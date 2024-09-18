Top 5 Best True Wireless Earbuds Under ₹1000 at Myntra

Check out the best earbuds under ₹1000 only on Myntra, where budget-friendly options meet exceptional audio performance. Our selection features top-rated true wireless earbuds with waterproof protection and up to 24 hours of battery life. Enjoy long-lasting playback, fast charging, and superior sound quality—all at unbeatable prices. Plus, for a limited time, take advantage of our special offer: use the coupon code WEARABLES15 to save even more on every order. Browse our curated collection to find the perfect pair for your needs today!

1. Portronics Harmonics Twins S13 In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Mic & 24H Playtime

Price: ₹599



Experience a new level of audio perfection with the Portronics Harmonics S13 True Wireless Earbuds. Designed to deliver superior sound quality with 8mm drivers, these earbuds offer rich bass and crystal-clear notes, making every listening session an immersive experience. The sleek, transparent case and compact design ensure portability and style, while the wireless connectivity and extended battery life enhance convenience and usability.

Features:

-Bluetooth v5.3: Reliable connection up to 10 meters.

-24H Playtime: Extended listening with quick Type-C charging.

-Music & Gaming Modes: Switch seamlessly between modes.

-Transparent Case: Modern design, pocket-friendly.

-Sweatproof: Ideal for workouts and rainy days

2. boAt Airdopes 131/138 TWS With 60H Battery Life 13mm Driver & ASAP Charge Earbuds

Price: ₹799



Immerse yourself in exceptional sound quality with the boAt Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds. Combining style with superior audio performance, these earbuds are designed for a comfortable fit and long-lasting battery life, ensuring an uninterrupted music experience wherever you go.

Features:

-60H Battery Life: Enjoy up to 60 hours of playback with the case; up to 8 hours per charge.

-ASAP Fast Charge: Get up to 90 minutes of playback from just 5 minutes of charging.

-IPX4 Rating: Resistant to sweat and water for worry-free use.

-Bluetooth v5.1 & IWP Technology: Instant connectivity and seamless pairing.

-13mm Drivers: Enhanced sound quality for an immersive listening experience.

-Touch Controls: Easy playback, hands-free calls, and voice assistant activation.

3. NOISE Buds VS102 With 50hrs playtime, Instacharge, and 11mm driver Truly Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₹899



Elevate your audio experience with the NOISE Buds VS102, where exceptional sound meets cutting-edge technology. Featuring an eye-catching Flybird design and powerful 11mm drivers, these earbuds deliver immersive sound quality while offering convenience and durability for everyday use.

Features:

-50H Playtime: Up to 50 hours of total playback with a single charge.

-Instacharge: Rapid USB Type-C charging for quick top-ups.

-IPX5 Waterproof: Resistant to sweat and water for all-day wear.

-Bluetooth v5.1: Stable connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters.

-Full Touch Controls: Easy management of playback, calls, and voice assistant.

-Voice Assistant/Siri: Hands-free access to your virtual assistant.

4. BOULT AUDIO AirBass W40 with Quad Mic ENC & 48 Hrs Battery Life Earbuds

Price: ₹899



Discover the ultimate in audio performance with the BOULT AUDIO AirBass W40 earbuds. Designed for both immersive listening and crystal-clear communication, these earbuds feature advanced technologies for superior sound quality, extended battery life, and gaming optimization.

Features:

-48H Battery Life: Enjoy extended listening with up to 48 hours of playback.

-Zen Quad Mic ENC: Enhanced call clarity with four microphones and Environmental Noise Cancellation.

-45ms Ultra-Low Latency Gaming: Smooth and responsive gaming experience.

-BoomX Tech: Deep, powerful bass with 13mm drivers.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Reliable connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters.

-IPX5 Water Resistant: Durable design resistant to sweat and water.

-Touch Controls & Voice Assistant: Convenient management of playback and access to your voice assistant.

5. Fastrack FPods FZ100 Earbuds With Mega 50Hr Battery & 3C Nitro Fast Charge

Price: ₹999



Experience long-lasting audio enjoyment with the Fastrack FPods FZ100 earbuds. Combining robust sound quality with impressive battery life and fast charging, these earbuds are perfect for all-day use and quick top-ups.

Features:

-50H Battery Life: Enjoy up to 50 hours of playback time.

-3C Nitro Fast Charging: Quick recharge with cutting-edge charging technology.

-10mm Bass Drivers: Deep bass and clear sound for an enhanced audio experience.

-Quad Mic ENC: Four microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation for clear calls.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Stable and efficient wireless connectivity.

-IPX4 Sweat & Water Resistant: Durable design for active use.

-The package contains Earbuds, a charging cable, and a quick start guide.

Conclusion

Take your audio to the next level without it taking a toll on your wallet. For an uplifted sound, we have at our disposal specially curated earbuds with great features and reliability. Grab these top-of-the-line ones today and enjoy superior-quality sounds on your budget.

