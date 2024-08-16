Top 5 Premium Electric Choppers for Your Kitchen in 2024

Upgrade your kitchen and convenience it with the help of new electric choppers. These are multi-function appliances that are capable of performing tasks such as chopping, mincing, kneading or even beating. To home chefs whether beginners or professionals, it is always helpful to have a good chopper that will offer you convenience in the kitchen. In this article, we have provided a list of the Best Electric Choppers and their detailed description. Everything from the quality of the motors and the inclusion of grinders within the body to the glamorous finish and ease of use, these models are designed to tackle any cooking requirement.

ind out which of the models we came across is perfect for your kitchen space and makes meal prep faster and fun – continue reading!

1. Crompton ChopMaxx Electric Vegetable Chopper

Price: ₹1,505

The Crompton ChopMaxx features a powerful 300-watt motor, ideal for quick and efficient chopping, mincing, and kneading. Its sleek black and golden design, along with an 800 ml bowl capacity, makes it both functional and stylish. With a built-in grinder and a single-speed setting, it ensures versatility and ease of use.

Features

Brand: Crompton

Special Feature: Built-In Grinder

Product Dimensions: 12D x 12W x 26H Centimeters

Colour: Black & Golden

Bowl Capacity: 800 Milliliters

Recommended Uses For Product: Knead, Chop, Mince

Number of Speeds: 1

Product Care Instructions: Careful of blades while cleaning. Keep the chopper on a flat surface during operation.

Included Components: Chopper, User manual with warranty card

Model Name: ChopMaxx

2. Havells 200 Watts Chopper, White

Price:₹1,687

Havells' 200-watt chopper comes with a built-in grinder and a 750 ml bowl. Its white color and compact size make it a practical choice for any kitchen. Designed for easy chopping, this model includes essential components such as a motor, chopping bowl, blade, and cover, making food preparation straightforward.

Features

Brand: Havells

Special Feature: Built-In Grinder

Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 23H Centimeters

Colour: White

Bowl Capacity: 0.75 Litres

Recommended Uses For Product: Chop

Product Care Instructions: Use carefully

Included Components: 1 Motor, 1 Chopping Bowl (750 ml), 1 Blade, 1 Chopper Cover, 1 Instruction Manual

Model Name: Coral

Blade Material: Metal

3. Morphy Richards 300 Watts Electric Chopper, Rose Gold

Price:₹1,890

The Morphy Richards chopper combines style and performance with its 300-watt motor and elegant rose gold finish. It features a built-in grinder and stainless steel blades, providing efficient chopping. Its single-speed function and ease of cleaning with hand wash make it a convenient kitchen tool.

Features

Brand: Morphy Richards

Special Feature: Built-In Grinder

Product Dimensions: 15.5D x 17W x 25H Centimeters

Colour: Rose Gold

Recommended Uses For Product: Chop

Number of Speeds: 1

Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash

Included Components: 1 Chopper Unit with Attachments, Instruction Manual, Warranty Card

Model Name: Morphy

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

4. INALSA Electric Chopper for Kitchen With 450 Watts Pure Copper Motor 2 Speed Option

Price: ₹1,950

The INALSA Electric Chopper offers a powerful 450-watt motor and two-speed options, making it perfect for chopping and mincing. The 0.9-liter bowl and black/silver color scheme add a modern touch to your kitchen. It includes a double-layer blade and a processing bowl, ensuring versatile food prep.

Features

Brand: Inalsa

Special Feature: Built-In Grinder

Product Dimensions: 13D x 13W x 24.8H Centimeters

Color: Black/Silver

Bowl Capacity: 0.9 Litres

Recommended Uses For Product: Chop, Mince

Number of Speeds: 2

Product Care Instructions: Kindly refer to the product manual for a better understanding of the functioning of the product

Included Components: Main Unit, Double Layer Blade, Processing Bowl, Bowl Cover Plate, Instruction Manual

Model Name: Bullet Inox

5. Borosil Chef Delite 300 Watts Electric Chopper

Price:₹1,989

Borosil’s Chef Delite chopper features a 300-watt motor and a multipurpose design. Its 0.6-liter bowl is suitable for chopping various ingredients, and the black color adds a sleek look. The chopper includes a motor unit, chopping container, blade set, and a rubber lid, providing everything you need for effective food preparation.

Features

Brand: Borosil

Special Feature: Multipurpose

Product Dimensions: 12.6D x 12.6W x 25H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Bowl Capacity: 0.6 Litres

Recommended Uses For Product: Chop

Product Care Instructions: Hand Wash

Included Components: 1 Motor Unit, 1 Chopping Container, 1 Blade Set, 1 Rubber Lid, 1 Instruction Manual

Model Name: Chef Delite

Is Dishwasher Safe: No

Conclusion

A good electric chopper can ease your operations in the kitchen as well as improve your culinary experience. Starting with the high-end sophisticated Crompton ChopMaxx, to the chic Morphy Richards, and the all-around INALSA Bullet Inox, every model is distinctive in its functionality. Buy any of these highly recommended choppers and prepare to have a stress-free time chopping and slicing in the kitchen.

