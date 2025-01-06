Shop for Best Electric Induction Cooktops for Every Kitchen

Induction cooktops are now an essential addition to modern kitchens. They combine sleek design with advanced technology, offering efficient and precise cooking. If you’re looking for an induction cooktop, understanding its features, performance, and drawbacks can guide your purchase. We review here five popular models: Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01, Prestige PIC 20, Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise, iBELL 20 YO, and Longway Elite Plus IC. Now let's move on to the salient features of each of these cooktops.

1. Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop

The Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop is built with high-quality materials, is visually stylish, and provides versatile cooking uses. It houses crystal glass with soft-touch buttons for the ultimate premium feel.

Key Features

Power: 2100 Watts for fast, energy-efficient cooking.

User-Friendly: Equipped with soft-touch buttons that are very easy to operate.

Build: Tough crystal glass surface, hence long-lasting and very easy to clean.

Functionality: Preset multiple cooking options that allow various methods of Indian food.

Safety: Overheat protection for safe usage.

It lacks a digital display, which makes setting the temperature to precise levels somewhat less convenient.

2. Prestige PIC 20 1600-Watt Induction Cooktop

Designed with Indian cooking in mind, the Prestige PIC 20 is ideal for cooking traditional meals and experimenting with modern culinary treats. Its efficiency in power and safety make it a popular choice among families.

Key Features:

Power: 1600 Watts, suitable for efficient and even cooking performance.

Indian Menu: Pre-set options for popular dishes such as curries, chapati, and rice.

Safety: High voltage surge protection for the longevity of the device.

Energy Efficiency: Automatic power and temperature adjustment.

Warranty: 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

The lower power rating might make it less suitable for faster or high-demand cooking.

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop

A compact and sleek option, the Pigeon Cruise provides an excellent combination of features with affordability, making it perfectly suited for budget-conscious buyers.

Key Features:

Power: 1800 Watts for moderately fast cooking.

Display: 7-segment LED display for easy control over the cooking process.

Safety: The auto switch-off feature prevents overheating and wastage of power.

Build: It has a crystal glass surface that makes it more durable and sleek in design.

It does get a little loud during the operation and can become a problem for some users.

4. iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W

iBELL 20 YO is slim and sleek, equipped with a full-touch control panel and high safety features.

Key Features:

Power: 2000 Watts, for fast and efficient cooking.

Control: Full touch control, very responsive and easy to use.

Safety: Enhanced security with auto shut-off and overheat protection.

Design: Stylish black finish to go with any kitchen decor.

The touch controls can be overly sensitive, causing settings to change unintentionally.

5. Longway Elite Plus IC 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

The Longway Elite Plus IC is a multifunctional cooktop with eight different cooking modes, providing both variety and convenience.

Key Features:

Power: 2000 Watts for effective and quick cooking.

Cooking Modes: Eight pre-set cooking options for added versatility.

Safety: Auto shut-off and overheat protection for safe usage.

Certification: BIS-approved, meeting quality and safety standards.

Warranty: Comes with a 1-year warranty.

The push-button controls might seem outdated when compared to the touch interfaces available on other models.

The best induction cooktop should be chosen keeping in mind your cooking needs, power requirement, and feature preference. In this regard, the Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 is unbeatable in terms of sturdiness and power. Those whose cooking preference leans heavily toward traditional Indian dishes can consider the Prestige PIC 20. Those on a budget will find an alternative in the Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise, while the iBELL 20 YO offers a sleek, modern touch interface. The Longway Elite Plus IC is a versatile all-rounder with a broad range of cooking modes.

