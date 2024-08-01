Top 5 Best Soundbar Under 10000 With Dolby Atmos

Want to upgrade your home entertainment with an immersive sound system? Here are the top five soundbars available under ₹10,000 that offer Dolby Atmos. The soundbars shortlisted here range from powerful bass to compact designs with various connectivity options that would enhance your audio experience.

Top brands like JBL, Boat, Samsung, Govo, and Zebronics are within more affordable price ranges and provide realistic, three-dimensional sound for your favourite films and TV shows. Here’s the list of the best-selling Dolby Atmos soundbars under ₹10000 with immersive sound and deep bass for a greater audio experience.

1. boAt Aavante Bar A2060

Price: ₹9,999

Step up your audio game Enjoy your music and movies with powerful sound qualities through the boAt Aavante Bar A2060—this 2. A 1-channel soundbar has a power of 160W and employs the features of the Dolby Audio for a cinematic experience. Hear your favorite movies, music, and games in high definition and experience improved depth.

Specifications

Audio Output: 160W

Sound Channel: 2.1 Channel

Audio Technology: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, HDMI

Subwoofer: Wired

Dolby: Yes

2. ZEBRONICS JUKE BAR 9530 Pro

Price: ₹9,999

Zebronics JUKE BAR 9530 Pro is a newly launched home theatre system with Bluetooth connectivity. Immerse Yourself in Cinematic Sound With the latest Zebronics JUKE BAR 9530 Pro, get ready to be enthralled with a massive 5. One-channel audio experience at an output of 340W. With Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital True HD and DTS decoding, and RGB LED lights, this is a sound bar that will enhance your home theater experience.

Specifications

Audio Output:340W

Sound Channel: 5.1 Channel

Audio Technology: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX

Features: RGB LED lights, Dual Rear Satellites, Remote Control

Subwoofer: 16.51cm

Dolby: Yes

3. JBL Cinema SB241

Price: ₹8,499

JBL CINEMA SB241: Great Performance and Size In small spaces, do you need a big sound? No problem, the JBL Cinema SB241 provides just that! With its 2. Supports 1 channel configuration and Dolby Digital, so listening to dialogues is clear, while sound is powerful.

Specifications

Audio Output: 110W

Sound Channel: 2.1 Channel

Audio Technology: Dolby Digital

Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), Optical

Subwoofer: Wired

Dolby: Yes

4. Samsung soundbar HW-T42E/XL

Price: ₹8,998

The Samsung Soundbar HW-T42E/XL is the perfect solution for enhancing your TV’s sound. This 2. Being a 1-channel soundbar it is equipped with features such as Smart Sound technology, and Game Mode and it has an in-built subwoofer.

Specifications

Audio Output: 150W

Sound Channel: 2.1 Channel which Analyzes content and optimizes sound for movies, dialogue, or games.

Game Mode: Enhanced sound effects for a more immersive gaming experience.

Control with Samsung TV Remote: Use your Samsung TV remote to control key soundbar functions.

Built-in Subwoofer: Deeper bass without the need for a separate subwoofer unit.

Dimensions (WxHxD): 86.0 x 5.4 x 7.4 cm

Weight: Not officially specified, but estimated around 3 kg based on user reviews.

Subwoofer Size: 16.5 cm (6.5 inches)

5. GOVO GoSurround 880 Dolby Digital

Price: ₹8,999

Strengths Sound Quality and Affordable Price One impressive feature of the GOVO GoSurround 880 Dolby Digital is that it comes at a relatively cheap price as compared to other similar products. This 2. One channel soundbar is equipped with up to 240W of power and can decode Dolby Digital to provide a theatrical sound experience.

Specifications

Audio Output:240W

Sound Channel: 2.1 Channel

Audio Technology: Dolby Digital

Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX

Subwoofer: 6.5 inches

Dolby: Yes

This article provides a starting point for your soundbar search under ₹10,000 with Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital capabilities. Remember, this is a sponsored feature, so consider independent reviews and research specific features before making a final decision. Whether you prioritize powerful bass, a compact design, or a variety of connectivity options, there's likely a soundbar here to meet your needs.

