Top 5 Best Smart TVs Under ₹15,000 in 2024: Budget-Friendly Options for Every Consumer

Affordable TVs under ₹15,000 offer high-quality pictures, smart features, and smooth connectivity. This article displays the top TVs under ₹15,000, letting you find the appropriate solution for your entertainment demands and budget. In today's digital age, a high-quality television is required to experience immersive entertainment at home. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows, watching live sports, or gaming, a nice TV can make your viewing experience even more enjoyable.

1. TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart

Price: ₹13,499

Enjoy smart viewing with the Toshiba 32-inch HD Ready TV, featuring Android TV 11 for seamless streaming. With a 768p resolution and refresh rate of 60 Hz, plus built-in apps for Netflix and Prime Video, users can enjoy a hassle-free performance and easy access to favorite content. Other additional features include a quad-core processor with 1GB RAM to enhance functionality.

Features

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 768p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Official Android TV 11®, Builtin Assistant, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Quad Core Processor, Supported Apps include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Connectivity: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.3 cm (Depth) x 72.6 cm (Width) x 46 cm (Height)

2. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced

Price:₹12,499

This 32-inch Acer TV comes with good visuals in the form of a 720p resolution and other advanced features like HDR10 and Dolby Audio. It runs on Google TV, powered by 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of storage, so it's quite powerful in terms of performance—a whole host of applications, like Netflix and YouTube, could work on this device. Other than that, it has Blue Light Reduction and Intelligent Frame Stabilization for comfortable viewing.

Features:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Operating System: Google TV

RAM: 1.5GB, Storage: 16GB

Audio: 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio

Special Features: Blue Light Reduction, Intelligent Frame Stabilization, Wide Colour Gamut (16.7 Million Colors), HDR10, Digital Noise Reduction, Micro Dimming

Connectivity: Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth (2way), USB, HDMI

Dimensions: 8.5 cm (Depth) x 71.6 cm (Width) x 42.1 cm (Height)

3. Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready

Price: ₹12,999

The Xiaomi 32-inch A Series TV pairs HD Ready resolution with convenient features like Quick Wake and Quick Mute. It supports popular services like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, and it has built-in Google Assistant for voice control. Sleek design and smart connectivity features make this an excellent option for the modern home.

Features:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Quick Wake, Quick Mute, Quick Settings Menu

Connectivity: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Supported Services: One Click Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Voice Assistant

Dimensions: 19.8 cm (Depth) x 71.6 cm (Width) x 48.5 cm (Height)

4. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Price:₹14,990

Enjoy sharp displays on the LG 32-inch HD Ready LED TV, flat in design, and featuring 720p resolution. It has built-in Wi-Fi, which offers easy access to streaming services and smart features. This TV would complement every setting since it has compactness of dimension.

Features:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Flat

Connectivity: WiFi

Dimensions: 3.3 cm (Depth) x 20.1 cm (Width) x 17.4 cm (Height)

5. Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED

Price:₹14,990

This Panasonic 32-inch Smart LED TV gives great picture quality, thanks to its Vivid Digital Pro and Dolby Digital features that provide vibrant visuals. Equipped with a resolution of 768p and built-in Google Assistant, it brings great depth to viewing. Run popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video directly on the TV and enjoy the enriched audio experience, thanks to Audio Booster+ for immersive sound.

Features:

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 768p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Vivid Digital Pro, Dolby Digital, Audio Booster+, Builtin Google Assistant, Builtin Apps include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Zee5

Connectivity: WiFi, USB, HDMI

Dimensions: 19.2 cm (Depth) x 72.6 cm (Width) x 48 cm (Height)

The decision on which TV to buy does not have to be a compromise on quality. The TVs below are a good mix of performance, features, and affordability, and thus, perfect for anyone who wants to upgrade their home theater. If you like the smart features of Toshiba, the sound of Panasonic, or the design of LG, then there is a TV under ₹15,000 that will suit you. Choose your favorite now and have fun forever!

