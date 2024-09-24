Top 5 Best Earbuds Under Rs.2000: Enjoy Unparalleled Sound Quality at Myntra

Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is just around the corner, it's time to enhance your audio experience without breaking the bank! Starting at midnight tonight, Myntra Insiders will enjoy exclusive early access to incredible deals on earbuds priced under ₹2000. Be you a music lover, a gamer, or someone who attends virtual meetings, these earbuds feature great sound and impressive specifications such as noise cancellation and even longer battery life. Check our handpicked list of the best earbuds in the market, and we promise you will be getting the perfect pair for you.

1. NOISE Buds Combat X Truly Wireless Gaming Earbuds with 60H Playtime & Spatial Audio & ENC

Price: ₹1599





Get an immersive gaming experience with the Buds Combat X by Noise—the perfect companion for those who crave immersive audio and unbeatable performance. Designed to help you "soundtrack your victory," these true wireless earbuds deliver an exceptional listening experience whether you're gaming, enjoying music, or making calls. With an impressive 60-hour playtime and rapid charging capabilities, you're set for long sessions without interruption. Get ready to dominate your gaming sessions and enjoy music like never before with the Buds Combat X!

Key Features

-60-Hour Playtime: Enjoy extended use without worrying about battery life.

-Instacharg Technology: Get up to 180 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

-Low Latency Gaming Mode: Experience ultra-responsive audio with a latency as low as 50ms, perfect for gaming.

-Spatial Audio: Immerse yourself in rich soundscapes for an enhanced listening experience.

-10mm Drivers: Deliver crisp and clear audio with every detail right at your ears.

-Quad Mic with ENC: Ensure crystal-clear conversations with enhanced noise cancellation.

-Bluetooth v5.3 Connectivity: Experience a stable and secure wireless connection.

-Hyper Sync™ Technology: Quick and seamless pairing with your devices.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Protects against sweat and splashes, ideal for active users.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the Brand/Manufacturer.

2. Truke Buds A1 True Wireless Earbuds with 30dB Hybrid ANC

Price: ₹1699





Experience unparalleled audio clarity and noise isolation with the Truke Buds A1 True Wireless Earbuds. Engineered for those who demand the best in sound quality and comfort, these earbuds feature advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, providing an impressive ~30 dB noise reduction. Whether you’re immersed in your favorite tunes or on an important call, the Truke Buds A1 ensures that background noise is effectively minimized, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. Step into a world of superior sound quality and focus with the Truke Buds A1—your perfect audio companion!

Key Features

-Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation: Enjoy up to ~30 dB of noise cancellation, eliminating unwanted background sounds for an immersive listening experience.

-Ambient Transparency Mode: Stay aware of your surroundings with ease; just tap and hold the right earbud for 2 seconds to switch modes.

-Clear Voice Calls: Equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, ensuring your voice is captured clearly during calls.

-Quad Mic System: Two microphones in each earbud enhance voice clarity, making sure you are heard without disruptions.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the Brand/Manufacturer

3. HAMMER White Aero Max TWS Bluetooth Calling Earbuds with ANC and ENC Technology

Price: ₹1799





Introducing the HAMMER White Aero Max TWS Bluetooth Calling Earbuds, designed to redefine your audio experience with state-of-the-art technology. Featuring 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), these earbuds ensure that you immerse yourself fully in your music while filtering out unwanted distractions. With deep bass and crystal-clear sound, the Aero Max earbuds promise an elevated listening experience for music lovers and callers alike. Elevate your audio journey with the HAMMER White Aero Max TWS Earbuds—your ultimate companion for music, calls, and everything in between!

Key Features

-32 dB ANC + ENC Technology: Immerse yourself in your audio with advanced noise cancellation that filters out unwanted sounds, providing clarity and serenity.

-Up to 30 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy long listening sessions with a total playtime of up to 30 hours. The charging case provides five full charges, giving you up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge.

-Crisp, Clear, and Hands-Free Calling: Equipped with an advanced built-in mic for clear voice calls, ensuring seamless communication even in noisy environments.

-Deep Bass for Immersive Sound: Experience rich, powerful sound with 13 mm large sound drivers that deliver deep bass and a soulful connection to your music.

-Next-Gen Connectivity with Bluetooth v5.4: Experience faster pairing and stronger connections with a 10m range, offering wireless freedom like never before.

