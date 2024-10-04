Top 5 Earbuds with Up to 50% Off at the Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024

Upgrade your audio experience with the latest earbuds. Myntra Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024 brings you some of the best earbuds at mind-blowing offers up to 50% off! Whether you are a fitness enthusiast, gamer, or music lover, these earbuds pack in mighty features like extended battery life, immersive sound, and fast charging for a price that can't be matched. A small window to upgrade your listening experience on a budget: Here are the top 5 earbuds you cannot afford to miss.

1. Fastrack FPods FX100 Earbuds With 13mm Bass Driver & Nitro Fast Charging

Price: ₹699

Experience superior sound quality with the Fastrack FPods FX100 Earbuds, available on Myntra. Designed for music lovers and on-the-go professionals alike, these earbuds feature a powerful 13mm bass driver that delivers rich and immersive audio, enhancing your music and call quality. The nitro fast charging capability ensures that you can quickly power up your earbuds, giving you more time to enjoy your favorite tracks. With a user-friendly purchasing experience on Myntra, I received my order promptly, securely packaged, and in perfect condition. Elevate your listening experience with the Fastrack FPods FX100—where quality meets convenience.

Features

-Color: Black

-Playtime: Up to 40 hours

-Drivers: 13mm Bass Drivers for enhanced audio quality

-Microphone: Quad Mic ENC for clear calls

-Water Resistance: IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance

-Bluetooth Version: Latest BT v5.3 for stable connectivity

-Charging: 3C NitroFast Charging—10 minutes of charging provides 150 minutes of playtime

-Warranty: 1-year warranty provided by the brand/manufacturer

2. NOISE Buds Aero With 45hrs Playtime, Instacharge, and 13mm Driver Truly Wireless Earbuds

Price: ₹699

Elevate your audio experience with the NOISE Buds Aero Truly Wireless Earbuds. Perfect for globetrotting adventures or daily commutes, these earbuds keep you connected and immersed in your favorite music. Featuring advanced Bluetooth v5.3 technology, they are designed for versatility, whether you're traveling, working out, or just unwinding at home. With a remarkable 45 hours of playtime and rapid charging capabilities, these earbuds ensure that you never miss a beat, no matter where life takes you.

Features

-Extended Playback: Enjoy up to 52 hours of total playback time, with fast charging capabilities that fully recharge in just 1 hour.

-Crisp Audio Quality: Experience rich sound with 13mm speaker drivers, providing balanced mids, pristine highs, and deep bass for an immersive listening experience.

-Environmental Noise Cancellation: Stay focused on your music or calls, even in noisy environments, thanks to cutting-edge environmental noise cancellation technology.

-Gaming Ready: Designed for gamers, these earbuds offer low latency for a seamless gaming experience.

-Voice Assistant Integration: Easily control your music and make calls with built-in voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free convenience.

-Clear Voice Calls: Dual mics ensure your voice is crisp and clear during conversations with family, friends, or colleagues.

-Water-Resistant Design: With an IPX5 rating, these earbuds are water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts and light rain.

3. boAt Airdopes 301 TWS Earbuds w/ 75H Playtime, Quad Mics w/ ENx & ASAP Charge

Price: ₹899

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with the boAt Airdopes 301 TWS Earbuds. These sleek earbuds in Sunset Blush offer an exceptional 75 hours of playtime, ensuring you're never out of tune, whether you're gaming, working out, or on the go. Designed for superior sound and seamless performance, they come equipped with Quad Mics with ENx Technology for crystal-clear calls and BEAST Mode for ultra-low latency, perfect for gamers. The ASAP Charge feature gives you a quick boost, delivering 60 minutes of playtime in just 5 minutes of charging.

Features

-75 Hours Playtime: Enjoy uninterrupted music and calls with an incredible 75-hour battery life.

-Quad Mics with ENx Technology: Experience clear, noise-free voice calls, even in noisy environments.

-BEAST Mode: Optimized for gaming with 50ms low latency, ensuring minimal lag.

-ASAP Charge: Get 60 minutes of playtime with just 5 minutes of charging.

-Boat Signature Sound: Feel the deep bass and crystal-clear highs with 10mm drivers.

-Bluetooth v5.3: Stable and fast connectivity for an uninterrupted listening experience.

-One-Touch Voice Assistant: Access your voice assistant with ease for hands-free control.

-IPX5 Resistance: Water and sweat-resistant, perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

4. Realme Buds T110 Fast Charging Earbuds with 38H Playtime & AI ENC for Calls - Navy Blue

Price: ₹1099

Introducing the Realme Buds T110 Fast Charging Earbuds, your ultimate companion for music and gaming. Available in stylish Navy Blue, these earbuds boast an impressive 38 hours of playtime and feature advanced AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for crystal-clear calls. With their powerful 10 mm dynamic boost drivers, you'll enjoy an immersive audio experience, making them perfect for both leisurely listening and intense gaming sessions.

Features

-38 Hours Playtime: Enjoy extensive listening with up to 38 hours of playtime, keeping you connected throughout the day.

-Fast Charging: A quick 10-minute charge gives you 120 minutes of playback time, so you’re always ready to go.

-AI ENC for Calls: Enhanced call quality with Environmental Noise Cancellation to minimize background noise, ensuring clear conversations.

-10 mm Dynamic Boost Drivers: Experience powerful and dynamic sound, perfect for music and gaming.

-Low Latency: With a latency of 88 ms, enjoy seamless audio during gaming and video playback.

-Bluetooth 5.4 Connectivity: Reliable and stable connection with your devices for uninterrupted enjoyment.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Sweat and water-resistant design, ideal for workouts and outdoor activities.

5. BOULT AUDIO Mustang Torq Earbuds with 50H Playtime

Price: ₹1499

The BOULT AUDIO Mustang Torq Earbuds deliver exceptional audio performance with 50 hours of playtime and advanced features tailored for both music lovers and gamers. Available in an eye-catching Blue color, these earbuds offer seamless convenience with one-touch control, voice assistant support, and the Monopod feature for versatile use.

Features

-50 Hours Playtime: Enjoy long-lasting audio sessions with an impressive battery life.

-One-Touch Control & Voice Assistant: Effortlessly control your music and calls or activate voice assistants with a single touch.

-Auto Pairing: Hassle-free automatic pairing with your devices.

-Monopod Feature: Use each earbud independently for added convenience.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Sweat and splash-proof design, perfect for workouts.

-Gaming Mode & 45ms Low Latency: Ideal for gaming with ultra-low latency for smooth gameplay.

-10-Minute Charge = 100 Minutes Playtime: Quick charging ensures you're always ready to listen.

-13mm Drivers: Rich and immersive sound quality for a superior audio experience.

Conclusion

Upgrade your audio gear at Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale 2024- get the best earbuds with amazing discounts. Earbuds promise great sound quality, long battery life, and even more gaming experiences. Shop now and don't let the deals slip through your ears.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.