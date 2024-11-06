Top 5 Budget True Wireless Earbuds on Myntra Under ₹1000: Affordable Sound Quality, Long Battery Life & Style

Looking for high-quality wireless earbuds that fit within your budget? We've rounded up the best true wireless earbuds under ₹1000, offering excellent audio performance, extended battery life, and stylish designs. From the Portronics Harmonics Twins S13 with 24-hour playtime to the boAt Airdopes 131 with an incredible 60-hour battery, these options bring superior sound without breaking the bank. Perfect for music enthusiasts, gamers, or anyone on the go, each of these earbuds brings unique features to make your listening experience truly immersive.

1. Portronics Harmonics Twins S13 In-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Mic & 24H Playtime

Price: ₹599

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Experience a new level of audio perfection with the Portronics Harmonics S13 True Wireless Earbuds. Designed to deliver superior sound quality with 8mm drivers, these earbuds offer a rich bass and crystal-clear notes, making every listening session an immersive experience. The sleek, transparent case and compact design ensure portability and style, while the wireless connectivity and extended battery life enhance convenience and usability.

Features:

-Bluetooth v5.3: Reliable connection up to 10 meters.

-24H Playtime: Extended listening with quick Type-C charging.

-Music & Gaming Modes: Switch seamlessly between modes.

-Transparent Case: Modern design, pocket-friendly.

-Sweatproof: Ideal for workouts and rainy days

2. boAt Airdopes 131/138 TWS With 60H Battery Life 13mm Driver & ASAP Charge Earbuds

Price: ₹999

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Immerse yourself in exceptional sound quality with the boAt Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds. Combining style with superior audio performance, these earbuds are designed for a comfortable fit and long-lasting battery life, ensuring an uninterrupted music experience wherever you go.

Features:

-60H Battery Life: Enjoy up to 60 hours of playback with the case; up to 8 hours per charge.

-ASAP Fast Charge: Get up to 90 minutes of playback from just 5 minutes of charging.

-IPX4 Rating: Resistant to sweat and water for worry-free use.

-Bluetooth v5.1 & IWP Technology: Instant connectivity and seamless pairing.

-13mm Drivers: Enhanced sound quality for an immersive listening experience.

-Touch Controls: Easy playback, hands-free calls, and voice assistant activation.

3. NOISE Buds VS102 With 50hrs playtime, Instacharge and 11mm driver Truly Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₹899

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your audio experience with the NOISE Buds VS102, where exceptional sound meets cutting-edge technology. Featuring an eye-catching Flybird design and powerful 11mm drivers, these earbuds deliver immersive sound quality while offering convenience and durability for everyday use.

Features:

-50H Playtime: Up to 50 hours of total playback with a single charge.

-Instacharge: Rapid USB Type-C charging for quick top-ups.

-IPX5 Waterproof: Resistant to sweat and water for all-day wear.

-Bluetooth v5.1: Stable connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters.

-Full Touch Controls: Easy management of playback, calls, and voice assistant.

-Voice Assistant/Siri: Hands-free access to your virtual assistant.

4. BOULT AUDIO AirBass W40 with Quad Mic ENC & 48 Hrs Battery Life Earbuds

Price: ₹1299

Image source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Discover the ultimate in audio performance with the BOULT AUDIO AirBass W40 earbuds. Designed for both immersive listening and crystal-clear communication, these earbuds feature advanced technologies for superior sound quality, extended battery life, and gaming optimization.

Features:

-48H Battery Life: Enjoy extended listening with up to 48 hours of playback.

-Zen Quad Mic ENC: Enhanced call clarity with four microphones and Environmental Noise Cancellation.

-45ms Ultra-Low Latency Gaming: Smooth and responsive gaming experience.

-BoomX Tech: Deep, powerful bass with 13mm drivers.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Reliable connectivity with a range of up to 10 meters.

-IPX5 Water Resistant: Durable design resistant to sweat and water.

-Touch Controls & Voice Assistant: Convenient management of playback and access to your voice assistant.

Conclusion:

Whether you're into intense gaming, enjoy long hours of music, or simply need reliable earbuds for calls, these affordable picks under ₹1000 cover all bases. With advanced features like sweat resistance, noise cancellation, and seamless connectivity, these earbuds from Myntra redefine budget audio. Don’t miss out on quality and convenience—grab your favorite pair today and enjoy great sound without compromise.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.