Top 5 Premium Electric Choppers for Your Kitchen in 2024
Find Out the Top Electric Choppers to Make Your Kitchen Preparation a Breeze. In this article we have curated a list of some of the best electric choppers; please follow the links if you would like to learn more about them or make a purchase. Use these great appliances to cook your meals quickly and without any sort of stress!
Upgrade your kitchen and convenience it with the help of new electric choppers. These are multi-function appliances that are capable of performing tasks such as chopping, mincing, kneading or even beating. To home chefs whether beginners or professionals, it is always helpful to have a good chopper that will offer you convenience in the kitchen. In this article, we have provided a list of the Best Electric Choppers and their detailed description. Everything from the quality of the motors and the inclusion of grinders within the body to the glamorous finish and ease of use, these models are designed to tackle any cooking requirement.
ind out which of the models we came across is perfect for your kitchen space and makes meal prep faster and fun – continue reading!
1. Crompton ChopMaxx Electric Vegetable Chopper
Price: ₹1,505
The Crompton ChopMaxx features a powerful 300-watt motor, ideal for quick and efficient chopping, mincing, and kneading. Its sleek black and golden design, along with an 800 ml bowl capacity, makes it both functional and stylish. With a built-in grinder and a single-speed setting, it ensures versatility and ease of use.
Features
Brand: Crompton
Special Feature: Built-In Grinder
Product Dimensions: 12D x 12W x 26H Centimeters
Colour: Black & Golden
Bowl Capacity: 800 Milliliters
Recommended Uses For Product: Knead, Chop, Mince
Number of Speeds: 1
Product Care Instructions: Careful of blades while cleaning. Keep the chopper on a flat surface during operation.
Included Components: Chopper, User manual with warranty card
Model Name: ChopMaxx
2. Havells 200 Watts Chopper, White
Price:₹1,687
Havells' 200-watt chopper comes with a built-in grinder and a 750 ml bowl. Its white color and compact size make it a practical choice for any kitchen. Designed for easy chopping, this model includes essential components such as a motor, chopping bowl, blade, and cover, making food preparation straightforward.
Features
Brand: Havells
Special Feature: Built-In Grinder
Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 23H Centimeters
Colour: White
Bowl Capacity: 0.75 Litres
Recommended Uses For Product: Chop
Product Care Instructions: Use carefully
Included Components: 1 Motor, 1 Chopping Bowl (750 ml), 1 Blade, 1 Chopper Cover, 1 Instruction Manual
Model Name: Coral
Blade Material: Metal
3. Morphy Richards 300 Watts Electric Chopper, Rose Gold
Price:₹1,890
The Morphy Richards chopper combines style and performance with its 300-watt motor and elegant rose gold finish. It features a built-in grinder and stainless steel blades, providing efficient chopping. Its single-speed function and ease of cleaning with hand wash make it a convenient kitchen tool.
Features
Brand: Morphy Richards
Special Feature: Built-In Grinder
Product Dimensions: 15.5D x 17W x 25H Centimeters
Colour: Rose Gold
Recommended Uses For Product: Chop
Number of Speeds: 1
Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash
Included Components: 1 Chopper Unit with Attachments, Instruction Manual, Warranty Card
Model Name: Morphy
Blade Material: Stainless Steel
4. INALSA Electric Chopper for Kitchen With 450 Watts Pure Copper Motor 2 Speed Option
Price: ₹1,950
The INALSA Electric Chopper offers a powerful 450-watt motor and two-speed options, making it perfect for chopping and mincing. The 0.9-liter bowl and black/silver color scheme add a modern touch to your kitchen. It includes a double-layer blade and a processing bowl, ensuring versatile food prep.
Features
Brand: Inalsa
Special Feature: Built-In Grinder
Product Dimensions: 13D x 13W x 24.8H Centimeters
Color: Black/Silver
Bowl Capacity: 0.9 Litres
Recommended Uses For Product: Chop, Mince
Number of Speeds: 2
Product Care Instructions: Kindly refer to the product manual for a better understanding of the functioning of the product
Included Components: Main Unit, Double Layer Blade, Processing Bowl, Bowl Cover Plate, Instruction Manual
Model Name: Bullet Inox
5. Borosil Chef Delite 300 Watts Electric Chopper
Price:₹1,989
Borosil’s Chef Delite chopper features a 300-watt motor and a multipurpose design. Its 0.6-liter bowl is suitable for chopping various ingredients, and the black color adds a sleek look. The chopper includes a motor unit, chopping container, blade set, and a rubber lid, providing everything you need for effective food preparation.
Features
Brand: Borosil
Special Feature: Multipurpose
Product Dimensions: 12.6D x 12.6W x 25H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Bowl Capacity: 0.6 Litres
Recommended Uses For Product: Chop
Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash
Included Components: 1 Motor Unit, 1 Chopping Container, 1 Blade Set, 1 Rubber Lid, 1 Instruction Manual
Model Name: Chef Delite
Is Dishwasher Safe: No
Conclusion
A good electric chopper can ease your operations in the kitchen as well as improve your culinary experience. Starting with the high-end sophisticated Crompton ChopMaxx, to the chic Morphy Richards, and the all-around INALSA Bullet Inox, every model is distinctive in its functionality. Buy any of these highly recommended choppers and prepare to have a stress-free time chopping and slicing in the kitchen.
Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.