Top 5 Best Smart TVs Under ₹15,000 in 2024: Budget-Friendly Options for Every Consumer

Searching for the best TV under ₹15,000? Explore our top recommendations that offer stunning visuals, smart features, and great value. Upgrade your home entertainment system today without stretching your budget!

Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Top 5 Best Smart TVs Under ₹15,000 in 2024: Budget-Friendly Options for Every Consumer Photocredit: Freepik.com

Affordable TVs under ₹15,000 offer high-quality pictures, smart features, and smooth connectivity. This article displays the top TVs under ₹15,000, letting you find the appropriate solution for your entertainment demands and budget. In today's digital age, a high-quality television is required to experience immersive entertainment at home. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows, watching live sports, or gaming, a nice TV can make your viewing experience even more enjoyable.

1. TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart 

Price: ₹13,499

Enjoy smart viewing with the Toshiba 32-inch HD Ready TV, featuring Android TV 11 for seamless streaming. With a 768p resolution and refresh rate of 60 Hz, plus built-in apps for Netflix and Prime Video, users can enjoy a hassle-free performance and easy access to favorite content. Other additional features include a quad-core processor with 1GB RAM to enhance functionality.

    Features

    Screen Size: 32 Inches

    Display Technology: LED

    Resolution: 768p

    Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

    Special Features: Official Android TV 11®, Builtin Assistant, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Quad Core Processor, Supported Apps include Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

    Connectivity: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

    Dimensions: 8.3 cm (Depth) x 72.6 cm (Width) x 46 cm (Height)

2. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced 

Price:₹12,499

This 32-inch Acer TV comes with good visuals in the form of a 720p resolution and other advanced features like HDR10 and Dolby Audio. It runs on Google TV, powered by 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of storage, so it's quite powerful in terms of performance—a whole host of applications, like Netflix and YouTube, could work on this device. Other than that, it has Blue Light Reduction and Intelligent Frame Stabilization for comfortable viewing.

    Features:

    Screen Size: 32 Inches

    Display Technology: LED

    Resolution: 720p

    Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

    Operating System: Google TV

    RAM: 1.5GB, Storage: 16GB

    Audio: 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio

    Special Features: Blue Light Reduction, Intelligent Frame Stabilization, Wide Colour Gamut (16.7 Million Colors), HDR10, Digital Noise Reduction,     Micro Dimming

    Connectivity: Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth (2way), USB, HDMI

    Dimensions: 8.5 cm (Depth) x 71.6 cm (Width) x 42.1 cm (Height)

  3. Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready

Price: ₹12,999

The Xiaomi 32-inch A Series TV pairs HD Ready resolution with convenient features like Quick Wake and Quick Mute. It supports popular services like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, and it has built-in Google Assistant for voice control. Sleek design and smart connectivity features make this an excellent option for the modern home.

    Features:

    Screen Size: 32 Inches

    Display Technology: LED

    Resolution: 720p

    Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

    Special Features: Quick Wake, Quick Mute, Quick Settings Menu

    Connectivity: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

    Supported Services: One Click Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

    Additional Features: Google Assistant, Voice Assistant

    Dimensions: 19.8 cm (Depth) x 71.6 cm (Width) x 48.5 cm (Height)

  4. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Price:₹14,990

Enjoy sharp displays on the LG 32-inch HD Ready LED TV, flat in design, and featuring 720p resolution. It has built-in Wi-Fi, which offers easy access to streaming services and smart features. This TV would complement every setting since it has compactness of dimension.

    Features:

    Screen Size: 32 Inches

    Display Technology: LED

    Resolution: 720p

    Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

    Special Feature: Flat

    Connectivity: WiFi

    Dimensions: 3.3 cm (Depth) x 20.1 cm (Width) x 17.4 cm (Height)

5. Panasonic 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED

Price:₹14,990

This Panasonic 32-inch Smart LED TV gives great picture quality, thanks to its Vivid Digital Pro and Dolby Digital features that provide vibrant visuals. Equipped with a resolution of 768p and built-in Google Assistant, it brings great depth to viewing. Run popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video directly on the TV and enjoy the enriched audio experience, thanks to Audio Booster+ for immersive sound.

    Features:

    Screen Size: 32 Inches

    Display Technology: LED

    Resolution: 768p

    Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

    Special Features: Vivid Digital Pro, Dolby Digital, Audio Booster+, Builtin Google       Assistant, Builtin Apps include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video,     Zee5

    Connectivity: WiFi, USB, HDMI

    Dimensions: 19.2 cm (Depth) x 72.6 cm (Width) x 48 cm (Height)

The decision on which TV to buy does not have to be a compromise on quality. The TVs below are a good mix of performance, features, and affordability, and thus, perfect for anyone who wants to upgrade their home theater. If you like the smart features of Toshiba, the sound of Panasonic, or the design of LG, then there is a TV under ₹15,000 that will suit you. Choose your favorite now and have fun forever!

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.