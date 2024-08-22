Top 5 Budget 5G Smartphones Under ₹15000 in 2024

Now, finding a budget 5G smartphone that comes under ₹15k and will fit in your pocket might be quite a problem, but don't worry! We've got you a list of the top 5 cell phones that offer brilliant specs at an unbeatable price. Our selection contains the very cream of top-rated brands such as Motorola, Redmi, and Realme, which come with the latest upgrades in Android, a 50 MP camera, a robust 5000mAh battery, and much more.

Here’s the list of best 5G smartphones under ₹15,000:

1. realme NARZO 70x 5G

Price: ₹13,499

The Realme NARZO 70x 5G is a budget-friendly powerhouse designed for those who seek smooth performance and fast connectivity. Perfect for gamers and multitaskers, this smartphone packs impressive specs at an affordable price.

Features

Brand: Realme

Operating System: Android 13 with Realme UI

Display: 6.6inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: Dualcamera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor; 8MP front camera

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X

Battery: 5000mAh with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

Charger: 33W fast charger included

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA

Build Design: Plastic frame and back, side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Additional Features: Realme's HyperBoost Gaming Mode, expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD

2. Redmi 12 5G Moonstone

Price: ₹13,999

The Redmi 12 5G Moonstone is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that brings the power of 5G to the masses. With a sleek design and versatile camera, it's a great choice for those who want more for less.

Features

Brand: Redmi

Operating System: Android 13 with MIUI 14

Display: 6.79inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate

Camera: Triplecamera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro sensor; 8MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

Charger: 18W fast charger included

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA

Build Design: Glass back, plastic frame, side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Additional Features: IR Blaster, splash-resistant design, expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD

3. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Price: ₹14,499

The Samsung Galaxy M15 5G offers a dependable 5G experience in Samsung's signature style. With a focus on durability and security, it’s an ideal choice for users who value brand reliability and seamless performance.

Features

Brand: Samsung

Operating System: Android 13 with One UI Core 5.1

Display: 6.5inch HD+ PLS TFT, 90Hz refresh rate

Camera: Dualcamera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 2MP depth sensor; 5MP front camera

Processor: Exynos 1330 SoC

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X

Battery: 5000mAh with 15W fast charging

Charger: 15W fast charger included

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA

Build Design: Plastic back and frame, side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Additional Features: Samsung Knox security, expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD

4. iQOO Z9x 5G

Price:₹14,498

The iQOO Z9x 5G is a performance-centric smartphone tailored for gaming enthusiasts and power users. With a high refresh rate display and strong processor, it delivers a seamless gaming and multitasking experience.

Features

Brand: iQOO

Operating System: Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13

Display: 6.58inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: Dual camera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 2MP macro sensor; 8MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

RAM: 6GB LPDDR4X

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

Charger: 18W fast charger included

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.2; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA

Build Design: Plastic frame and back, side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Additional Features: 4D Game Vibration, Ultra Game Mode, expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD

5. Motorola g64 5G

Price: ₹14,999

The Motorola g64 5G offers a near-stock Android experience with robust hardware, making it an excellent choice for users seeking simplicity and efficiency. With its powerful camera and smooth display, it’s a versatile companion for everyday use.

Features

Brand: Motorola

Operating System: Android 13 with near-stock experience

Display: 6.6inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Camera: Triplecamera setup – 50MP primary sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro sensor; 16MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

RAM: 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X

Battery: 5000mAh with 20W TurboPower charging

Charger: 20W fast charger included

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1; supports dual SIM with 5G SA/NSA

Build Design: Plastic back and frame, side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Additional Features: Motorola's My UX customizations, water-repellent design, expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD

The best phone for you depends on your specific needs and priorities. Consider what features are most important to you, such as:

Processor performance (important for gaming or multitasking)

Display quality (refresh rate, resolution)

Camera capabilities (number of lenses, megapixel count)

Battery life

Fast charging speed

Operating System experience (stock Android vs. custom UI)

Brand reputation & security features

