Top 5 Premium Robot Vacuum Cleaners in India

If you don't have time to sweep or vacuum regularly, robot vacuums are a great solution for keeping your home clean with minimal effort. Using lasers or cameras, they can navigate around furniture and beneath couches and tables. Many models include dirt compartments that are self-empty and smart pathing technology for efficient cleaning. Some also come with companion apps or remote controls for scheduling and boundary settings.

The following are the top 5 premium robot vacuum cleaners available in India in 2024 to find the model that works best for you so that your cleaning schedule is put on track.

1. Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10

Price: ₹20,999

Looking to keep your home spotless with minimal effort? Meet the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10. This sleek, black robotic helper features advanced custom cleaning, anti-collision, anti-fall sensors, and a 360-degree swivel. Its compact design, measuring just 35 x 35 x 9.5 centimeters, ensures it can easily navigate and clean every corner of your home. Say goodbye to tedious chores and hello to effortless cleanliness with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10.

Features

Brand: MI

Model Name: Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10

Special Feature: Anti-collision, Anti-Fall, 360-degree Swivel, Auto-Docking, Advanced Custom Cleaning

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 35L x 35W x 9.5H Centimeters

2. ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Price: ₹29,900

Keeping your home clean just got a whole lot easier with the ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO. This sleek, black robotic vacuum boasts smart mapping technology and the ability to vacuum and mop simultaneously. With compact dimensions of 30 x 30 x 11 centimeters, it effortlessly navigates around your home, ensuring every corner is spotless. Simplify your cleaning routine with the ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO.

Features

Brand: ECOVACS

Model Name: DEEBOT Y1 PRO

Special Feature: Smart Mapping Technology, Vacuum & Mop Simultaneously

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 30L x 30W x 11H Centimeters

3. dream D9 Max Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Price: ₹20,999

Introducing the dreame D9 Max, the ultimate solution for a spotless home. This sleek, black robotic vacuum features advanced LiDAR navigation and automatic obstacle avoidance, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning. With compact dimensions of 35 x 35 x 9.6 centimeters, the D9 Max effortlessly maneuvers around your home, reaching every corner. Say goodbye to manual cleaning and enjoy a pristine living space with the dreame D9 Max.

Features

Brand: dreame

Model Name: D9 Max

Special Feature: LiDAR Navigation, Automatic Obstacle Avoidance

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 35L x 35W x 9.6H Centimeters

4. Haier PROBOT - DTX Laser navigation

Price: ₹32,499

Meet the Haier PROBOT - DTX, the powerful robotic vacuum with 5000 PA suction. This sleek black device features advanced custom cleaning, anti-collision and anti-fall sensors, and auto-docking. Its auto mop washing ensures a spotless home. With dimensions of 48.5 x 94.5 x 9.5 centimeters, the PROBOT - DTX is your perfect cleaning companion.

Features

Style Name: 5000 PA

Brand: Haier

Model Name: PROBOT - DTX

Special Feature: Anti-collision, Auto Mop Washing, Anti-Fall, Auto-Docking, Advanced Custom Cleaning

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 48.5L x 94.5W x 9.5H Centimeters

5. Lenovo X1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Price: ₹52,846

Lenovo X1 is a versatile cleaning tool designed for both wet and dry tasks. This sleek black device is equipped with a powerful battery to handle various cleaning needs effortlessly. Whether you're dealing with spills or everyday dirt, the Lenovo X1 delivers effective performance for a spotless home.

Features

Brand: Lenovo

Model Name: Lenovo X1

Special Feature: Wet, Dry

Colour: Black

Included Components: Battery

Purchasing one of the best robot vacuum cleaners is the best thing you could ever do to achieve a more efficient cleaning process in your home. Some of the best products available in India include Mi Xiaomi S10, dream D9 Max, ECOVACS Deebot Y1 PRO, Haier PROBOT - DTX, and Lenovo X1 which come with features and benefits. Select the one that is most suitable for you and your house will be clean with little work required.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.