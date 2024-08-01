The Best Gaming Mouse Under Rs. 1500

Online gaming could be challenging for those who have low-DPI mice or low-quality sensors, but a good one can change the whole scenario and take your gaming experience to the next level. Games like CS: GO, Call of Duty, Valorant and Apex Legends need quick, responsive clicks every frame second. If you have a good sensor mouse, you can easily shut down your enemies in the game.

To meet the demands of competitive gaming, we’ve created a list of the best gaming mice under 1500 rupees.

1. Redgear A-15 Wired Gaming Mouse

Price: ₹674

The Redgear A15 is compatible with PCs, laptops, notebooks, and similar devices. It features multi-programmable buttons, a durable semi-honeycomb design for better grip, and adjustable DPI settings up to 6400. Customize your experience with RGB lighting. Additional features include a gaming-grade sensor, extra durable switches, and enhanced build quality for increased durability.

Features

Compatibility: Redgear A15 is compatible with PCs, laptops, notebooks, and other devices with a similar input.

Multi-Programmable Buttons: Designed with multi-programmable buttons and a durable semi-honeycomb design for better grip.

Up to 6400 DPI: Experience DPI changes up to 6400.

RGB Lighting: Equipped with customizable RGB mode.

Other Features: Features a gaming-grade sensor for quick movements and reflexes, extra durable switches, and enhanced build quality for increased durability.

2. Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Wired Mouse

Price: ₹1,295

With the Logitech G102, you can maximize your playtime. This high-end gaming mouse includes brilliant LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, which allows you to change the colors to match your setup. Its high-performance 32-bit ARM-based sensor and customizable DPI of up to 8,000 ensure accurate control and responsiveness, ideal for achieving maximum FPS and in-game accuracy. With its classic 6-button style, you have quick access to customizable controls, making it the ideal choice for lighting up your game and your workplace.

Features

High DPI: Adjustable DPI up to 8,000 for precise cursor movements and fast responsiveness.

Programmable Buttons: 6 buttons, customizable via Logitech G HUB for various in-game actions.

Ergonomic Design: Classic shape designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Adjustable Polling Rate: Not specified.

Weight Adjustability: Not specified.

Dedicated Gaming Sensor: 32-bit ARM-based sensor for precise tracking and performance.

RGB Lighting: Customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB with ~16.8 million colors.

3. ZEBRONICS ZEB-PHOBOS PRO Wired Gaming Mouse

Price: ₹1,349

The ZEB-Phobos Pro's 10,000 DPI sensor allows for more precision. Its ergonomic honeycomb shape ensures comfort throughout extended periods. It has six programmable buttons, a dedicated DPI button, customizable RGB illumination, and a 1.8-meter braided wire for durability.

Features

High-Performance Sensor: Equipped with a 10,000 DPI gaming-grade sensor for precise tracking and fast response times.

Lightweight Design: Weighs just 70g, providing comfort and agility for intense gaming sessions.

Ergonomic Comfort: Designed for optimal hand fit, ensuring comfort during extended gameplay.

RGB Lighting: Customizable RGB effects for a personalized look.

6 Programmable Buttons: Customize in-game actions and macros for enhanced control.

High Polling Rate: 1,000Hz polling rate for lightning-fast responsiveness.

Braided Cable: Durable and tangle-free for reliable performance.

Advanced Windows Software: Customize DPI settings, button functions, and lighting effects.

4. Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse

Price: ₹1,499

The Razer DeathAdder Essential provides precise control with a 6,400 DPI optical sensor and an ergonomic design for extended gaming sessions. It has five customizable Hyperesponse buttons, Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches that can withstand up to ten million clicks, and single-color green lighting. The Pixart PMW 3327 sensor delivers dependable tracking performance.

Features

Ergonomic Design: Built on the classic DeathAdder form factor, ensuring comfort during extended gaming sessions.

6,400 DPI Optical Sensor: Provides accurate tracking for various gaming scenarios.

5 Hyperesponse Buttons: Customizable buttons for added control and efficiency.

Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches: Deliver crisp and tactile clicks with a lifespan of up to 10 million clicks.

Single-Color Green Lighting: Iconic Razer Chroma lighting for a subtle gaming aesthetic.

Pixart PMW 3327 Sensor: Ensures reliable and consistent tracking performance.

5. Ant Esports GM380 Wired RGB Gaming Mouse

Price: 1480

The Ant Esports GM380 has eight buttons for diverse use, whether gaming or doing everyday duties. A unique DPI button toggles between 800 and 12,800 DPI for precision control. A single-button color and effect switch and adjustable RGB lighting allow you to personalize your experience. The user-friendly software allows for quick macro assignment, DPI adjustments, RGB light programming, and numerous profiles to fit your preferences and tasks.

Features

High Precision Optical Sensor: Features a 200-12,800 DPI sensor with a 125-1,000Hz polling rate for precise tracking and customizable sensitivity.

Adjustable RGB Lighting: Offers 13 effects and 16.8 million colors, syncing dynamically with in-game sounds and music.

Ergonomic Design: Symmetrical, streamlined shape for comfortable claw-grip use during long gaming sessions.

6 Programmable Buttons: Includes button remapping, macro recording, rapid-fire, and shortcut key actions with four configuration layers.

Customizable Driver Software: Allows remapping of buttons, macro recording, editing layers, and RGB lighting customization.

Each of these gaming mice under ₹1500 comes with high DPI settings and special features to suit different gaming needs. Some excel at high DPI sensitivity for precise control, others prioritize ergonomic design so that one can continuously play games in comfort, and others stand out with RGB customizable lighting to add a touch of personal touch. No matter which features in a gaming mouse matter to you the most, you will find an option within this list that suits your wallet. Take your gaming to the next level with this mouse, and level up your setup today!

