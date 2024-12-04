The Best Electric Kettles for Every Kitchen

An electric kettle is a necessary kitchen tool that can swiftly and effectively boil water for instant noodles, your favourite hot beverages, and other culinary requirements. The Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS), which will begin on 7 December and run through December 17, is a fantastic opportunity to improve your kitchen appliance and check out the variety of electric kettles that are available. Let's explore the world of electric kettles and find the one that best suits your needs.

1. Kent Stainless Steel Electric Kettle with Water Dispenser

The Kent Stainless Steel Electric Kettle with Water Dispenser is a versatile and convenient kitchen appliance. Its sleek design and practical features make it a perfect addition to any modern kitchen.

Key Features:

Large Capacity: The 4-liter capacity is ideal for families and frequent tea or coffee drinkers.

Water Dispenser: The built-in water dispenser allows for easy pouring without lifting the kettle.

Safety Features: The dry boiling protection feature automatically shuts off the kettle when it's empty.

360-Degree Base: The kettle can be placed on the base from any angle.

Easy to Clean: The smooth surface is easy to clean and maintain.

2. Havells Black Digi 1600W Double Wall SS Tank Cool Touch Body Electric Kettle

The Havells Black Digi 1600W Double Wall SS Tank Cool Touch Body Electric Kettle (1.5L) is a stylish and high-performance electric kettle designed for convenience and safety. It features a double wall construction with a 100% stainless steel interior.

Key Features:

Capacity: 1.5L, perfect for small to medium servings.

Powerful Performance: 1600W for quick boiling.

Digital Display: Real-time water temperature display for easy monitoring.

Touch Control: Simple and convenient touch interface for mode selection.

Cordless: 360° cordless base for easy handling.

Warranty: Comes with a 2-year warranty from the manufacturer.

3. Pigeon Blue Stainless Steel Multi-Purpose Electric Kettle

The Pigeon Blue Stainless Steel Multi-Purpose Electric Kettle is a stylish and efficient kitchen appliance. Its compact design and versatile features make it perfect for everyday use.

Key Features:

Sleek Design: The blue stainless steel finish adds a modern touch to your kitchen.

Compact Size: The 1.5-liter capacity is ideal for small families or individuals.

Fast Boiling: The 600-watt heating element ensures quick boiling time.

Cool Touch Handle: The handle remains cool to the touch, preventing accidental burns.

Easy to Clean: The stainless steel body is easy to clean and maintain.

Versatile Use: Perfect for boiling water for tea, coffee, instant noodles, and more.

4. Prestige Black & Silver PKOSS Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

The Prestige Black & Silver PKOSS Stainless Steel Electric Kettle (1.5L) is a sleek and efficient kettle designed to meet your everyday boiling needs. It features a durable stainless steel body with a cool touch exterior and a 360-degree cordless base for convenience.

Key Features:

Capacity: 1.5L, ideal for small to medium servings.

Powerful Performance: 1500W for fast boiling.

Double Wall Construction: Cool touch exterior to prevent burns.

360-Degree Cordless Base: For easy handling and portability.

Concealed Heating Element: For better safety and easy cleaning.

Water Level Indicator: Helps monitor water level for easy boiling.

Power Indicator: Displays when the kettle is powered on.

During the December 7–17 Myntra End of Reason Sale (EORS), you get a great chance to improve your kitchen with high-quality electric kettles. There is a kettle for every kitchen, including the Prestige Black & Silver PKOSS Electric Kettle for a sleek look, the Havells Black Digi 1600W Electric Kettle for rapid boiling, the Pigeon Blue Stainless Steel Kettle for a compact solution, and the Kent Stainless Steel Electric Kettle with Water Dispenser for large families. Consider buying the EORS VIP Ticket for ₹99 (₹29 for Insiders) to take advantage of special benefits including additional savings, flash sales, and first access to time-limited deals in order to maximise the savings.

