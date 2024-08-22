A hand blender comes as one of the most useful appliances to have in a modern kitchen and makes tasks such as blending, whisking, and chopping much easier. Be it creamy dal makhani or smooth idli batter, whipped curd, or spicy chutneys; they are essential. Here's a look at five hand blenders that promise to elevate your cooking experience:

Here's the list of the Top 5 best Hand Blenders for Your Daily Kitchen Needs:

1. INALSA Electric Hand Blender

Price: ₹2,695

The Inalsa Electric Hand Blender combines power and versatility with its 1200 W motor and 20-speed settings. It features a sleek Black/Silver design and includes various attachments such as a multipurpose jar, chopper bowl, whisker, and more, making it a comprehensive tool for blending, chopping, and whisking.

Brand: Inalsa

Color: Black/Silver

Product Dimensions: 10D x 6W x 42.5H Centimeters

Style: 1200 W

Power Source: Corded Electric

Number of Speeds: 20

Included Components:

1 N Gear Box

1 N SS Stem Assembly

1 N Multipurpose Jar

1 N Hand Blender Motor Unit

1 N Chopper Bowl Lid

1 N Whisker

1 N SS Chopping Blade

1 N Chopper Bowl

1 N Instruction Manual Cum Warranty Card

2. Amazon Basics 300 W Hand Blender

Price:₹959

The Amazon Basics 300 W Hand Blender is a practical and affordable choice for basic blending tasks. With a detachable attachment feature and a compact design in Premium Black, it’s perfect for those who need a simple and efficient tool for everyday blending.

Brand: Amazon Basics

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Detachable Attachment

Product Dimensions: 8D x 6.6W x 35.5H Centimeters

Style: Premium Black

Power Source: Electric

Number of Speeds: 1

Voltage: 230 Volts

Recommended Uses For Product: Blending

Included Components:

Blending Stem

Motor Unit

3. PHILIPS HL1655/00 Hand Blender

Price: ₹1,899

The Philips HL1655/00 Hand Blender stands out with its heating function, making it suitable for blending, whipping, and even heating. Its White design and versatile use, combined with a 230 V power source and 1-speed setting, ensure a reliable and efficient performance for various kitchen tasks.

Brand: Philips

Colour: White

Special Feature: Heating

Product Dimensions: 11.3D x 11W x 37.4H Centimeters

Style: Hand Blender

Power Source: Electric

Number of Speeds: 1

Voltage: 230 Volts

Recommended Uses For Product: Blender, Whipping, Whisking, Blending, Chopping

Included Components:

Hand Blender

Whisker

4. KENT 16044 Hand Blender Stainless Steel 400 W

Price: ₹1,399

The KENT 16044 Hand Blender features a powerful 400 W motor and a lightweight design in Silver. With 2 speed settings and stainless steel blades, it’s ideal for whisking and blending. Its durable build and easy-to-use features make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Brand: KENT

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Lightweight

Style: 400 Watt

Power Source: Corded Electric

Number of Speeds: 2

Voltage: 240 Volts

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Recommended Uses For Product: Whisking, Blending

Included Components:

Hand Blender (01)

User Manual (01)

5. The Better Home FUMATO 250W Electric Portable Hand Blender

Price: ₹889

The Better Home FUMATO Hand Blender offers portability and convenience with its 250 W motor and detachable attachments. In a stylish Purple Haze color, this compact blender is designed for mixing tasks and is perfect for those who need a reliable, on-the-go kitchen tool.

Brand: The Better Home

Colour: Purple

Special Feature: Portable, Detachable Attachment

Product Dimensions: 5.6D x 5.6W x 13.6H Centimeters

Style: Purple Haze

Power Source: Corded Electric

Number of Speeds: 2

Recommended Uses For Product: Mixer

Manufacturer: Mehraki Food & Nutrition Pvt Ltd

Included Components: Hand Blender

Conclusion

A hand blender is a versatile tool that makes cooking easier and, thus, can't replace the important role it plays in the kitchen. Be it traditional Indian dishes or new experiments, these blenders make things easier to prepare. You can deal with any kitchen work using the right-hand blender, bringing comfort to your cooking.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.