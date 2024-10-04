Top 5 Best Hair Dryers Under ₹1000 On Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024

Want to find the most affordable hair dryers to deliver salon-like effects? We've got you covered with the top 5 best hair dryers under ₹1000 during the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024. Are you looking for compact, travel-friendly dryers or more powerful dryers for household use? Combine efficiency, portability, and safety at unbeatable prices!

From the other trusted brands of Philips, Havells, Nova, Morphy Richards, and Beurer, it stands out among other hair dryers since it is equipped with multiple heat settings, lightweight designs, and ionic technology to deliver beautiful results without breaking the bank. Let's get on with the best options.

1. Philips ThermoProtect HP8144/46 Hair Dryer Quick Drying 1000W - Light Purple

Price: ₹646

Achieve beautiful, quick-drying results with the compact and lightweight Philips ThermoProtect HP8144/46 Hair Dryer. It is designed for everyday use and provides optimal airflow and gentle drying power while protecting your hair from overheating with the ThermoProtect setting. Its ergonomic design makes it easy to handle and store, while features like a narrow concentrator allow for precise styling.

Key Features:

-1000W Power: Provides efficient airflow for gentle, daily drying.

-2 Heat Settings: Flexible options for careful drying.

-ThermoProtect Setting: Ensures optimal drying temperature while preventing overheating.

-Compact Design: Lightweight and easy to store.

-Narrow Concentrator: For focused, precise airflow during styling.

-Easy Storage Hook: Convenient for home or travel.

-2-Year Worldwide Guarantee: Peace of mind for long-term use.

2. Havells HD1901 Travel Friendly 1200W Hair Dryer - White & Red

Price: ₹657

Perfect for on-the-go styling, the Havells HD1901 Hair Dryer offers 1200W of efficient drying power with a compact, lightweight design. Ideal for all hair types, it features two heat settings—hot and warm—to suit your styling needs, while the honeycomb inlet ensures safe handling by preventing hair tangling. With a hanging loop and a 180-degree tangle-free swivel cord, it's convenient to store and easy to use wherever you are.

Key Features:

-1200W Power: Efficient drying for quick and easy styling.

-2 Speed/Heat Settings: Hot and warm temperatures with gentle or strong drying options.

-Honeycomb Inlet: Prevents hair tangling for safe drying.

-Compact Design: Lightweight and travel-friendly.

-Hanging Loop: Convenient storage option.

-Tangle-Free Swivel Cord: 180-degree rotation for hassle-free use.

-2-Year Guarantee: Ensures long-term reliability.

3. NOVA NHP 8216 Professional Hair Dryer

Price: ₹687

Achieve salon-quality hair styling at home with the NOVA NHP 8216 Professional Hair Dryer. With 1800W of powerful drying, it delivers quick and efficient results, while offering versatile styling options with 3 heat and 3 speed settings. The 1.8-meter cord provides flexibility for easy maneuverability, making it ideal for professional-quality drying and styling at your convenience.

Key Features:

-1800W Power: Powerful drying for salon-like results.

-3 Heat & 3 Speed Settings: Customizable for versatile styling.

-1.8m Cord Length: Flexible and easy to handle.

-1-Year Brand Warranty: Assures product reliability.

4. Morphy Richards dazzle HD121DC 1200W Hair Dryer - Blue

Price: ₹747

Take care of your hair with the Morphy Richards iDazzle 1200W Hair Dryer, designed to provide efficient drying while being gentle on your hair. Its cordless use of up to 45 minutes offers convenience for on-the-go styling. The environmentally friendly NiMH battery ensures long-lasting performance, and its sleek design makes it perfect for daily use.

Key Features:

-1200W Power: Efficient drying for gentle styling.

-Cordless Use: Up to 45 minutes of use after an 8-hour charge.

-NiMh Battery: Long-lasting and eco-friendly.

-2-Year Warranty: For added peace of mind.

5. Beurer Black HC25 1600 Watt Travel Hair Dryer

Price: ₹753

The Beurer Black HC25 is the ideal travel companion, offering 1600W of power for quick and efficient drying wherever you go. Its compact design with a folding handle saves luggage space, while the integrated ion function adds shine to your hair. With 2 heat and blower settings, along with a cold air option for long-lasting styling, this hair dryer ensures versatility and convenience. It also features worldwide voltage compatibility, making it perfect for international use.

Key Features:

-1600W Power: Efficient drying for travel and home.

-Folding Handle: Compact and ergonomic for easy storage.

-Ion Function: Adds shine and reduces frizz.

-2 Heat & 2 Blower Settings: Customizable for all hair types.

-Cold Air Setting: Helps set your hairstyle.

-Worldwide Voltage Compatibility: Suitable for global use.

-Overheating Protection & Hanging Loop: Safe and convenient to use.

Conclusion

Thus, if you are looking for some great discounts and deals on a high-quality hair dryer under ₹1000, then it is the ideal time since the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 is up for you to avail. The Philips, Havells, Nova, Morphy Richards, and Beurer top 5 dryers for compact traveling designs and powerful professional results. Here are all the deals waiting for you to create the perfect style every day.

