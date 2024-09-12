Top 5 5G Smartphones Designed to Flex in the Rain

When one needs to head outdoors in the rain, a rugged smartphone is just what is needed to deal with it. In this regard, the IP rating-a universally accepted certification that helps define just how resistant an electronic device can be to dust and water-becomes all that more important. The higher the rating, the more encased your device will be against these elements. Whether an accidental downpour or just a splash, here's an explanation of the enabler IP ratings when choosing the right phone for monsoon weather.

IP68: Most devices have this rating, which guarantees dustproof and up to 1.5 meters freshwater submersion for up to 30 minutes.

IP67: Provides very good dust protection, and the device can stay in water to a depth of up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

Water-resistant: Water-resistant devices exist but are best avoided from submersion because long-term submersions eventually degrade the protective seals over time.

Seawater and chlorine: Even the highest IP ratings offer no protection in seawater or chlorinated pools, as these will damage the layers that protect the device.

Here in this article we have curated a list of the top 5 5G smartphones that will let you enjoy the monsoon season without a glitch. Made to brave the weather, these gadgets are a promise of delivering reliable performance and durability. From stunning pictures clicking in rain to staying connected during torrential rains, they have an IP rating for protection against dust and water. This will make you go confidently on your exploration, click pictures, and enjoy everything the rainy season has in store. Let's take a look at some of the best options for wet weather!

Now, let's dive into the top 5 IP-rated 5G smartphones you can flex with, even in the rain!

1. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G

Price: ₹23,778

Unleash the ultimate in smartphone innovation with the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G. Ideal for those who capture any and all memorable moments, this is a superior 50 MP Ultra Pixel OIS camera with a Sony LYTIA 700C sensor that takes exceptional shots even in low light conditions. The 144Hz 3D curved display makes the visual experience absolutely immersive, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor guarantees supreme performance for gaming and multitasking. You'll get quick power with 68 W TurboPower charging for up to 30 hours. With an IP52 rating, it was designed to withstand splashes and dust, hence becoming very apt for monsoon adventures.

Key Features:

-IP Rating: IP52

-Display: 6.67-inch 144Hz 3D Curved Display with Gorilla Glass 5

-Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 with up to 12 GB RAM

-Camera: 50 MP main camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, 32 MP front camera

-Battery: 5000 mAh with 68W TurboPower charging

2. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

Price: ₹24,998

Dominate the world of high-tech with the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G. The Smartphone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and supports ultra-high-performance processing and smooth multitasking. The display is 120Hz curved AMOLED, with a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It's able to show a visual feast even in strong light. Capture the tiniest detail in life with the 50MP Sony AI camera and experience fast charging with 80W FlashCharge. It boasts a slim profile with an IP64 rating and a long-lasting 5500 mAh battery to conquer every situation this rainy season.

Key Features:

-IP Rating: IP64

-Display: 120Hz Curved AMOLED with 4500 nits peak brightness

-Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with 8GB RAM

-Camera: 50 MP Sony AI Camera, AI Erase

-Battery: 5500 mAh with 80W FlashCharge

3. OPPO F27 Pro

Price: ₹29,999

Upgrade your smartphone experience with the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, designed for peak performance and sleek aesthetics. Presenting a perfect mix of stunning visuals with its 6.7-inch AMOLED 3D curved display, powerful processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050 for seamless operation. Capture it all with the dual 64 MP camera system, and say goodbye to running low with super-fast charging thanks to 67W SuperVOOC. Durable with a resilient 5000 mAh battery and premium design with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the OPPO F27 Pro+ withstands any environment, come rain or shine.

Key Features:

-IP Rating: Not specified

-Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED 3D Curved with 120Hz refresh rate

-Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 with 8GB RAM

-Camera: 64 MP main camera, 8 MP front camera

-Battery: 5000 mAh with 67W SuperVOOC charging

4. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Price: ₹33,998

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G-a perfect blend of classy style and leading technology. It's fitted with a visually appealing wide display in a 6.6-inch high-resolution Super AMOLED and a powerfully effective 50 MP Triple Camera for excellent picture quality. Processor Exynos 1380 teams up with Android 14 to make the Galaxy A35 run with smooth efficiency for a long period. Make preparations for strong durability that will last all day through using the 5000 mAh battery, plus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which guarantees performance come rain or shine.

Key Features:

-IP Rating: IP67

-Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

-Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380 with 8GB RAM

-Camera: 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, 5 MP macro, 13 MP front camera

-Battery: 5000 mAh with 25W Super Fast Charging

5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition

Price: ₹35,999

Take your smartphone experience to new dimensions with the Redmi Note 13 Pro, featuring a brilliant 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display and powerful 200 MP main camera. Performance will be second to none with the Mediatek Dimensity 7200 inside, making it perfect for an engaging visual experience thanks to Dolby Vision with Adaptive HDR 10+. With an enormous battery of 5000 mAh and extremely fast 120W HyperCharge technology, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will keep you connected longer and productive throughout the day.

Key Features:

-IP Rating: IP68

-Display: 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

-Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 with up to 12GB RAM

-Camera: 200 MP main camera with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, 16 MP front camera

-Battery: 5000 mAh with 120W HyperCharge

Conclusion

Some of the top 5 5G smartphones have durability, feature-rich functionality, and high performance whether it falls, rains, or shines. With best IP ratings for protection against water and dust, you could be using these devices in any weather condition with no second thoughts. It's about taking memories, being productive, or enjoying multimedia on these equipped-to-take-monsoon-challenges-with-aplomb smartphones. Step up to one of these robust devices and experience ultimate mobile technology coupled with ruggedness!

