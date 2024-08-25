Top 5 Mid-Range 5G Smartphones to Buy in 2024

In this article, we have chosen the list of the best mid-range 5G smartphones offering you the list of the most suitable models available in the market right now. Regardless of the need you have for smartphones, car performance, cameras, or fashion, we have a device to serve your purpose. Be it the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G which is sleek, durable, and stylish, or the iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G which is a powerhouse of efficiency, these are the smartphones of the year offering the best of power in a very elegant package with all the best that the new generation tech has to offer. Compare each and decide which of them is compatible with your technical preferences and lifestyle.

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Price:₹27,499

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers the ideal fusion of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology. This durable Snapdragon 888 processor-powered smartphone in graphite is designed for the modern user and boasts an outstanding 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. With the sleek and small form of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, you can effortlessly multitask while taking beautiful pictures or immersing yourself in immersive entertainment.

Features:

Brand: Samsung

Processor: Snapdragon 888 for fast, efficient multitasking and gaming.

Operating System: Android 13.0 for the latest features and updates.

Camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto, and 32MP front camera with AI Single Take, 30X Space Zoom, and Night Mode.

Display: 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution with Eye Comfort Shield.

Design: Iconic Contour Cut, 7.9mm thickness, Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68 water resistance.

Battery: 4500mAh with Super Fast Charging, Fast Wireless Charging, and Wireless PowerShare.

Charger: Includes a Super Fast Charger for quick power-ups.

Audio: AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

Additional Features: Samsung DeX for desktop-like connectivity.

2. OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G

Price:₹29,999

Featuring the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, you can experience the ultimate blend of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology. With a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, this smartphone in Midnight Navy has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G combines cutting-edge technologies with a sleek, premium style, making it ideal for taking amazing pictures, taking in immersive visuals, and easily handling daily duties.

Features:

Brand: Oppo

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 for efficient and powerful performance.

Operating System: Android 14 with ColorOS 14.0 for the latest updates and enhancements.

Camera: 64MP main camera, 2MP portrait camera, and 8MP front camera. Features include AI Portrait Retouching, AI Eraser, and AI Smart Image Matting for high-quality photos.

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED 3D Curved Display with FHD+ resolution (2412×1080), 120Hz refresh rate, and a 93% screen-to-body ratio with 1 billion colors.

Design: All-Round Armor Impact Resistant Structure, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability, and a premium back leather design with stain resistance.

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging for a full charge in just 44 minutes.

Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, and dual 5G SIM slots for extensive storage and connectivity.

Additional Features: Elegant Cosmos Ring design and a tough 3D curved screen for enhanced durability.

3. Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Price:₹29,499

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in Fusion Black offers performance that is unmatched and cutting-edge technology. With its first-ever MediaTek 7200 Ultra 5G CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, this smartphone is built to deliver remarkable power and style. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ provides an exceptional experience whether you're taking gorgeous high-resolution pictures or enjoying vibrant display quality.

Features:

Brand: Redmi

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra 5G for top-tier performance with up to 2.8 GHz clock speed.

Operating System: Android 13.0 for the latest software features and updates.

Camera: 200MP main camera with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 16MP front camera. Features OIS, EIS, and dual LED flash for high-quality images.

Display: 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED 1.5K Display with 2712 x 1220 resolution, Dolby Vision, Adaptive HDR 10+, and 1800 nits peak brightness. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Battery: 5000mAh large battery with 120W HyperCharge fast charging, including a 120W adapter in the box and Type-C connectivity.

Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and dual SIM slots (nano+nano) for ample space and connectivity.

4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

Price:₹29,458

Take advantage of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G in Luxe Lavender to experience exceptional performance and cutting-edge features. Driven by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, this smartphone has a svelte appearance along with cutting-edge specs like 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Edge 50 Pro 5G redefines the bar for mobile excellence with its immersive screens, fast charging, and high-resolution camera.

Features:

Brand: Motorola

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform with up to 2.5 GHz speed for top-tier performance.

Operating System: Android 14 with Hello UI, offering 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

Display: 6.7-inch P-OLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2000 nits peak brightness, and 1220 x 2712 resolution.

Camera: Rear - 50MP wide camera, 10MP telephoto lens (3x optical zoom, 30x hybrid zoom), 13MP ultrawide angle. Front - 50MP camera with Quad Pixel Technology for sharp selfies.

Battery and Charging: 68W TurboPower charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing for rapid energy replenishment.

Memory and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage for ample space and swift multitasking.

Connectivity: 5G/4G/3G/2G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, USB Type-C 3.1, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Navic.

5. iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G

Price:₹34,998

The Fiery Red iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G will enhance your smartphone experience. With a strong Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 engine powering it, this smartphone boasts outstanding multimedia capabilities and high performance. It comes equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Neo9 Pro 5G offers outstanding performance and breathtaking images for both gaming and photography.

Features:

Brand: iQOO

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with tri-cluster architecture (1+4+3) and clocked at 3.2GHz for flagship-level performance.

Operating System: Funtouch OS 14 is based on Android 14 for the latest features and updates.

Camera: 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera with OIS, 4K night video recording, 8K daytime video recording, and 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view.

Display: 6.78-inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 1.54mm ultra-narrow side bezels, 3000 nits local peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM dimming for an eye-friendly viewing experience.

Battery: 5160mAh battery with rapid 50% charge in just 11 minutes for long-lasting performance.

Additional Features: Dedicated Supercomputing Chip Q1 for enhanced gaming with 900P super-resolution, 144fps frame interpolation, MEMC, and super-resolution in videos.

