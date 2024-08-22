Top 5 best Hand Blenders for Your Daily Kitchen Needs
Upgrade your kitchen with these top hand blenders and make meal preparation with the top hand blenders. Learn about the necessary hand blenders that complement every day of cooking. From the Inalsa motor powerhouse with various attachments to the portable Better Home FUMATO, all these blenders make tasks like blending, whisking, and chopping a breeze. This versatile tool can be used to prepare spicy chutneys or creamy soups with ease and is very necessary for every modern kitchen.
A hand blender comes as one of the most useful appliances to have in a modern kitchen and makes tasks such as blending, whisking, and chopping much easier. Be it creamy dal makhani or smooth idli batter, whipped curd, or spicy chutneys; they are essential. Here's a look at five hand blenders that promise to elevate your cooking experience:
Here's the list of the Top 5 best Hand Blenders for Your Daily Kitchen Needs:
1. INALSA Electric Hand Blender
Price: ₹2,695
The Inalsa Electric Hand Blender combines power and versatility with its 1200 W motor and 20-speed settings. It features a sleek Black/Silver design and includes various attachments such as a multipurpose jar, chopper bowl, whisker, and more, making it a comprehensive tool for blending, chopping, and whisking.
Brand: Inalsa
Color: Black/Silver
Product Dimensions: 10D x 6W x 42.5H Centimeters
Style: 1200 W
Power Source: Corded Electric
Number of Speeds: 20
Included Components:
1 N Gear Box
1 N SS Stem Assembly
1 N Multipurpose Jar
1 N Hand Blender Motor Unit
1 N Chopper Bowl Lid
1 N Whisker
1 N SS Chopping Blade
1 N Chopper Bowl
1 N Instruction Manual Cum Warranty Card
2. Amazon Basics 300 W Hand Blender
Price:₹959
The Amazon Basics 300 W Hand Blender is a practical and affordable choice for basic blending tasks. With a detachable attachment feature and a compact design in Premium Black, it’s perfect for those who need a simple and efficient tool for everyday blending.
Brand: Amazon Basics
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Detachable Attachment
Product Dimensions: 8D x 6.6W x 35.5H Centimeters
Style: Premium Black
Power Source: Electric
Number of Speeds: 1
Voltage: 230 Volts
Recommended Uses For Product: Blending
Included Components:
Blending Stem
Motor Unit
3. PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender
Price: ₹1,899
The Philips HL1655/00 Hand Blender stands out with its heating function, making it suitable for blending, whipping, and even heating. Its White design and versatile use, combined with a 230 V power source and 1-speed setting, ensure a reliable and efficient performance for various kitchen tasks.
Brand: Philips
Colour: White
Special Feature: Heating
Product Dimensions: 11.3D x 11W x 37.4H Centimeters
Style: Hand Blender
Power Source: Electric
Number of Speeds: 1
Voltage: 230 Volts
Recommended Uses For Product: Blender, Whipping, Whisking, Blending, Chopping
Included Components:
Hand Blender
Whisker
4. KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 400 W
Price: ₹1,399
The KENT 16044 Hand Blender features a powerful 400 W motor and a lightweight design in Silver. With 2 speed settings and stainless steel blades, it’s ideal for whisking and blending. Its durable build and easy-to-use features make it a great addition to any kitchen.
Brand: KENT
Colour: Silver
Special Feature: Lightweight
Style: 400 Watt
Power Source: Corded Electric
Number of Speeds: 2
Voltage: 240 Volts
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
Recommended Uses For Product: Whisking, Blending
Included Components:
Hand Blender (01)
User Manual (01)
5. The Better Home FUMATO 250W Electric Portable Hand Blender
Price: ₹889
The Better Home FUMATO Hand Blender offers portability and convenience with its 250 W motor and detachable attachments. In a stylish Purple Haze color, this compact blender is designed for mixing tasks and is perfect for those who need a reliable, on-the-go kitchen tool.
Brand: The Better Home
Colour: Purple
Special Feature: Portable, Detachable Attachment
Product Dimensions: 5.6D x 5.6W x 13.6H Centimeters
Style: Purple Haze
Power Source: Corded Electric
Number of Speeds: 2
Recommended Uses For Product: Mixer
Manufacturer: Mehraki Food & Nutrition Pvt Ltd
Included Components: Hand Blender
Conclusion
A hand blender is a versatile tool that makes cooking easier and, thus, can't replace the important role it plays in the kitchen. Be it traditional Indian dishes or new experiments, these blenders make things easier to prepare. You can deal with any kitchen work using the right-hand blender, bringing comfort to your cooking.
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.