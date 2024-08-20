Top 5 Latest 5G Smartphones Under ₹20,000 You Should Consider

Want to upgrade from a 4G phone to a new 5G smartphone, then this is a very good time, as with the latest 5G models of 2024, you will have better connectivity. We know that with the increasing availability of 5G networks in India, it is easy to adapt to the change in lighting technology by upgrading to the latest 5G technology. Here, in this article for you, we have prepared a list of the latest 5G smartphones in 2024, with a description of the key features and their affordable cost. Be it the fastest internet, the best display, the best camera, or the longest battery life—this guide has manifold choices for each requirement. Check out our range of the latest 5G devices to find the one that fits your pocket and your lifestyle. We have handpicked for all our budget-lover friends looking for a good upgrade under $20,000,

Discover more about each model here:

Redmi 13 5G

Price: ₹13,999

Introducing Redmi, powered by Android 14 and Xiaomi HyperOS, for a superlative user experience. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it merges performance.

Key Features

Display: Enjoy the 17.24 cm FHD+ AdaptiveSync display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and is TÜV Rheinland certified in Low Blue Light, Flickerless, and Circadian Friendly, and works even with wet fingers.

Processor: Hosts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition octa-core processor, providing performance that can go up to a peak of 2.3GHz. This goes with up to 12GB of RAM, out of which 6GB is virtual RAM, on Android 14 with Xiaomi HyperOS.

Camera: Take stunning Photos with your 108MP Dual Camera setup which gives a 3X InSensor zoom, Classic film filters, and modes like Portrait, Night Mode, HDR, and Macro Video. Additionally, the selfie camera of the phone is 13 MP for sharper and more vivid selfies.

Battery: Working all day long with a battery of 5030 mAh and 33W quick charge; inbox, there is a TypeC connector_.

Other Features: The smartphone also has a side fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and IP53 water and dust resistance for ease and durability.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Price: ₹19,999

The all-new Samsung smartphone is designed to provide you with seamless performance and unbeatable strength. It works on an Android 14 operating system that uses 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage for smooth and smart performance.

Key Features

Monster Durability& Display: Dive into crystal clear visuals on our 16.83 cm (6.6inch) Super AMOLED Display, FHD+ resolution (1080x2340 pixels), and super smooth refresh rate of 120Hz. Best durability with Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Monster Performance: This phone features the Exynos 1380 chipset and a vapor chamber cooling system, which comes laced with a 2.4 GHz octa-core CPU, for ultimate performance on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

Monster Convenience and Security: Enjoy the convenience of Samsung Wallet with easy Tap & Pay, added defense level security with Knox Security, and up to 4 generations of Android OS Upgrades, plus 5 years of security updates.

Monster Camera: Be a pro photographer with the 50MP main wide-angle camera, 8MP ultrawide angle camera, and 2MP macro camera. Experience advanced features like OIS, Nightography, and a 13MP selfie camera. Record videos in Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) at 30fps.

Monster Battery: Keeps You Charged for the whole day through its massive 6000mAh lithium-ion battery with CType fast charging support (25W).

iQOO Z9x 5G

Price: ₹12,998

Get into a new era of mobile technology with iQOO Z9x, powered by Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The device is powered by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to give a seamless and responsive performance to users. Key Features Powerful Processor for the unmatched user experience with 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, along with an AnTuTu Score of more than 560K+ to enable smooth and lag-free usage.

Key Features

LongLasting Battery: With just a 30-minute charge, the ultraslim 6000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge will serve you for up to 10 hours of usage. The battery is perfectly fitted into the slim 7.99mm body of the phone.

Stunning Display: Immerse yourself into the 6.72-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2408×1080. The high brightness mode can go up to 1000 nits for added clarity in clear sunlight.

Resilient Build: The iQOO Z9x comes with IP64 certification that imparts its resistance to dust and water to be an ideal partner for all your travels.

Enhanced Audio: Dual stereo speakers with a 300% immersive audio booster elevate your entertainment to an entirely new level.

Operating System: Enjoy the latest features and security as it comes with Funtouch OS 14, wherein you get 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates.

realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G

Price: ₹17,998

It just brings your mobile experience to the next level with Android 14, powered by a powerful MediaTek Helio CPU. Now, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity, experience never-beforefaster performance in multitasking. Key Features:

Key Features

50 MP Sony IMX890 Night Vision Camera to click amazing low light photos with flagship camera features like OIS and the largest sensor of this segment, along with an 8 MP and 2 MP lens that gives versatility to your click. The 16 MP front-facing camera is enough to fill your photo with the gist of a thousand words.

Horizon Glass Design: For superior handling, a first-of-its-kind glass design in the segment adds that touch of elegance to everyday practicality.

Vivid Display: Enjoy sharp visuals on a 6.67inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, 2412 x 1080 pixels.

Fast and LongLasting Battery: 5000mAh powers up your day, and 67W Flashcharge gets you charged by up to 50% in just 11mins.

Air Gesture: Navigate and use your smartphone with innovatively intuitive air gestures.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

Price: ₹19,999

Introducing the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, born out of powerful performance and innovation. The smartphone is powered by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on the OxygenOS 14, ensuring smooth multitasking and loads of space to store whatever you like.

Key Features

5500 mAh Battery & Reverse Charging: Get all-day usage with the massive 5,500 mAh battery and charge other devices with the reverse wired charging option.

80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging: Go from zero to full in 20 minutes flat, with no slowdown during your day.

Sony Superior Snaps: Truly amazing photos taken with a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary camera.

Boosted Battery Health: Get up to 4 years more on your battery life through intelligent AI coupled with hardware optimizations.

Super Bright AMOLED Display: Vivid visuals on a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, reaching a peak brightness of 2,100 nits.

Dual Stereo Speakers: Amplify your audio up to 300% louder for a more amplified enhanced sound experience.

AI Smart Cutout: Easily personalize and edit your photos through the AI Smart Cutout.

OxygenOS 14: Enjoy at least two big Android life cycle updates and three years of bimonthly, if not monthly, security patch updates.

In conclusion, all these latest 2024 5G smartphones have their own unique and outstanding features and advantages. Whether you are a gamer who needs a high-performing phone like the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite or someone who loves bright colors and a good camera as seen in the Samsung Galaxy M35 or someone who loves a sleek design and fast charging like the Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G, there is a phone for you. Check out these options and level up your mobile experience now to be on top of the game in the world of 5G today.

