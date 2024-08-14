The Best Bluetooth Trackers to Secure Your Belongings

Misplacing something in this fast-moving environment is frustrating. Thankfully, modern technology ushers in a variety of trackers that assure reliability in keeping one's valuables safe and always at their fingertips. From sleek designs to advanced features, these trackers give you peace of mind and added convenience. We will be walking you through some of the finest options available, which include the Belkin Secure Holder, JioTag Air, the eufy Security SmartTrack Card, Apple AirTag, and the Samsung SmartTag2.

Now, let's get down to the article with each tracker to find your best fit.

Belkin AirTag

Price: ₹906

Belkin, a trusted name in tech accessories for over 35 years, offers a high-quality solution for keeping track of your belongings. The Secure Holder with Strap is designed to provide reliable attachment for your AirTag, combining functionality with style. Its raised edges offer advanced scratch protection, while the open design ensures your personalised engravings remain visible. The twist-and-lock mechanism securely holds your AirTag in place, giving you peace of mind wherever you go.

Features

Brand: Belkin

Colour: White

Compatible Devices: Apple AirTag, GPS

Form Factor: Case

Shell Type: Hard

JioTag Air

Price:₹1,499

The JioTag Air is designed to help you keep track of your valuables with ease. It works seamlessly with the Apple Find My app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, offering global tracking coverage. You can also use the JioThings app, available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, though only one app can be paired at a time. The device emits a loud 90–120 dB sound, making it easy to locate nearby items, and provides disconnection alerts if your tagged item is left behind. With Apple Find Me, you can even share tracking with other Apple users and benefit from global tracking through millions of devices in the network.

Features

Brand: JIO

Are batteries included?

Material: Polycarbonate (PC)

Number of Batteries: 1 CR2032 battery is required (included).

Product Dimensions: 38L x 38W x 7Th millimetres

Eufy Security SmartTrack Card

Price:₹2,399

The Eufy Security Card is a sleek and ultra-thin tracking device that works seamlessly with the Apple Find My app, making it easy to locate your valuables. Despite its slim 2.4mm design, it features an ultra-loud alarm that can be heard even when covered. The card is water-resistant and has a non-replaceable, non-rechargeable battery that lasts up to 3 years. Enjoy free left-behind alerts through the Find My app, and even find your phone when it’s on silent with just a double tap. You can also share the location of your items with others via the Eufy Security app.

Features

Brand: Eufy Security

Are batteries included?

Material: Metal

Number of Batteries: 1 lithium metal battery is required (included).

Compatible Devices: Smartphone

New Apple AirTag

Price:₹2,879

The Apple AirTag makes it easy to keep track of your belongings through the Find My app, allowing you to locate items with the help of friends and devices. With a simple one-tap setup, the AirTag connects instantly to your iPhone or iPad. You can play a sound on the built-in speaker or ask Siri to help you find your things. Precision Finding, available on select iPhone models, guides you directly to your nearby AirTag. If an item is farther away, the extensive Apple Find My network of hundreds of millions of devices can help locate it. You can also activate Lost Mode to receive automatic notifications when your AirTag is detected, all while maintaining your privacy through anonymous and encrypted communication.

Features

Brand: Apple

Are batteries included?

Number of Batteries: 1 CR2032 battery is required (included).

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Item Weight: 11 grammes

SAMSUNG SmartTag2

Price:₹5,499

The Samsung SmartThings tracker helps you easily locate and keep track of your belongings using Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology through the SmartThings Find app. Built for durability, it features an IP67 rating, making it water and dust-resistant, with protection against immersion in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Please note that this device is compatible exclusively with Galaxy devices.

Features

Brand: SAMSUNG

Are batteries included?

Material: Plastic

Number of Batteries: 1 CR2 battery is required.

Compatible Devices: Tablet, Smartphone

Choosing the right tracker will make a huge difference in keeping your things safe and easily locatable. Be it the sleekness of the eufy Security SmartTrack Card, the integrations of the Apple AirTag, or probably the durability of the Samsung SmartTag2, there is a tracker available to suit all types of needs. Each one of these models comes with special features and benefits that ensure you get one that best fits your lifestyle and preferences for devices.

