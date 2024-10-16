Shop Top Smart Wearables During Myntra Diwali Sale 2024 to Boost Your Fitness and Productivity

This Diwali, give your lifestyle a new look by selecting the top smartwatches that will allow you to feel as at ease about your fitness as you do about your style. These will fit your style, whether you choose to monitor your health, stay connected while on the go, or just show off. Whichever device you select—the Realme S2 with its opulent finish, Bluetooth calling, and watch faces that you can customize—or the Pebble Hive with its distinctive Octa design will leave you feeling rejuvenated. Get all of these smartwatches and take advantage of these exclusive bank deals with 10% extra savings as the Myntra Diwali Sale begins today.

1. Pebble Hive 1.39" HD Octa Display Smart Watch With BT Calling & DIY Watch Face

Price: ₹1699

Image source: Myntra.com



Elevate your style and productivity with the vibrant, feature-packed Octa Design Smartwatch. With a unique and modern look, it combines the best technology and design to keep you connected, active, and entertained. Whether tracking your fitness or managing your day, this smartwatch has everything you need right on your wrist.

Key Features:

-Vibrant 1.39" HD Display: Enjoy sharp, clear visuals on a high-definition screen.

-Futuristic Octa Design: Stand out with a unique design in a world of circles and squares.

-Bluetooth Calling: Make and receive calls directly from your wrist for ultimate convenience.

-Health Suite: Monitor your heart rate and SpO2 levels to stay on top of your fitness.

-Sedentary Alert: Receive reminders to stay active throughout the day.

-Multi-Sports Modes: Track various sports with customizable modes to optimize your workouts.

-DIY Watch Faces & In-Built Games: Personalize your watch and stay entertained with built-in games.

-Productivity Suite: Manage your time efficiently with features like a world clock, alarm, and calendar.

-1-Year Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind with a 1 year warranty.

2. NOISE ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch

Price: ₹1749

Image source: Myntra.com



The ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz is designed to cater to all your daily needs with a perfect blend of style and functionality. Its vibrant 1.69” TFT display ensures an immersive visual experience, while Bluetooth calling allows you to stay connected without reaching for your phone. With a variety of wellness tools and sports modes, this smartwatch helps you maintain a healthy lifestyle, all while showcasing your unique style with 150+ watch faces.

Key Features:

-1.69” TFT Display: Enjoy sharp visuals with 240*280px resolution and 500 nits brightness.

-Tru Sync Technology: Experience fast, stable connectivity with low power consumption.

-Bluetooth Calling: Make and receive calls directly from your wrist for convenience.

-Utility Features: Stay productive with hand wash reminders, idle alerts, water intake reminders, weather updates, and alarms.

-Noise Health Suite: Monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress levels for better well-being.

-150+ Watch Faces: Customize your look with over 150 cloud-based and customizable watch faces.

-100+ Sports Modes: Track your workouts across various sports with auto sports detection.

-IP68 Water Resistance: Ready for any adventure with water-resistant durability.

-1 Year Warranty: Comes with a 1 year warranty for peace of mind.

3. boAt Lunar Fit 1.43" AMOLED Display Smart Watch

Price: ₹2199

Image source: Myntra.com



The boAt Lunar Fit Smartwatch is the perfect blend of style, functionality, and performance. With its 1.43" AMOLED display, advanced Bluetooth calling, and a sleek design, this smartwatch is your ideal companion for staying connected and achieving your fitness goals. Equipped with a variety of health monitoring tools and multiple sports modes, it ensures you stay active while looking sharp.

Key Features:

-1.43" AMOLED Display: Enjoy vibrant visuals with a high-resolution 466 x 466 display and an always-on feature.

-Advanced Bluetooth Calling: Make and receive calls directly from your wrist with ease.

-400mAh Big Battery: Lasts up to 7 days on a single charge for uninterrupted use.

-Multiple Sports Modes: Track your workouts in real-time with various sports modes tailored to your fitness goals.

-IP67 Rated: Dust, sweat, and splash-resistant, ready for all your daily adventures.

-100+ Watch Faces: Customize your look with over 100 different watch faces.

-Health Monitoring: Keep track of your heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep, and even menstrual cycle.

-1 Year Warranty: Backed by a 1 year warranty for peace of mind.

4. Realme S2 RMW2401 Smart Watch

Price: ₹4499

Image source: Myntra.com



The Realme Watch S2 combines the elegance of a luxury timepiece with the cutting-edge features of a smartwatch. Designed for those who appreciate both style and technology, this watch offers a stunning 1.43-inch round Super AMOLED display and advanced AI-powered health tracking. With long battery life and support for ChatGPT 3.5, it's not just a watch—it's your personal assistant.

Key Features:

-Luxury Watch-Inspired Design: Merges the classic elegance of luxury watches with modern smartwatch functionality.

-1.43-inch Super AMOLED Display: Offers vibrant, sharp visuals for an immersive experience.

-ChatGPT 3.5 Support: Get instant answers and assistance right from your wrist.

-8-13 Days Battery Life: Enjoy long-lasting performance with up to 8 days of battery life with AOD (Always On Display) and 13 days under normal use.

-IP68 Water & Dust Resistance: Designed to handle your active lifestyle, protected from dust and water.

-Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity: Ensures stable and fast connections for health tracking and calls.

-AI-Powered Health Tracking: Monitor and customize your fitness regimen effortlessly with advanced AI technology.

-1-Year Warranty: Backed by a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Conclusion

These amazing offers are exclusive to Myntra's Diwali Sale. Whether you are a major fan of sports or technology, fashion, health monitoring, and all the other smart features you wish your wrist had, it now has. Purchase now to take advantage of discounted rates and an additional 10% off thanks to bank offers! Undoubtedly.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.