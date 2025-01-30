Top 5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 INR: Power, Style, and Innovation

Do you want to know which are the best smartphones under ₹30,000? Look no further! Whether it be gaming, photography, or multitasking, these phones make sure to bring the best of features at your behest without burning a hole in your pocket. We bring you five brilliant smartphones that combine high performance with premium designs, coming with fast connectivity—5G.

1. Vivo V40e 5G (Royal Bronze, 256 GB, 8 GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

The Vivo V40e 5G has a slim profile but packs high performance with hassle-free battery life. It sports a dazzling color: Royal Bronze, hence offering supreme looks at pocket-friendly pricing.

Key Features:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 for efficient performance

Camera: 64 MP OIS primary camera + 8 MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro

Battery: 5,000mAh with 44W fast charging

No stereo speakers, which might affect the audio experience

2. OnePlus Nord 4 5G (Oasis Green, 256 GB, 8 GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

OnePlus never really disappoints, and the OnePlus Nord 4 5G is also not an exception to that statement. With the premium finish in Oasis Green coupled with the best performance, this makes for an excellent choice under the mid-budget segment.

Key Features:

Display: 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 for lightning-fast speeds

Camera: 50 MP Sony IMX890 OIS + 8 MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro

Battery: 5,500mAh with 80W SuperVOOC charging

No expandable storage, restricting extra storage

3. REDMI Note 13 Pro+ 5G (Fusion Purple, 256 GB, 8 GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is made for lovers of vibrant colors and powerful performance. With this eye-catching Fusion Purple shade, it's the perfect blend of style and power.

Key Features:

Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ for ultra-fast gaming

Camera: 200 MP primary camera with OIS + 8 MP ultrawide + 2 MP macro

Battery: 5,100mAh with 120W hyper charging

Slightly heavy due to the large battery and premium build.

4. Infinix Zero 40 5G (Violet Garden, 256 GB, 12 GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

The phone is great, affordable, powerful, and packed with so much RAM to cater to even heavy users. Plus, it offers unique color choices of the Infinix Violet Garden color.

Key Specifications:

6.78" AMOLED 120Hz display for stunning visuals

Fast and Power MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor

Camera: 108 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultrawide + 2 MP depth sensor

Battery: 5,000mAh with 65W fast charging

Software updates are less frequent compared to other brands.

5. SAMSUNG Galaxy F55 5G (Raisin Black, 256 GB, 12 GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

Samsung's Galaxy F55 5G takes the lead as the perfect pick for those who like the slim and professional aesthetic with stable performance. It comes with Samsung's classic One UI experience and robust hardware.

Key Features:

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 for smooth multitasking

Camera: 50 MP OIS primary + 12 MP ultrawide + 5 MP macro

Battery: 6,000mAh with 45W fast charging

No 3.5mm headphone jack, which could get a little problematic for wired audio lovers

Each of these smartphones has something unique to offer, catering to different needs and tastes. If you want a stylish and powerful phone, then the OnePlus Nord 4 5G is a good option. The REDMI Note 13 Pro+ 5G with a 200MP camera is a dream come true for photo lovers. Those on a budget should look no further than the Infinix Zero 40 5G, while Samsung loyalists will enjoy the premium experience of the Galaxy F55 5G.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.