-Type-C Charging Case: Enjoy the convenience of fast charging with Type-C technology, ensuring your earbuds are always ready for action.

-IPX4 Water & Sweat Resistance: Designed to withstand splashes and sweat, making them perfect for gym sessions, hikes, or unexpected rain.

-Seamless Touch & Slide Controls: Effortlessly manage your music and calls with intuitive touch and slide controls, including play/pause, voice assistant activation, and noise reduction mode.

-Warranty: 6 months, with the note that the warranty does not cover physical damage.

4. boAt Airdopes Progear Open Ear Earbuds w/ Air Conduction Technology

Price: ₹1899





Unleash the power of sound with the boAt Airdopes ProGear Open Ear Earbuds. Designed with cutting-edge Air Conduction Technology, these earbuds provide enhanced listening comfort while minimizing audio leakage. Whether you're on a call, enjoying your favorite music, or watching a movie, the open-ear design ensures you stay connected to your surroundings without compromising on sound quality.

Key Features

-100 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy extended entertainment with an impressive 100 hours of playtime, ensuring you stay immersed in your favorite content with less frequent charging.

-Air Conduction Technology: Experience minimal audio leakage while enjoying music and calls, allowing for a comfortable listening experience.

-Quad Mics with AI-ENx: Benefit from clear voice calls, as four AI-enhanced microphones effectively eliminate background noise, making your voice crystal clear even in noisy environments.

-15 mm Drivers: Immerse yourself in bass-rich sound with boAt's signature audio, brought to life by large 15 mm drivers that enhance your listening experience.

-Insta Wake N’Pair (IWP): Effortlessly connect to your devices by simply opening the charging case—no more waiting to dive into your audio.

-BEAST Mode: Get ready for gaming with ultra-low latency of just 40 ms, ensuring audio syncs perfectly with your movements for seamless gameplay.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Enjoy wireless connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters, allowing you to call friends or watch games on the go without interruption.

-IPX5 Splash & Sweat Resistance: Exercise with confidence as these earbuds are designed to withstand sweat and splashes, making them perfect for workouts.

-Secure Fit: Enjoy a comfortable and snug fit, whether you’re at home, jogging, or commuting, ensuring a pleasant listening experience even during extended wear.

-ASAP Charge: In a hurry? Just 10 minutes of charging provides an astounding 10 hours of playback, keeping your music marathon going.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the Brand/Manufacturer.

5. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True 12.4 Extra Large Drivers & 38H Playback Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

Price: ₹1999





Experience superior sound quality with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. Featuring 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, these earbuds are designed to deliver an enhanced audio experience, providing crisp clarity and rich bass. Whether you're enjoying your favorite tunes or diving into a gaming session, the Nord Buds 2r ensures you’re fully immersed in your audio world.

Key Features

-Enhanced Sound Experience: With the largest driver unit for in-ear earbuds in the industry, the 12.4mm driver delivers an exceptional sound profile, enhancing both clarity and bass quality for a remarkable listening experience.

-Sound Master Equalizers: Personalize your audio with three unique audio profiles—Bold, Bass, and Balanced—allowing you to tailor the sound to your preference for every occasion.

-Battery Life: Enjoy up to 38 hours of combined audio playback with the earbuds and charging case, ensuring uninterrupted music enjoyment. The earbuds themselves provide up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, perfect for long listening sessions.

-IP55 Rating: With an IP55 water and sweat resistance rating, these earbuds are designed to withstand sweat and light splashes, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

-Gaming Mode: Enhance your gaming experience with a dedicated Gaming Mode, allowing users to toggle various features and settings seamlessly while playing supported games on a OnePlus device.

-Fast Pairing: The OnePlus Fast Pair feature simplifies device connectivity, enabling quick pairing with compatible OnePlus smartphones (6 series and later) running Android 11 or later.

-Warranty: 1 year provided by the Brand/Manufacturer.

Conclusion

Hoping to snag quality earbuds without breaking the bank? Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale is approaching, and with Myntra Insider you may enjoy pre-early access here. Here are our top earbud picks under ₹2000. Get high-quality sound and comfort while dancing to your favorite music, movies, or even games. This chance also cannot be missed! Here's a ready-to-roll audio experience of a lifetime!

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.