000W Juicer Mixer Grinder. Designed for versatility and convenience, this powerful appliance features a large bowl capacity and an adjustable sieve for customizable juice extraction. With a robust motor, two-way rotation, and multiple jar sizes, it’s perfect for preparing everything from fresh juices to chutneys. Ideal for daily use and entertaining, it ensures efficient performance and ease of cleaning.

Features:

-Powerful 1000W Motor: Efficient performance for all food processing tasks

-Adjustable Sieve: Control the pulp level to your preference

-Large Capacity Bowls: Juice Blender (1.5L), Multipurpose Jar (1.75L), Chutney Jar (1.0L), Small Jar (0.5L)

-Two-Way Rotation: Optimal juice extraction

-Two Pressing Cones: Suitable for large and small citrus fruits

-Durable Stainless Steel Jars: Robust and easy to clean

-Warranty: 2 years for peace of mind

Conclusion

Upgrade your kitchen with top-rated juicer mixer grinders and avail fantastic savings only on Myntra's kitchen brands. Now is the time to invest in a new appliance: exclusive discounts, hassle-free returns, and speedy delivery. Shop now to make the most of these incredible offers and bring home the best in kitchen efficiency.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.