Top 5 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for Superior Sound and Comfort

Get the best Noise-cancelling headphones which are the ideal companion for cancelling out noise while recording music, working, listening to continuous music, or putting an end to interruption while gaming. We produced a list of the top 5 hybrid active noise-cancelling headphones under ₹10,000 that combine leading-edge sound technology, great comfort, and long battery life. Check out the finest solutions for improving your audio experience!

1. boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Price: ₹3,499

BoAt Nirvana 751 ANC introduces Immersive Sound with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for noise reduction of as much as 33dB to keep you with no distraction. With up to 65 hours of playtime, fast charging, and dual connectivity, the headphones merge comfort with performance for those long listening sessions.

Noise Cancellation: From effectively minimizing ambient noise, letting you focus on your music or calls, thanks to Hybrid ANC, to helping you stay aware of your surroundings where and when needed with the Ambient Sound Mode.

Key Features:

-Up to 65 Hours Playtime: Enjoy up to 54 hours of playtime with ANC on and 65 hours in normal mode.

-ASAP Charge: Get 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

-40mm Drivers: Delivers crystal-clear sound and an immersive audio experience.

-Ambient Sound Mode: Stay aware of your surroundings while listening to your music.

-Ergonomic Design: Comfortable over-ear fit with adaptive ear cups for extended wear.

-Dual Connectivity: Bluetooth and wired connectivity options for versatility.

-Carry Pouch: Comes with a convenient pouch for easy portability.

2. HAMMER Bash Pro 32 dB Hybrid ANC Over Ear Wireless Headphones

Price:₹3,999

The HAMMER Bash Pro features Hybrid ANC and Transparency Mode, while the big driver houses a 40mm powerhouse of an audio monster. Offering as much as 37 hours of playtime, fast charging is definitely a perfect pair for both music lovers and gamers.

Noise Cancellation: Enjoy ideal listening conditions with Bash Pro. Equipped with Hybrid ANC technology, it manages to cut the ambient noise by as much as 32dB. In addition, there is Transparency Mode to keep you aware of the surroundings when you need to be.

Key Features:

-37 Hours Playtime: Enjoy long-lasting music sessions with extended battery life.

-Fast Charging: Get 300 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge.

-40mm Drivers: Experience powerful and clear audio with deep bass.

-Quad Mics: Enhanced microphone system for clearer calls.

-Transparency Mode: Stay aware of your environment while listening to music.

-Bluetooth 5.3: Advanced connectivity for better range and sound quality.

-Dedicated Gaming Mode: Low latency for an immersive gaming experience.

-Foldable and Adjustable Design: Easy to carry and comfortable for extended use.

3. Boult Audio Anchor Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Price: ₹3,999

The Boult Audio Anchor headphones deliver well-balanced sound with ANC and deep bass from 40mm drivers. With up to 30 hours of playtime and comfort-fit design, these are apt for both daily usage and gaming.

Noise Cancellation: The ANC technology cuts down the background noise to ensure an enriched audio experience in noisy environments-while on calls or while listening to music.

Key Features:

-30 Hours Playtime: Extended playtime for non-stop music and entertainment.

-40mm Drivers: Deep, dynamic bass with crystal-clear sound.

-Gaming Mode: Low-latency mode for an enhanced gaming experience.

-Comfort Fit: Designed for long hours of wear with soft ear cushions.

-Voice Assistant Support: Quick access to Siri or Google Assistant.

-AUX Connectivity: Option for wired use via AUX cable.

-IPX5 Water Resistance: Sweatproof and rain-resistant, ideal for active use.

4. JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones

Price: ₹4,998

The JBL Tune 760NC amps up the performance with JBL Pure Bass, coupled with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime with Google Fast Pair and multi-device connectivity at your fingertips for an uninterrupted experience.

Noise Cancellation: ANC suppresses environmental noise, hence boosting better clarity in audio. Play for up to 35 hours with ANC or 50 hours without ANC.

Key Features:

-50 Hours Playtime: Enjoy up to 35 hours with ANC or 50 hours without ANC.

-JBL Pure Bass Sound: Deep, powerful bass with the iconic JBL sound signature.

-Google Fast Pair: Instantly connects to your Android device with ease.

-Multi-Device Connectivity: Effortlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices.

-AUX Support: Wired listening option with the included AUX cable.

-Voice Assistant Support: Quick access to Google Assistant or Siri.

-Quick Charge: Fully recharges in just 2 hours for extended use.

5. Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones

Price: ₹9,989

The Sony WHCH720N presents an Immersive Sound with ANC, empowered by Sony's Integrated Processor V1. Light in weight, this set of headphones promises up to 50 hours of playtime and also supports multi-point connection for a personalized listening experience.

Noise Cancellation: Further enhancing the performance of ANC, eliminating distractions, is taken further with Integrated Processor V1, while Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts settings based on your environment for the most in everything.

Key Features:

-50 Hours Playtime: Long-lasting battery with 35 hours of ANC playtime.

-Quick Charge: 3-minute charge provides up to 1 hour of playback.

-Multi-Point Connection: Pair two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

-Integrated Processor V1: Advanced noise-cancelling technology for superior immersion.

-Adaptive Sound Control: Automatically adjusts sound based on surroundings.

-Precise Voice Pickup Technology: Clear hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

-Lightweight Design: At just 192 grams, these are designed for all-day comfort.

Conclusion

Don't make any compromise on sound quality or comfort. These premium noise-cancelling headphones strike the right balance between quality audio and long battery life. Be it working, gaming, or traveling-whichever fits your bill-and upgrade your listening game using the best noise-cancelling headphones. You can now buy the best noise-cancelling headphones and enjoy special discounts while doing so.

