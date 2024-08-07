Being on time for school, college, or the office is perfect, but compromising on your first meal could not be good for your health. However, you need a good pop-up bread toaster for all your hurried work that gives you a quick, heated toast with just a minute of pop-up. Check out this list of the top 5 stylish pop-up bread toasters under ₹1500.

1. Kent 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster

Price: ₹1,050

Image source: Amazon.in

Transform your mornings with KENT’s Crisp Pop-Up Toaster. Insert your bread into the 2 wide slots, press the lever, select from 6 heating modes, and enjoy perfectly toasted bread every time. Whether you prefer light golden brown or deep and crispy, this toaster delivers the ideal texture and color with ease.

Features

Brand: KENT

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Wattage: 750 Watts

2. Wonderchef Bellagio 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster

Price: ₹1,299

Image source: Amazon.in

Make mornings effortless with the Bellagio Pop-up Toaster. Simply place your bread slices in the toaster and enjoy perfectly crispy, delicious toasts in minutes. With 6 variable browning controls, you can customize your toast to your preferred level, from light golden to deep and crispy.

Features

Brand: Wonderchef

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 10H Millimeters

Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Wattage: 750 Watts

3. Usha iToast 2 Slice Pop Up Toaster

Price: ₹1,399

Image source: Amazon.in

Enhance your breakfast with the Usha iToast. This 750-watt toaster features 6 browning settings, a cool-touch body, and a croissant/bun warmer for versatile toasting. It offers automatic bread centering for even browning, wider 32 mm slots for thicker breads, and a convenient cord winder for easy storage. Enjoy a 2-year warranty and free home service with your purchase.

Features

Brand: Usha

Capacity and Performance: 750 Watt Power

Customizable Toasting:6 Browning Settings, Automatic Bread Centering, 32 mm Wider Slots

Convenience and Safety: Cool Touch Body, Dust Cover, Croissant/Bun Warmer, Cord Winder

Warranty: 2-Year Warranty

4. Wipro Vesta Bread Toaster

Price: ₹1,399

Image source: Amazon.in

Don't let a busy schedule sacrifice the breakfast. Gear up with one of these trendy, pocket-friendly pop-up bread toasters to kick off the day right. Choose the toaster that suits your style and fits your needs, and make every breakfast a breeze!

Features

Brand: Wipro

Colour: White

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Product Dimensions: 29.5D x 20.7W x 17.5H Centimeters

Specific Uses For Product: Bread

Voltage: 230V

5. Morphy Richards AT 200 Bread Toaster

Price: ₹1,449

Image source: Amazon.in

The Morphy Richards AT-204 2 Slice Pop-up Toaster combines high performance with versatile functions, making each toast a delightful experience. Enjoy perfectly toasted slices with ease and efficiency.

Features

Brand: Morphy Richards

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Product Dimensions: 25D x 14.8W x 17H Centimeters

Wattage: 700 Watts

