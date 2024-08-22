Top 5 Budget 5G Smartphones Under ₹15000 in 2024
These 5G smartphones are designed to cater to a variety of user needs, offering solid 5G performance, impressive displays, and reliable battery life, each with its unique appeal and strengths.
Now, finding a budget 5G smartphone that comes under ₹15k and will fit in your pocket might be quite a problem, but don't worry! We've got you a list of the top 5 cell phones that offer brilliant specs at an unbeatable price. Our selection contains the very cream of top-rated brands such as Motorola, Redmi, and Realme, which come with the latest upgrades in Android, a 50 MP camera, a robust 5000mAh battery, and much more.
The following list will give users some exciting promotions and offers, such as up to 10% instant discounts on Axis, Fi, AU, SBI, HSBC, Kotak, and One Card, applicable only for payments done using a valid credit card.
Here’s the list of best 5G smartphones under ₹15,000:
Price: ₹13,499
The Realme NARZO 70x 5G is a budget-friendly powerhouse designed for those who seek smooth performance and fast connectivity. Perfect for gamers and multitaskers, this smartphone packs impressive specs at an affordable price.
Features
Brand: Realme
Operating System: Android 13 with Realme UI
Display: 6.6inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
Camera: Dualcamera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor; 8MP front camera
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X
Battery: 5000mAh with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging
Charger: 33W fast charger included
Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA
Build Design: Plastic frame and back, side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Additional Features: Realme's HyperBoost Gaming Mode, expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD
Price: ₹13,999
The Redmi 12 5G Moonstone is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that brings the power of 5G to the masses. With a sleek design and versatile camera, it's a great choice for those who want more for less.
Features
Brand: Redmi
Operating System: Android 13 with MIUI 14
Display: 6.79inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate
Camera: Triplecamera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro sensor; 8MP front camera
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging
Charger: 18W fast charger included
Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA
Build Design: Glass back, plastic frame, side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Additional Features: IR Blaster, splash-resistant design, expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD
Price: ₹14,499
The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G offers a dependable 5G experience in Samsung's signature style. With a focus on durability and security, it’s an ideal choice for users who value brand reliability and seamless performance.
Features
Brand: Samsung
Operating System: Android 13 with One UI Core 5.1
Display: 6.5inch HD+ PLS TFT, 90Hz refresh rate
Camera: Dualcamera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor; 5MP front camera
Processor: Exynos 1330 SoC
RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X
Battery: 5000mAh with 15W fast charging
Charger: 15W fast charger included
Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA
Build Design: Plastic back and frame, side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Additional Features: Samsung Knox security, expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD
4. iQOO Z9x 5G
Price:₹14,498
The iQOO Z9x 5G is a performance-centric smartphone tailored for gaming enthusiasts and power users. With a high refresh rate display and strong processor, it delivers a seamless gaming and multitasking experience.
Features
Brand: iQOO
Operating System: Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13
Display: 6.58inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
Camera: Dual camera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 2MP macro sensor; 8MP front camera
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X
Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging
Charger: 18W fast charger included
Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA
Build Design: Plastic frame and back, side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Additional Features: 4D Game Vibration, Ultra Game Mode, expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD
Price: ₹14,999
The Motorola g64 5G offers a near-stock Android experience with robust hardware, making it an excellent choice for users seeking simplicity and efficiency. With its powerful camera and smooth display, it’s a versatile companion for everyday use.
Features
Brand: Motorola
Operating System: Android 13 with near-stock experience
Display: 6.6inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
Camera: Triplecamera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro sensor; 16MP front camera
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X
Battery: 5000mAh with 20W TurboPower charging
Charger: 20W fast charger included
Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA
Build Design: Plastic back and frame, side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Additional Features: Motorola's My UX customizations, water-repellent design, expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD
The best phone for you depends on your specific needs and priorities. Consider what features are most important to you, such as:
Processor performance (important for gaming or multitasking)
Display quality (refresh rate, resolution)
Camera capabilities (number of lenses, megapixel count)
Battery life
Fast charging speed
Operating System experience (stock Android vs. custom UI)
Brand reputation & security features
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic or editorial involvement from IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.