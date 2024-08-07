Stylish Pop-Up Bread Toasters Under ₹1500
If you're looking for a perfect pop-up bread toaster that will cover all your breakfast needs, here we have listed the top 5 stylish-looking bread toasters under 1500 rupees.
Being on time for school, college, or the office is perfect, but compromising on your first meal could not be good for your health. However, you need a good pop-up bread toaster for all your hurried work that gives you a quick, heated toast with just a minute of pop-up. Check out this list of the top 5 stylish pop-up bread toasters under ₹1500.
1. Kent 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster
Price: ₹1,050
Transform your mornings with KENT’s Crisp Pop-Up Toaster. Insert your bread into the 2 wide slots, press the lever, select from 6 heating modes, and enjoy perfectly toasted bread every time. Whether you prefer light golden brown or deep and crispy, this toaster delivers the ideal texture and color with ease.
Features
Brand: KENT
Colour: White
Material: Plastic
Specific Uses For Product: Bread
Wattage: 750 Watts
2. Wonderchef Bellagio 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster
Price: ₹1,299
Make mornings effortless with the Bellagio Pop-up Toaster. Simply place your bread slices in the toaster and enjoy perfectly crispy, delicious toasts in minutes. With 6 variable browning controls, you can customize your toast to your preferred level, from light golden to deep and crispy.
Features
Brand: Wonderchef
Colour: White
Material: Plastic
Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 10H Millimeters
Specific Uses For Product: Bread
Wattage: 750 Watts
3. Usha iToast 2 Slice Pop Up Toaster
Price: ₹1,399
Enhance your breakfast with the Usha iToast. This 750-watt toaster features 6 browning settings, a cool-touch body, and a croissant/bun warmer for versatile toasting. It offers automatic bread centering for even browning, wider 32 mm slots for thicker breads, and a convenient cord winder for easy storage. Enjoy a 2-year warranty and free home service with your purchase.
Features
Brand: Usha
Capacity and Performance: 750 Watt Power
Customizable Toasting:6 Browning Settings, Automatic Bread Centering, 32 mm Wider Slots
Convenience and Safety: Cool Touch Body, Dust Cover, Croissant/Bun Warmer, Cord Winder
Warranty: 2-Year Warranty
Price: ₹1,399
Don't let a busy schedule sacrifice the breakfast. Gear up with one of these trendy, pocket-friendly pop-up bread toasters to kick off the day right. Choose the toaster that suits your style and fits your needs, and make every breakfast a breeze!
Features
Brand: Wipro
Colour: White
Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Product Dimensions: 29.5D x 20.7W x 17.5H Centimeters
Specific Uses For Product: Bread
Voltage: 230V
5. Morphy Richards AT 200 Bread Toaster
Price: ₹1,449
The Morphy Richards AT-204 2 Slice Pop-up Toaster combines high performance with versatile functions, making each toast a delightful experience. Enjoy perfectly toasted slices with ease and efficiency.
Features
Brand: Morphy Richards
Colour: Black
Material: Plastic
Product Dimensions: 25D x 14.8W x 17H Centimeters
Wattage: 700 Watts
