Smart Deal With Branded Smartwatches On Myntra

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a tech lover, or simply looking to stay connected, you'll find the perfect smartwatch to suit your needs.

1. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 With 1.32" AMOLED AutoBrightness Gesture Control GPS Smartwatch

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 is a sleek and advanced smartwatch designed to bring convenience and connectivity to your wrist. Featuring a vibrant 1.32-inch AMOLED display with Auto-Brightness and Gesture Control, this smartwatch seamlessly combines style with functionality.

Price:- 4999

Key Features:-

Packed with features like GPS, health tracking, and smartphone integration. Built for users who want an all-in-one device to keep up with their daily activities, fitness goals, and notifications. Measures blood oxygen levels, helping you monitor your overall wellness. Monitors sleep patterns, providing data on sleep stages to improve sleep quality.

2. NOISE Evolve 3 1.43" AMOLED Always-On Display with BT Calling & Metallic Design Smartwatch

The NOISE Evolve 3 Smartwatch combines sophisticated design with advanced technology to create an ideal companion for modern, on-the-go lifestyles. The metallic design adds a touch of elegance to your wrist, while the advanced fitness tracking features monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep quality.

Price:- 2199

Key Features:-

On Display, Bluetooth calling, and a sleek metallic design. Loaded with features like comprehensive health tracking, multiple sports modes, and customizable watch faces. A premium metallic body for a sleek and stylish look. Offers a range of watch faces to personalize the look and feel of your smartwatch.

3. Fastrack Styler X2 1.91" 60Hz Fluid Display Bluetooth Smartwatch with Fast Charge

The Fastrack Styler X2 Smartwatch brings style and technology together, featuring a large 1.91-inch 60Hz fluid display for smooth visuals, Bluetooth calling, and fast-charging capability. Fear not the rain or sweat with its water-resistant design. Receive notifications, control music, and set reminders. The sleek and stylish design complements your look, while the affordable price tag makes it a great value-for-money option.

Price:- 1500

Key Features:-

Rated for water resistance, making it safe for activities like swimming and exposure to rain. Displays notifications for calls, messages, and apps directly on the watch. Allows you to control music playback from your watch without needing to access your phone. Real-time weather information is available on the watch face for easy access.

4. beatXP Vega Neo One-Tap Super Amoled Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The beatXP Vega Neo Smartwatch is a high-performance wearable designed to keep you connected and on top of your health goals. Featuring a sharp, one-tap Super AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling.

Price:- 1299

Key Features:-

Helps locate your paired smartphone with a quick command. Built-in alarm, timer, and stopwatch for convenient time management. Compatible with voice assistants, allowing you to issue commands hands-free. Multiple days of battery life on a single charge.

5. beatXP Unbound Super Amoled Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The beatXP Unbound Smartwatch is a premium wearable designed for those who want style, functionality, and advanced features at their fingertips.

Price:- 999

Key Features:-

Quick and easy magnetic charging ensures the watch is always ready for use. Designed for all-day comfort with a sleek and lightweight body. Compatible with voice assistants, allowing for hands-free operation Built-in alarm, timer, and stopwatch for daily convenience.

Conclusion:- Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to upgrade your lifestyle with a stylish and functional smartwatch. With Myntra's smartwatch sale, you can now own a device that not only looks good but also helps you stay fit, connected, and organized

Disclaimer:-The above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.